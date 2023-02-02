Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction DSG 30 % Chance of Winning MICT 70 % Bet now! Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will go head-to-head with each other for the 2nd time in this tournament on 2nd February at Kingsmead, Durban. Both teams will push hard for winning this game as they are at the bottom of the points table with just 13 and 8 points to their name after playing 7 matches. Both teams have played 7 games each in the SA20 2023 so far and struggled to perform well in it. MI Cape Town lost their previous match against Pretoria Capitals while Durban Super Giants were defeated by Joburg Super Kings in their previous game. MI Cape Town is currently at the 5th spot of the points table with 13 points and a negative net run rate of 0.111. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants are in the last position with just 8 points and a negative net run rate of 1.602. Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town both the teams have played against each other before this tournament and MI Cape Town lost that match by 5 wickets. MI Cape Town will not only look to win their 4th game of the season but also gain bonus points by defeating Durban Super Giants on 2nd February 2023.

Facts Heinrich Klaasen played a phenomenal knock in the previous match against the Joburg Super Kings. He was the highest run scorer for Durban Super Giants in the match with 65 runs at a strike rate of 135.42.

MI Cape Town will play their 8th match of the tournament against Durban Super Giants. Dewald Brevis was the highest run-scorer for MI Cape Town in the previous game with 46 runs.

We pick Dewald Brevis for the Player of the Match award as he averages 30.17 in the tournament.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

In the previous outing between these two teams MI Cape Town lost the match. While batting first MI Cape Town scored 152 runs. Grant Roelofsen scored 52 runs in just 44 balls. He was the top batsman for MI Cape Town in that match.

On the other hand, Durban Super Giants chased the total in just 16.3 overs and won the game after losing 5 wickets. Heinrich Klaasen played a phenomenal inning of 36 runs in 22 balls to steady the run chase. Prenelan Subrayen was fabulous with the ball against MI Cape Town.

Durban Super Giants have lost 4 consecutive matches and their qualification to the semi-finals seems to be difficult with just 3 league stage matches left.

Both the teams have big players like Dewald Brevis on one side and Quinton De Kock on the other, who can be the game changers in the upcoming game, but we are rooting for the MI Cape Town with an 80/30 chance of winning the 23rd match of SA20 2023.

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Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are favouring MI Cape Town to win the upcoming fixture easily as they look like a balanced team with the power hitters and No.1 spinner in the World Rashid Khan. The bowling line-up is comparatively more experienced and will record their 4th victory against Durban Super Giants on the 2nd of February.

If MI Cape Town bats first, we expect a score of 180 plus runs, Dewald Brevis can contribute some runs in the next match. If Durban Super Giants bat first, we can expect somewhere between (165 to 170) runs.

Heinrich Klaasen is the player to watch out for the MI Cape Town. Expect a quick innings from his bat and he can take the advantage of the powerplay on 2nd February 2023. Kyle Mayers can play match-winning innings for his team and be a major issue to the MI Cape Town.

We are predicting MI Cape Town to win the 23rd game of SA20 2023 on Tuesday.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the pitches in the SA20 2023 Kingsmead, Durban surface is neutral too, this surface is a batting paradise for the batters and we expect a high-scoring game. The average first-inning score here at this venue is 185 runs plus. The team winning the toss should elect to bat first and put some big score on the scoreboard.

Weather Report

The temperature forecast is expected at Kingsmead, Durban to drift around 25°C during the match day with 65% humidity. The 19 km/hr wind current can help the bowlers with the new ball in the power play. There are no chances of precipitation during the match. Hence, the teams do not need to worry about par and DLS score coming into the play of the 23rd match of the tournament.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder

Durban Super Giants predicted playing XI:

Keshav Maharaj is added to the squad of the Durban Super Giants for SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants is also excited to have Jason Holder on its side. The experienced all-rounder will be a treat to watch playing for Durban Super Giants.

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Captain Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Matthew Breetzke Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

The opening pair of Durban Super Giants has been in the news this season, Quinton De Kock and Kyle Mayers are known as the best opener for their team. The middle order looks rock solid with Wiaan Mulder and Heinrich Klaasen. These two players can score 45+ runs in the next match against MI Cape Town on Tuesday.

Durban Super Giants played with 4 pace bowlers against MI Cape Town last time, they did quite well but will this strategy work again? For that, we will have to find it out on 3rd February.

Durban Super Giants look all set to win again against MI Cape Town in the SA20 2023 23rd match but Captain Dewald Brevis would have different plans and can steal the victory from the hands of Durban Super Giants.

MI Cape Town Player List

MI Cape Town Squad - Ryan Rickelton, Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer, Grant Roelefson.

MI Cape Town Predicted Playing XI

Rashid Khan will lead the MI Cape Town panel.

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper Sam Curran All-rounder Dewald Brevis Batsman Ryan Rickelton Batsman George Linde All-rounder Delano Potgieter All-rounder Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Odean Smith Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town looked in good shape during the initial stage of the tournament but later had a downfall and lost 4 matches in the season. They would not want to continue their losing streak in the upcoming contest against Durban Super Giants. Dewald Brevis and Rassie van der Dussen will continue their form from the recent matches and again show their batting skills against Durban Super Giants. Winning the next contest will increase their chances of surviving the tournament and qualifying for the semi-finals.

MI Cape Town showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming match.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town will play their second match against each other in the first season of the SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants outperformed MI Cape Town in their previous encounter.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants to win the game is 1.95, while for MI Cape Town it's 1.76. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Team Batsman

Dewald Brevis can be the leading run-scorer for MI Cape Town in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 50 runs in the forthcoming contest. Rassie van der Dussen can join the Brevis in the party and put a huge target on board.

While on the other hand, Quinton de Kock can score 40-plus runs.

Durban Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Top Team Bowlers

Akila Danajaya is our pick of the bowlers for Durban Super Giants. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match against Mi Cape Town. Keshav Maharaj was wicketless in the last match but can pick up 2 wickets against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

On the other hand, Jofra Archer is the player to watch out for, this pacer can take many players in his trap.