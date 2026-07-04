Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals will clash with each other once again on 17th January at Boland Park, Paarl. Both the teams have faced each other in their previous game, which will help them in making their field decisions precise. Paarl Royals will be on the verge of taking revenge as they lost their previous game against Durban Super Giants. Both teams will push hard for victory as the tournament can be tough ahead so winning early matches can give the team an upper hand.

Bet on SA20

Paarl Royals won their first and only match against Joburg Super kings while Durban Super Giants have 2 back to back wins and hopefully win the next fixture.

Paarl Royals is currently in the fourth position of the points table with a positive net run rate of 0.250. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants reached the 3rd position with 8 points and a positive net run rate of 0.778 after defeating Paarl Royals.

Durban Super Giants can reach the top of the table if they defeat Paarl Royals in their upcoming contest. Both the teams will also look into the bonus point which can be achieved only when their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants have won their last 2 matches which will surely boost their confidence. In the previous match against Paarl Royals while batting first scored 216 runs. Heinrich Klaasen was the man of the match as he scored a quick fifty in just 19 balls. His innings included 6 sixes which created a big impact on the scoreboard. Captain De Kock also hit a half-century with a strike rate of 183.

On the other hand, the Paarl Royals never looked good in the chase; they lost 4 wickets in just 63 runs. Paarl Royals needed innings like Klaasen from big players like Jos Butler And David Miller. Morgan showed some fight in the chase, and scored 64 runs but got run out at a crucial time of the match. Paarl Royals lost their match by just 27 runs. Reece Topley from Durban Super Giants took 3 wickets which resulted in their victory.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players like De Kock on one side and Butler on the other, which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing Durban Super Giants with a 60/40 chance of winning the 10th match and they're third in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

In the previous match against these two teams Durban Super Giants showed an all-round performance. We can witness a close encounter in the next fixture. Paarl Royals' bowling attack didn't look up to the mark in their previous match, they need to work on it. While on the other hand, Durban Super Giants have some good fast bowling attacks like R Topley and Wiaan Mulder which will be key players to watch out for. Paarl Royals will be aiming to win this match but Durban Super Giants is not an easy team to win, we are expecting Durban Super Giants to win the 10th match on 17th January.

Our Prediction - Durban Super Giants to Win

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Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing Durban Super Giants to win the forthcoming contest easily as they seem a balanced team with spinners and Al rounders. The batting is comparatively stronger and can record their third victory against Paarl Royals on the 17th of January.

If Paarl Royals bats first, we expect a score of 150 plus runs, Jos Buttler can contribute some runs in the next match. If Durban Super Giants bat first, we can expect more than 175 runs.

David Miller is the player to watch for Paarl Royals. Expect Captain innings from him. Klaasen can play destructive innings and be a threat to the Paarl Royals.

We are backing Paarl Durban Super Giants to win the 10th game of SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are neutral, this pitch is difficult to bat on. The average first-inning score here is 140 plus. We can expect a low-scoring game just like a game between JSK and PR. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some score on the board.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Kingsmead, Durban to be around 26°C during the match day with 64% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball, specifically Reece Topley. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 10th match of this season.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock

Durban Super Giantspredicted playing XI:

Keshav Maharaj is added to the squad of the Durban Super Giants for SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants is also excited to have Jason Holder on its side. The talented all-rounder will be a treat to watch playing for Durban Super Giants.

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Captain Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Matthew Breetzke Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

The opening pair of Quinton De cock and Kyle Mayers never fails to give a solid start. Middle order looked solid with Heindrich Klassen and Pretorius. De Kock and Klaasen scored half-centuries in the previous match and might continue the same in the upcoming game. The only thing this team lacks is a wrist spinner.

Durban Super Giants played with 7 bowling options in their previous match and they did well but will this work with Paarl Royals again? Will find out on 17th Jan.

Durban Super Giants look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 10th match against Paarl Royals but Captain Miller can change the game real quick. Can witness great innings from him.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad-David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Paarl Royals.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have won only one game out of 3. Currently they are standing in the 4th position of the points table. They need to come back stronger in the upcoming match. Eoin Morgan looked in good touch in the previous game, his experience can help Paarl Royals in the upcoming matches. They would not want to lose the next game at any cost and will hope to end with a victory. continue the performance in the upcoming contest. Winning the next contest will boost their confidence.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and Paarl Royals will play their second match against each other. Durban Super Giants have one win against Paarl Royals.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants to win the game is 2.11, while for Paarl Royals it's also 1.94. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batsman

Jos Buttler can be the leading run-scorer for Paarl Royals in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 50 runs in the forthcoming contest. David Miller can play a captain inning and put a huge score on board.

While on the other hand, Klassen and Mayers can score 30+ runs.

Durban Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

Dwaine Pretorius is our pick of the bowlers for Durban Super Giants. He picked up 2 wickets in the previous match against Paarl Royals. Keshav Maharaj was wicketless in the last match as he bowled only one over and can pick up a couple in the next one.

On the other hand, Lungi Ngidi is the player to watch out for, the extra bounce he gets might help him.