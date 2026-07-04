Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Prediction

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings will clash with each other for the second time in this tournament on 24th January at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Both teams will push hard for victory as they are at the bottom of the points table.

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Both teams have played 6 games each in the tournament so far and failed to perform well in it. Joburg Super Kings won their previous match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape while Durban Super Giants were defeated by Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their previous match.

Joburg Super Kings is currently at the fifth spot of the points table with 12 points and a negative net run rate of 1.12. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants are in the last position with 8 points and a negative net run rate of 1.773.

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings both the teams have played against each other this season and Joburg Super Kings have won that battle by 16 runs. Joburg Super Kings will not only look to win the match but also the bonus point which can be achieved only when their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

In the previous encounter between these two teams Joburg Super Kings won the battle. While batting first Joburg Super Kings scored 190 runs. Donavan Ferreira scored 82 runs in just 40 balls. He was also awarded the player of the match.

On the other hand, Durban Super Giants were only able to score 174 runs in 20 overs. Captain De Kock played a phenomenal inning of 78 runs in just 52 balls but failed to win the game. fabulous with the ball against the Joburg Super Kings.

Durban Super Giants have lost back-to-back 3 matches and their qualification to the semi-finals seems to be difficult.

Both the teams have big players like Fab Duplesis on one side and De Kock on the other, which can perform well in the upcoming match, but we are backing the Joburg Super Kings with a 70/30 chance of winning the 22nd match of SA20.

Our Prediction

Both the teams are at the bottom of the points table to reach the semi-finals they have to win all the matches but still, their qualification will be dependent on other teams' performance. It can be a nail-biting game, the team controlling their nerves will win the contest. Joburg Super King's bowling attack looked fantastic in the previous match and might continue the same in the next. While on the other hand, Durban Super Giants have to show an all-around performance to win the game. Durban Super Giants is also not an easy team to win against but still, we are expecting Joburg Super Kings to win the 22nd match on 24th January.

Our Prediction - Joburg Super Kings to Win

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Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing Joburg Super Kings to win the forthcoming fixture easily as they look like a balanced team with spinners and Al rounders The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record their fourth victory against Durban Super Giants on the 24th January.

If Joburg Super Kings bats first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs, Fab Du Plessis can contribute some runs in the next match. If Durban Super Giants bat first, we can expect somewhere between (140 to 160) runs.

Fab Du Plessis is the player to watch for the Joburg Super Kings. Expect a quick fire from his bat and can take the advantage of the powerplay. De Kock can play match-winning innings for his team and be a threat to the Joburg Super Kings.

We are backing Joburg Super Kings to win the 22nd game of SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are good for batters, this pitch looks neutral. The average first-inning score here is 160 plus. We can expect a high-scoring game just like the previous one between Durban Super Giants and Jonburg Super Kings. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some pressure on opponents.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Kingsmead, Durban to be around 24°C during the match day with 63% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball in the power play. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 22nd match of this season.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock

Durban Super Giantspredicted playing XI:

Keshav Maharaj is added to the squad of the Durban Super Giants for SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants is also excited to have Jason Holder on its side. The talented all-rounder will be a treat to watch playing for Durban Super Giants.

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Captain Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Matthew Breetzke Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

The opening pair of Durban Super Giants has been the hot topic in this season, Quinton De Kock is known as the best opener but still batting down the order. Middle order looked solid with Heindrich Klassen and Wiaan Mulder. These two players can score 35+ runs in the upcoming match.

Durban Super Giants played with 3 spin bowlers against Joburg Super Kings, they did well but will this strategy work again? Will find out on 24th January.

Durban Super Giants look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 22nd match against Joburg Super Kings but Captain Fab Du Plessis would have different plans and can snatch the victory from the hands of Durban Super Giants.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad - David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Joburg Super Kings.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings are in good form and confident as they won their previous match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They would not want to lose this winning momentum and will hope to continue the performance in the upcoming contest. Bjorn Fortuin and Evan Jones will continue their form from the last game and again show their bowling skills. Winning the next contest will end them in 1st position in the points table.

Joburg Super Kings showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming match.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings will play their second match against each other in the first season of the SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants bettered Joburg Super Kings in their previous encounter.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants to win the game is 1.95, while for Joburg Super Kings it's also 1.76. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Batsman

Faf du Plessis can be the leading run-scorer for Joburg Super Kings in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 50 runs in the forthcoming contest. Leus du Plooy can join the Faf in the party and put a huge target on board.

While on the other hand, Kyle Mayers can score 30-plus runs.

Durban Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Top Team Bowlers

Akila Danajaya is our pick of the bowlers for Durban Super Giants. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match against Mi Cape Town. Keshav Maharaj was wicketless in the last match but can pick up 2 wickets against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

On the other hand, Aaron Phangiso is the player to watch out for, this left-arm orthodox can take many players in his trap.