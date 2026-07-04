Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town are all set to lock horns on the cricket field for their 2nd match of the first edition of the SA20 2023 on 13th January 2023 at Newlands, Cape Town.

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MI Cape Town gained those first 5 points after defeating Paarl Royals in the opening game of the first season. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants lost in a spellbinding encounter against Joburg Super Kings in their first game of the season. Both teams are looking to win the upcoming game as it can give winning momentum to Durban Super Giants or more points to MI Cape Town to stay at the top of the points table.

Looking at the squad of MI Cape Town and their performance from the previous game it can easily be said that MI Cape Town is the favourite to win the next fixture against Durban Super Giants.

We are assured that the 5th match of the tournament holds many exciting things for cricket fans and will be a challenge for both teams to defeat each other in the upcoming encounter. Here we are with our analysis of the match between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants led by South African opener Quinton de Kock is one of the positive things for the team. The opening pair of Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock did a phenomenal job of making an opening partnership of 98 runs while chasing a big target. The bowling unit lacked some things but overall did quite well against Joburg Super Kings.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town left no crumbs in the previous game against Paarl Royals. We saw an overall performance of the team be it batting or bowling. The explosive batting line-up and lethal bowling unit favour MI Cape Town to win the 5th game of the SA20 2023.

Both the teams have high hopes for the next match and will be eyeing to do their best to win the game. We are rooting for MI Cape Town with a 70/30 chance of winning the 5th SA20 match.

Our Prediction

As seen in the previous match against Paarl Royals the opening pair of Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton is quite lethal. The likes of Liam Livingstone and Kagiso Rabada have still not come into the picture yet. Even without them, MI Cape Town is not an easy team to defeat. Therefore we are favouring MI Cape Town to win the fixture. While Durban Super Giants will also be looking for their first win in the season we are predicting MI Cape Town to win the 5th match of the SA20 2023.

Our Prediction - MI Cape Town to Win the game

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Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

MI Cape Town has a most well-balanced and experienced panel than any other team in the tournament. Considering the previous match performance of the team, we are assured that MI Cape Town will defeat Durban Super Giants on 13th January 2023.

If Durban Super Giants bats first, we expect a score of 140-150 runs. If MI Cape Town bat first, expects somewhere between (160 to 170) runs.

Jason Holder is a player to watch for the MI Cape Town. Expect some wickets from his ball. Dewald Brevis and Sam Curran can be lethal against Durban Super Giants.

We are backing the MI Cape Town to win the fifth match of SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Newlands, Cape Town is a batting surface. The average first-inning score in the last five T20is at this venue is 175 plus. Pacers will play a key role in picking up the wickets as they have over 65 per cent success at this venue. In the middle overs, spin bowling gets the most assistance at this pitch. Overall, it is a batting-friendly venue and we can expect a high-scoring encounter between Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town. The team winning the toss should bowl first as it is a preferred choice and also the past records favour it.

Weather Report

The weather forecast at the Newlands, Cape Town stadium for the fifth match of the SA20 2023 is expected to be cloudy and windy during the matchday. The 21 km/hr wind can support the pacers with the new ball. The temperature is going to be around 15 degrees with 80 per cent humidity.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock

Durban Super Giantspredicted playing XI:

Keshav Maharaj is added to the squad of the Durban Super Giants for SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants is also excited to have Jason Holder on its side. The talented all-rounder will be a treat to watch playing for Durban Super Giants.

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Captain Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Matthew Breetzke Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Quinton de Kock and Kyle Mayers did amazingly well in the last game against Joburg Super Kings. Quinton de Kock scored 78 runs off 52 balls while Kyle Mayers piled up 39 runs in 29 balls. Both players add value to the team and can score quick and big runs in the powerplay. Dwaine Pretorius is another player to watch out for.

Dwaine Pretorius will be leading the team in the bowling department in the absence of Reece Topley. Jason Holder is an asset for Durban Super Giants. He can be seen picking multiple wickets and scoring runs for Durban Super Giants.

Durban Super Giants is in the search of their first win in the upcoming fixture against MI Cape Town on 13th January 2023.

MI Cape Town Player List

MI Cape Town Squad - Grant Roelefson, Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer, Ryan Rickelton

MI Cape Townpredicted playing XI:

Jofra Archer was added to the squad as a wild card player before the inaugural of the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town is excited to have Liam Livingstone on its side. The explosive middle-order batsman will be a treat to watch playing for MI Cape Town.

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicket-Keeper George Linde Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Delano Potgieter All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town will be looking forward to continuing with the same gameplay as they did against Paarl Royals. Moreover, Rashid Khan and his men are quite confident with their skills and can easily dominate Durban Super Giants in the forthcoming fixture. Jofra Archer and Dewald Brevis have been phenomenal in their respective field and would like to anticipate the same in the 5th match of the tournament.

The bowling attack led by Jofra Archer will be supported by Sam Curran and Rashid Khan. Jofra Archer can be the highest wicket-taker for MI Cape Town in the upcoming match.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will play their first-ever match against each other as this is the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants to win the game is 2.384, while for MI Cape Town it's also 1.58. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Team Batsmen

Dewald Brevis can be the leading run-scorer for MI Cape Town in the next game of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the fifth game.

Quinton de Kock can be the highest run scorer for Durban Super Giants in the 5th match of season 1.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Team Bowlers

Dwaine Pretorius is our pick of the bowlers for Durban Super Giants. He picked just 1 wicket in the previous game and went out for many runs but will make a comeback in the next match. Dwaine Pretorius can be the major reason if Durban Super Giants expects to restrict MI Cape Town to under 150 runs.

Jofra Archer can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match. Batsmen of every kind struggle to play against him in the T20 format.