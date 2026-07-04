Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Prediction

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings will take on each other on the cricket field for the 2nd match of the first edition of the SA20 2023 on 11th January 2023 at Kingsmead, Durban.

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The Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings are 2 of the 6 teams introduced in the inaugural season of the SA20 2023. Both teams are all set to start the season with a win with tremendously talented players in their panel.

With both teams looking to gain winning momentum early on in the tournament, it will be a tough challenge for the teams as Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings both are eager to win.

We are very excited for both the new teams to start the 2nd match, and so are the players of the teams. We are sure that all the cricket fanatics are eagerly waiting for SA20 too. Here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated match between Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants will be led by South African opener Quinton de Kock in the upcoming SA20 2023. The squad contains the likes of Jason Holder who completes the team with his all-round performance with bat and ball. Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen and Reece Topley are also on the Durban Super Giants unit.

On the other hand, Joburg Super Kings will be led by Faf du Plessis for the season. They too have standout plates such as Janneman Malan, Maheesh Theekshana and Alzarri Joseph on their side to defeat any team who comes their way.

Both the teams are looking equally strong in our opinion and will complement each other in the upcoming fixture. We are backing Durban Super Giants with a 60/40 chance of winning the second SA20 match.

Our Prediction

With Quinton de Kock on their side, the opening pair will look solid for Durban Super Giants. Quinton de Kock is likely to open with Kyle Mayers to score huge runs in the upcoming game. Even though this is the first clash between the teams, we are favouring Durban Super Giants to win the match. While Joburg Super Kings is also expected to do some damage to the opponent, we are leaning more towards Durban Super Giants to win the second match of the SA20 2023.

Our Prediction - Durban Super Giants to Win the game

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Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Durban Super Giants look stronger and well-balanced than Joburg Super Kings. The attacking opening pair, various skilled bowlers and extremely talented all-rounders favour Durban Super Giants.

If Durban Super Giants bats first, we expect a score of 180 plus runs. If Joburg Super Kings bat first, expects somewhere between (160 to 170) runs.

Jason Holder is a player to watch for the Joburg Super Kings. Expect some wickets from his ball. Faf du Plessis can be a major threat to the Durban Super Giants camp.

We are backing the Durban Super Giants to win the 2nd match of SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Kingsmead, Durban is a balanced pitch. The average first-inning score at this venue is 170 plus. Pacers enjoy this surface during the initial overs of the match. In the middle overs, spinners get the most assistance at this surface. Overall, it is a batting-friendly surface and we can expect a high-scoring encounter between Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings. The team winning the toss might elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at the Kingsmead, Durban stadium for the second match of the SA20 2023 is expected to be windy and cloudy during the match timings. The 20 km/hr wind can support the bowlers with the new ball. The temperature is going to be around 12 degrees with 82 per cent humidity.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder

Durban Super Giantspredicted playing XI:

Keshav Maharaj is added to the squad of the Durban Super Giants for SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants is also excited to have Jason Holder on its side. The talented all-rounder will be a treat to watch playing for Durban Super Giants.

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Captain Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Johnson Charles Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Reece Topley Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers, the likely opening pair of Durban Super Giants are doing good for their national team in T20 format. Quinton de Kock has averaged above 32 runs in the T20is. Both players can score quick and big runs in the powerplay. Jason Holder is another player to watch out for.

Reece Topley will be leading the team in the bowling department. Dwaine Pretorius is an asset for Durban Super Giants. He can be seen picking multiple wickets and scoring runs for Durban Super Giants.

Durban Super Giants looks set to start the tournament with a win and gain the winning momentum early on in the SA20 2023.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad - Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee, Romario Sheppard, Maheesh Theekshana, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis will lead the Joburg Super Kings.

Player Name Role Faf du Plessis Captain Kyle Verreynne Wicket Keeper Donavan Ferreira Batsman Janneman Malan Batsman Leus de Plooy Batsman Romario Shepherd Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Reeza Hendricks Batsman

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings will also be aiming to start the new year and new season with a win and 2 points in their account. Moreover, Faf du Plessis and his men have the potential to turn things around. Faf du Plessis and Maheesh Theekshana have been phenomenal for their respective national teams in the T20is.

The bowling attack led by Maheesh Theekshana will be supported by Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd. Alzarri Joseph can be the highest wicket-taker for Joburg Super Kings in the tournament.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings will plate their first-ever match against each other as this is the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants to win the game is 1.67, while for Joburg Super Kings it's also 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis can be the leading run-scorer for Joburg Super Kings this season of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 30 runs in the opening game.

Quinton de Kock can be the highest run scorer for Durban Super Giants in the second match of season 1.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Reece Topley is our pick of the bowlers for Durban Super Giants. He has 17 wickets to his name playing for England last year in the T20is. Sam Curran will be the key if Durban Super Giants expects to restrict Joburg Super Kings to under 150 runs.

Maheesh Theekshana can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match. The batsmen will look to go after him and in the process might mistime a shot or two.