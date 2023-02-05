Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction PRC 70 % Chance of Winning DSG 30 % Bet now! Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants will face each other in the 28th match of the inaugural edition of the SA T20 league. Both teams will enter the match hoping for a win so that Pretoria Capitals can maintain their first spot, while Durban Super Kings level up from the last spot of the points table. Both teams are in a different kind of zone of the tournament till now and it can clearly be seen by their position in the table. Durban Super Giants have played 8 games and have already lost 5 of them. All of their 5 losses have come because of lacklustre batting performance. Pretoria Capitals are having a rather superb season with already 5 wins under their name and having lost only twice in the league. They look more strong than Durban Super Giants and that might be the reason for their win in the next game. Pretoria Capitals is currently at the first spot of the points table with 23 points and a positive net run rate of +2.027. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants are in the last position with 12 points and a negative net run rate of -1.355. Pretoria Capitals have almost secured their place in the semi-final round of the SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants on the other hand is almost out of the tournament if they lose this match on the 5th.

Facts Will Jacks is the best player for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 2023. He is the top batsman of Pretoria Capitals in just 7 innings scoring 270 runs at an amazing average of 38.57 in the tournament. We pick Will Jacks to be the highest run-scorer for Pretoria Capitals in the match against Durban Super Giants.

Anrich Nortje has picked up 13 wickets in the SA20 2023 and is their highest wicket-taker of the SA20 2023. He has been the most feared bowler of the tournament. We back Anrich Nortje to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler against Durban Super Giants on 5th February 2023.

Captain Quinton de Kock has been remarkable with his bat in the league. He has scored 228 runs in his last 8 innings. Quinton de Kock and Heinrich Klaasen are the most reliable batsmen for Durban Super Giants. We root for them to be Super Giants’ top batsman against Pretoria Capitals.

Dwaine Pretorius and Reece Topley have been phenomenal with the ball in the SA20 2023. Pretorius picked up 2 wickets in his last outing against MI Cape Town. We are siding with Dwaine Pretorius to be the top bowler for the Durban Super Giants.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals looks like a far better team on paper as well as in the tournament. They have game-changers in their team and their team is toying with every unit in the league. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants also has a great team on paper but the only problem is that their star batting line-up is not exhibiting too much.

Pretoria Capitals are winning over every team and have already defeated Durban Super Giants once in the SA20 2023. For Durban Super Giants, Quinton de Kock is a crucial player for them and would be hoping for him to score runs on Sunday against Pretoria Capitals. Will Jacks and Rilee Rossouw have been their key batters and would be hoping the English opener could score big runs on the 5th.

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Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are siding with Pretoria Capitals to win the upcoming fixture as they have more potential players and winning momentum with them. The bowling is comparatively better and will register another win in the tournament against Durban Super Giants on the 5th of February.

If Pretoria Capitals bats first, we expect a score of 165 plus runs, Kusal Mendis may contribute some runs in the next game. If Durban Super Giants bat first, we can expect somewhere between (145 to 155) runs.

Kusal Mendis is the player to watch for Pretoria Capitals. Expect a quickfire innings from his bat. Quinton de Kock is in great form and can be a threat to the Pretoria Capitals.

We are backing Pretoria Capitals to win the 28th match of SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion has a seating capacity of 22,000 audiences and it is expected to be a house-full event on Sunday when these Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals play against each other. This track like all the other tracks in South Africa has some better bounce and something extra for the bowling attack in it. Teams bowling first always have ended on the successive side.

The team winning the toss should opt to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

It is expected to be hot and humid in SuperSport Park on 5th February when the match between these two teams will commence. No precipitation is expected during the day but you really cannot say anything about the South African weather and the rain gods can make an appearance in the game. This time we hope to see a full cricket match without any interruptions on the 5th.

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Kyle Mayers, Heinrich Klaasen, Jason Holder, Dwaine Pretorius, Christiaan Jonker, Keshav Maharaj, Hardus Viljoen, Prenelan Subrayen, Reece Topley, Keemo Paul, Simon Harmer, Junior Dala, Akila Dananjaya, Matthew Breetzke, Dilshan Madushanka, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock (c & wk)

Durban Super Giants Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Kyle Mayers All Rounder Quinton de Kock (c) (wk) Batter Wiann Mulder All Rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter Jason Holder All Rounder Dwaine Pretorius All Rounder Christian Jonker Batter Keshav Maharaj Bowler Hardus Viljoen Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants in the last game against MI Cape Town looked in a strong position and beat them by 5 wickets. Their batting was phenomenal against MI Cape. They need to display the same batting against Pretoria Capitals to win against them.

Durban Super Giants played with 2 spin bowlers and 4 pacers against MI Cape Town. Dwaine Pretorius and the spin combination did pretty well but will this strategy work with Pretoria Capitals? We Will find out on 5th February.

Durban Super Giants look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 28th match against Pretoria Capitals but Will Jacks might have different plans and can snatch the win from the hands of Durban Super Giants.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - Kusal Mendis(wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon.

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI

Wayne Parnell will lead the Pretoria Capitals.

Player Name Role Wayne Parnell Captain Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Theunis de Bruyn All-rounder Fortuin Batsman Will Jacks Batsman Rilee Rossouw Batsman Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals are in excellent form as they won their previous match against Durban Super Giants by restricting them to just 80 runs and chasing it in 7.4 overs. They would not want to lose against Durban after thrashing them in the first encounter. Will Jacks was the player of the match against MI Cape Town for scoring 62 runs off just 27 balls.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals will play their second match against each other in the SA20 2023. Pretoria Capitals defeated Durban Super Giants in the first outing against each other.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Pretoria Capitals to win the game is 1.91, while for Durban Super Giants it's 2.51. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants Betting Odds - 2.51

Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds - 1.91

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Batsman

Theunis de Bruyn the second highest run-scorer for Pretoria Capitals can be lethal in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming match, While on the other hand, Quinton de Kock can score 50-plus runs in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Bets for Theunis de Bruyn - 4.5

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Durban Super Giants need a combined bowling effort from Dwaine Pretorius and Reece Topley if they intend to win the game. Dwaine Pretorius would be the pick of the bowlers for us once again in this Durban Super Giants team.

Top Bowler Bets for Dwaine Pretorius - 5.5