DSG (Durban Super Giants) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction DSG 59 % Chance of Winning PRET 41 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Durban Super Giants take on Pretoria Capitals in the second game of the 2025 SA20 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 10 at 09:00 PM IST.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages as they ended the group stages with seven wins in ten matches last year and were second on the table. Durban Super Giants failed to replicate that form in the playoffs as they were twice beaten by Sunrisers Eastern Cape once in the Qualifier and then in the Finals.

Unlike their opponents, Pretoria Capitals struggled to make an impact last season as they won three of the ten matches and ended up fifth on the table. They ended the group stages with one win in the last four games and were knocked out of the tournament. As per our calculations, Durban Super Giants are favourites in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants ’ chances of winning - 59%

Pretoria Capitals’ chances of winning - 41%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Matthew Breetzke had a stunning campaign last season for Durban Super Giants as he scored 416 runs and was one of the star performers last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Will Jacks was one of the most consistent batters for Pretoria Capitals as he scored 245 runs with an average of 27.22. We believe Jacks would be one of the key players for Pretoria Capitals and will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Durban Super Giants Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Pretoria Capitals 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

Durban Super Giants News & Player List

Durban Super Giants Player List

Brandon King, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Chris Woakes, Jason Smith, JJ Smuts, Keshav Maharaj (c), Marcus Stoinis, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Matthew Breetzke (Wk), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Christopher King, Dwaine Pretorius, Junior Dala, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Prenelan Subrayen, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Bryce Parsons All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Jason Smith Batter Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Junior Dala Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

Durban Super Giants were dominant in the group stages last season as they won seven of the ten matches and ended up second on the table.

Pretoria Capitals News & Player List

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Evin Lewis, Marques Ackerman, Rilee Rossouw, Steve Stolk, Will Smeed, James Neesham, Liam Livingstone, Senuran Muthusamy, Tiaan van Vuuren, Will Jacks, Keagan Lion-Cachet, Kyle Verreynne (Wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Wk), Anrich Nortje, Daryn Dupavillon, Eathan Bosch, Kyle Simmonds, Migael Pretorius, Wayne Parnell (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Rilee Rossouw Batter Kyle Verreynne Batter Will Jacks Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-keeper Marques Ackerman Batter James Neesham All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Migael Pretorius Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals struggled last season as they had three wins in ten games and were eventually knocked out of the group stages as they ended up fifth on the table.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Head to Head

Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals have similar records in this fixture as both teams have two wins. Last season both sides went head to head twice and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Durban Super Giants: 02

Pretoria Capitals: 02

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

Pretoria Capitals to have a better opening partnership than Durban Super Giants

Pretoria Capitals and Durban Super Giants head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Pretoria Capitals had struggled to make an impact last season as they ended the campaign with three wins in ten games and were knocked out of the group stages. On the other hand, Durban Super Giants dominated the group stages as they ended second on the table. They failed to replicate the form in the playoffs as they lost against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the finals last season. Pretoria Capitals have been competitive in this fixture in the past as they won the last game with eight wickets to spare and had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Pretoria Capitals would end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals T20 Kingsmead, null Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.70 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.15 Bet Now!

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Top Batters

Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban Super Giants’ top batter

Heinrich Klaasen is arguably a top three batsman in the T20 format. Last season Klaasen scored 447 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kyle Verreynne to be Pretoria Capitals’ top batter

Kyle Verreynne was fabulous last season for Pretoria Capitals as he was consistent throughout the campaign and with 256 runs he was also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Top Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj to be Durban Super Giants’ top bowler

Keshav Maharaj had a stunning season last year as he was the star bowler for his side. With 15 wickets, Maharaj was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wayne Parnell to be Pretoria Capitals’ top bowler

Wayne Parnell was the standout bowler for Pretoria Capitals last season as he bagged 14 wickets and was not just consistent but also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.