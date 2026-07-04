Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals will face each other for the first time in this tournament on 15th January at Kingsmead, Durban. Both teams will push hard for victory as the tournament can be tough ahead so winning early matches can give the team momentum and confidence.

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Both teams have played 2 games each in the tournament so far and recorded a win in it. Paarl Royals won their first match against Joburg Super kings while Durban Super Giants defeated MI Cape Town in their previous match.

Paarl Royals is currently at the third spot of the points table with a positive net run rate of 1.034. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants are in the 4th position with 4 points and a positive net run rate of +0.436.

Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals both the teams have already registered their first win in the tournament and will aim to make it 2 in the upcoming match. Both the teams will also look into the bonus which can be achieved only when their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants lost their first game against JSK but won their second game against MI Cape Town. Donavan Ferreira and Romario Shepherd dominated Durban Super Giants dominated the game by chasing the target of 152 in just 16.3 overs against the strongest bowling lineup.

On the other hand, the Paarl Royals were fabulous with the ball against the Joburg Super Kings. They restricted them to just 81 runs, which was chased with ease. Bjorn Fortuin was the player of the match as he took 3 crucial wickets which resulted in a total collapse of the Joburg Super King's batting lineup. It was a total blunder from the Joburg Super kings.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players like Klaasen on one side and Butler on the other, which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing Paarl Royals with a 70/30 chance of winning the 7th match and they're second in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

As both the teams have won their previous match it can be a nail-biting game, the team controlling their nerves will win the match. Paarl Royals' bowling attack looked fantastic in the previous match and might continue the same in the next. While on the other hand, Durban Super Giants have some good fast bowling attacks like R Topley and Holder which will be key players to watch out for. Durban Super Giants is also not an easy team to win against but still, we are expecting Paarl Royals to win the 8th match on 14th January.

Our Prediction - Paarl Royals to Win

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Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing Paarl Royals to win the forthcoming game easily as they look like a balanced team with spinners and Al rounders The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record their second victory against Durban Super Giants on the 15th.

If Paarl Royals bats first, we expect a score of 160 plus runs, Jason Roy can contribute some runs in the next match. If Durban Super Giants bat first, we can expect somewhere between (150 to 160) runs.

Jason Roy is a player to watch for Paarl Royals. Expect a quick fire from his bat and can take the advantage of the powerplay. K Mayers can give an all-round performance for his team and be a threat to the Paarl Royals.

We are backing Paarl Royals to win the 8th game of SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are neutral, this pitch is a batting paradise. The average first-inning score here is 170 plus. We can expect a high-scoring game just like the previous one between Durban Super Giants and Jonburg Super Kings. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some score on the board.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Kingsmead, Durban to be around 25°C during the match day with 64% humidity. The 17 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball in the power play. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 8th match of this season.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock

Durban Super Giantspredicted playing XI:

Keshav Maharaj is added to the squad of the Durban Super Giants for SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants is also excited to have Jason Holder on its side. The talented all-rounder will be a treat to watch playing for Durban Super Giants.

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Captain Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Matthew Breetzke Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

The opening pair of Quinton De cock and Kyle Mayers can give a quick start. Middle order looked solid with Heindrich Klassen and Wiaan Mulder. These two players scored 30+ runs in the previous match and will continue the same in the upcoming match. The only thing this team lacks is the finisher.

Durban Super Giants played with 2 spin bowlers against MI Cape Town and they did well but will this strategy work with Paarl Royals? Will find out on 15th January.

Durban Super Giants look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 8th match against Paarl Royals but Captain Miller would have different plans and can snatch the victory from the hands of Durban Super Giants.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad - David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Paarl Royals.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals are in good form and confident as they won their previous match against Joburg Super Kings by restricting them to just 81 runs. They would not want to lose this winning momentum and will hope to continue the performance in the upcoming contest. Bjorn Fortuin and Evan Jones will continue their form from the last game and again show their bowling skills. Winning the next contest will end them in 1st position in the points table.

Paarl Royals showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming match.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals will play their first-ever match against each other as this is only the 8th match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants to win the game is 2.11, while for Paarl Royals it's also 1.94. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batsman

Jos Buttler can be the leading run-scorer for Paarl Royals in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 50 runs in the forthcoming contest. David Miller can join the Buttler party and put a huge target on board.

While on the other hand, Klassen can score 30-plus runs.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

R Topley is our pick of the bowlers for Durban Super Giants. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match against Mi Cape Town. Keshav Maharaj was wicketless in the last match but can pick up 2 wickets against Paarl Royals.

On the other hand, Ferisco Adams is the player to watch out for, this left-arm china man can take many players in his trap.