DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction DSG 53 % Chance of Winning JOSK 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.798 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the second qualifier of the SA20 2024 competition, Durban’s Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings will take on each other for a place in the final where the winner will take on defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The DSG vs JSK match will take place at the latter’s home, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on February 8, 2024 (Thursday), at 9:00 PM IST.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Durban’s Super Giants lost the Qualifier 1 to Sunrisers Eastern Cape, but they are too good a side to be bogged down. They exactly know how to win crucial games but more importantly, how to win games that need their undivided attention. With so many players standing up to show what they got, there is a reason to believe that Durban’s Super Giants can end well on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Faf du Plessis-led Joburg Super Kings have scripted an incredible comeback story in the last few games. Despite being the wooden spooner for the majority of the tournament, they managed to stay in the reckoning simply by adopting a front-runner tale. Now that they are about to play a match that will take them to the final, you can’t stop but marvel at the sheer ingenuity of the team.

DSG’s chance of winning is 53%

JSK’s chance of winning is 47%

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Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips

Just go and bet on Matthew Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants. They will surely help you earn a decent buck purely by scoring a truckload of runs so far in the league. Leus du Plooy continues to be impressive for Joburg Super Kings and he poses an extraordinary opportunity for us to take the chances head-on and earn a very good amount upfront.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 18 matches, with both the batting first side winning eight games and the bowling first teams winning nine. However, captains have shown a strong affinity to bowling first at the venue - by opting for the same 14 times out of 18 matches.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted for the match between Durban’s Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings, with Johannesburg weather leaving a great deal of scope for a full match. The cloud cover is going to be around 15% but that is normal in South Africa.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Before losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the Qualifier 1, Durban’s Super Giants were one of the most consistent teams in the entire competition, having ended up with 32 points that placed them in the second position on the points table.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings’ sprint to the playoffs is ironic for they just had three wins in 10 matches before beating Paarl Royals in the Eliminator to secure a place in the Qualifier 2. However, they will aim to get past Durban’s Super Giants to secure the bragging rights and a place in the final.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Head-To-Head

Joburg Super Kings have the wood over Durban’s Super Giants in the SA20, winning three out of the four Head-Head encounters. The last time both sides took on each other, Joburg Super Kings Won by 7 Wickets at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johanneburg. With the caravan returning to the same venue, Joburg can be hopeful again.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

DSG to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Durban’s Super Giants have scored at a run rate of 9.3 in the SA20, which is very good. Since the sixth game of the season, however, they have upped the ante even more, taking the run-scoring forte to 9.78. This is the sign of a team operating at the very best level and knowing that such a situation would never leave them searching for runs. Just go for them.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings T20 The Wanderers Stadium, null Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.092 Bet Now!

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Breetzke has been the single-biggest differentiator for Durban’s Super Giants in the ongoing competition, having scored 386 runs at an average of 35.09 and a strike rate of 144.52. So you can expect Breetzke to dominate the game once again..

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Leus du Plooy has been Joburg Super Kings’ biggest positive in the ongoing season, having accumulated 367 runs at an average of 40.77 - which puts him at the fifth spot on the run-scoring chart. His strike rate of 159.89 tells you the progress of a confident cricketer who is ready to do his things with utmost honesty.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Noor Ahmed has been absolutely brilliant for Durban’s Super Giants, having grabbed 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.33. His economy rate of 5.82 adds a calming presence. So yeah, we don’t need to leave anything for hope and bank on his consistency to deliver big for Durban’s Super Giants.

Lizaad Willaims to be Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lizaad Willaims has taken the tournament by storm, grabbing 15 wickets from nine games at an average of 16.53 at a strike rate of 10.00. Not only is he the highest wicket-taker for Jorbug Super Kings in the tournament, he also sits just behind Ottniel Baartman in terms of maximum wickets in the tournament.