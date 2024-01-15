DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction DSG 67 % Chance of Winning JOSK 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durban’s Super Giants are killing it out there with one comprehensive performance after another, despite a disastrous showing in the 2023 edition of the SA20 competition. They will be high on confidence when they walk out to take on Juburg Super Kings at their home ground of Kingsmead, Durban, on January 15, 2024 (Monday). Meanwhile, the same can’t really be said about the Faf du Plessis-led side, who suffered a demoralizing loss at the hands of MI Cape Town on Saturday.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Durban’s Super Giants finished at the penultimate position on the points table last year, but the way they are going at the moment, it is hard to bet against them. The likes of Heinrich Klassen and JJ Smuts have been nothing short of sensational and you can rely on them to take on the Joburg bowling attack with surgical precision.

After their first game was washed away by rain, Joburg Super Kings wanted to get the system correct in the next encounter, but things turned out to be pretty dire against MI Cape Town. Ryan Rickleton and Rassin van der Dussen tore them apart to help their side to a 98-run victory. So do you think the Indian Cements-owned franchise have it in them to turn it around?

DSG’s chance of winning is 67%

JSK’s chance of winning is 33%

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Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips

Even though I don’t consider Joburg Super Kings as the preferred side to win this encounter, there is no way I am betting against Faf du Plessis. Leus du Plooy has been a revelation for JSK in the last two seasons - so trust him to do well against DSG as well. There is a Pooran power to be content with for DSG, so don’t shy away from betting on the West Indian superstar.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead in Durban has a very weird record on the face of it. Since January 2020, the venue has hosted 27 matches, with the chasing side securing 13 wins, whereas the batting first side have secured 13 wins. The average first innings score at the venue is a mere 155, but the average winning score at the venue is 172.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match on Monday, with Durban weather staying clear for the game's duration. There is only a 6% chance of precipitation during the match time, with a cloud cover of 34%.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Marcus Stoinis, Keshav Maharaj (c), Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Bryce Parsons

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Matthew Breetzke Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter JJ Smuts Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Richard Gleeson Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Durban’s Super Giants had a disastrous season last time around, having ended the tournament in the second-last position. However, they seem to be on a mission to turn that around, having registered two back-to-back victories in the last two games.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann (wk), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Zahir Khan, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Ronan Hermann Wicket-keeper Leus du Plooy Batter Moeen Ali Batter Donovan Ferreira Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Lizaad Williams All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings’ first game of the season was washed away by rain, but they were at the receiving end of a proper hammering in the very next game against MI Cape Town. With Faf du Plessis leading the side, they would be hoping for a turnaround, especially on the bowling front where their stocks are on a downward curve.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Head-To-Head

In two head-to-head encounters to date, Joburg Super Kings have come out victorious - one by eight wickets and another by 16 runs. Who do you think will win the next game?

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

DSG to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

With Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, and Nicholas Pooran batting in the top order, it is understandable that we go above par for a market like this. There is always an added sense of security to the overall process - and knowing the fact that the trio have a combined average of 54.56 in the first six overs in the last five years, there has never been a better time to surge ahead. So worry not, trust the process.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings T20 Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.74 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.105 Bet Now!

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters

Quinton de Kock to be DSG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Quinton de Kock stands among the format’s finest batters, boasting 9164 T20 runs with an impressive average of 32.49 and a striking rate of 138.2. His balls-per-dismissal ratio of 23.6 underscores his reliability in any situation. Even though he didn’t take the world by storm in the first two games, that only makes our conviction stronger in the absolute genius of a cricketer.

Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Like de Kock, Faf didn’t have a great game of cricket in the last encounter, but if we only consider the last performance, many a legend would have died already. The South African legend was the second-highest run-scorer last season, amassing 369 runs at an impressive average of 41 and a striking strike rate of 147.6. His remarkable balls per dismissal rate of 27.8 instills confidence in his ability to deliver consistently. With a stellar career record of 9454 runs at an average of 32.23, du Plessis continues to shine as a dependable star for his team.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Durbans’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With an impressive tally of 199 wickets in T20s, Reece Topley claims a wicket every 21.3 balls, showcasing remarkable efficiency. A striking strike rate of 15.7 further corroborates his credentials, and if you have any doubt, just know that he has five four-wicket hauls in the format. So I am darn sure that Topley will be a very good performer with the ball for Durban’s Super Giants.

Nandre Burger to be Joburg Super Kings' best bowler (Parimatch)

Not a single Joburg Super Kings bowler was spared against MI Cape Town, but if you look at the pattern, Nandre Burger’s T20 career stands as a testament to how to recover from difficult situations. Amidst the run-fest, he managed to pick two wickets and even put a lid on the run chamber in the death overs last night. An impressive average of 21, having dismissed 54 batters. So go ahead with him as your best bowler for the day.