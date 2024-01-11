DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs CAP (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction DSG 31 % Chance of Winning CAP 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.768 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town will clash in the second game of the SA20, 2024, at the former’s home ground of Kingsmead, Durban, on January 11, 2024 (Thursday), at 9:00 PM IST. It is going to be interesting to witness the approach both sides would take, given the fact that they ended up as the bottom-placed sides in the previous edition of the tournament.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Led by Keshav Maharaj, Durban’s Super Giants have a strong squad at their disposal even though they finished at the second-last spot last time around. The likes of Quinton de Kock, Reece Topley, Heinrich Klaasen, and Bhanuka Rajapaksa provide a strong core - basis on which Durban would hope to make amends to the mistakes they committed last time around and become better this time.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town have lost Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan already - the second is a body blow that resulted in Kieron Pollard being appointed as the skipper of the side. They will aim to recover from that but they still have the force of Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Liam Livingstone, and Rassie van der Dussen in their squad.

DSG’s chance of winning is 31%

MICT’s chance of winning is 69%

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Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Betting Tips

Bet on Quinton de Kock. That’s all I can say. There is never a bad time to trust the former South African skipper to come good in T20 cricket. You can’t discount Heinrich Klaasen either. The explosive batter retired from the longest format of the game but he remains a potent force in the shortest format, purely because of the value he imparts in the long run. That remains an invaluable asset to the side.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead in Durban has a very weird record on the face of it. Since January 2020, the venue has hosted 26 matches, with the chasing side securing 13 wins whereas the batting first side have secured 12 wins. The average first innings score at the venue is a mere 155, but the average winning score at the venue is 172.

Weather Report

There is a massive rain prediction in Durban on Friday, with accuweather.com predicting an 87% chance of rain during the match time. There will also be a huge cloud cover throughout the day, which makes things even more difficult.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Keshav Maharaj (captain), Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Mayers, Matthew Breetzke, Prenelan Subrayen, Bryce Parsons (Rookie), Jason Smith, Nicholas Pooran (Wild Card), Quinton de Kock, Reece Topley, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dilshan Madushanka, Kyle Abbott, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Keemo Paul, Naveen Ul-Haq, Junior Dala

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Tony de Zorzi Batter Matthew Breetzkee Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Reece Topley Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Durban’s Super Giants had a disastrous season last time around, having ended the tournament in the second-last position. With a total of four wins from 10 games, things were not in the positive direction, but what will hold them in good stead is that the position was decided on the basis of NRR.

MI Cape Town Player List

Dewald Brevis, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Tom Banton, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Beuran Hendricks, Duan Jansen, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden, Thomas Kaber, Connor Esterhuizen

Predicted Playing XI

Dewald Brevis Batter Tom Banton Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder George Linde Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Duan Jansen Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

If DSG were bad last season, MICT were even worse. They finished the season as the wooden spooners - a tag not often associated with the MI franchise. However, with Kieron Pollard at the helm of the affairs, they would want to change the narrative and look for a better result this time around.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Head-To-Head

Durban’s Super Giants and MI Cape Town have faced each other a couple of times in the SA20 so far, with the former securing wins in both games. That would keep MICT on their toes and they will be aiming to win the next game pretty comprehensively.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

DSG to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

The Kingsmead in Durban produced batting-friendly wickets last time around, with the batting teams scoring an average of 53.50 runs in the powerplay. Even Durban’s Super Giants managed a total of 52.33 in the first six overs of the innings last time around - ensuring things align with the perspective market. Then what are you waiting for? Go ahead and place your bets.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town T20 Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.14 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.768 Bet Now!

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Best Batters

Quinton de Kock to be DSG’s best batter (Parimatch)

Quinton de Kock is one of the greatest batters of all time, having amassed 9136 T20 runs at an average of 32.63 and a strike rate of 138.2. A balls-per-dismissal ratio of 23.6 in the shortest format of the game tells you that he can be trusted in all conditions. If you want more validation, QdK has an average of 33.85 in South Africa.

Kieron Pollard to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

Kieron Pollard is a legend of T20 cricket, having scored 12390 runs at an average of 31.13 with a crazy good strike rate of 150.6. He is a product born in T20 and the way he goes about things, it is hard to bet against him in any match. Now that he has the leadership responsibility, one can hope he will aim for stars and lead the way with the bat.

Durban’s Super Giants vs MI Cape Town Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Durbans’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Whenever fit and firing, there is hardly any challenge to the domination of Reece Topley the bowler. The English pacer has 198 wickets in the shortest format of the game, taking a wicket every 21.3 balls. A strike rate of 15.7 is further enamored by the fact that he has five four-wicket hauls in the game. So brace for a challenging and interesting game of cricket with Topley holding the torch.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town's best bowler (Parimatch)

Kagiso Rabada doesn’t care about your reputation as a batter if he is in the mood to destroy everything around you. Such has been his brilliance that he has 230 wickets at an average of 22.9 and a strike rate of 17.1. In last year’s SA20 competition, he has 11 wickets at an average of 21 and an SR of 16.9. So you know he will be successful. Just bet your money on him, okay?