DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction DSG 45 % Chance of Winning PAA 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.95 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.059 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durban’s Super Giants managed to inflict a 57-run loss to Paarl Royals to stop their juggernaut for a while and will have the opportunity to strengthen their position on the top of the points table if they can make a repeat of the same result when both sides square off against each other on January 28, 2024, at the Kingsmead, Durban. DSG are just one point ahead of Paarl on the points table, with 23 points against their name.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

In the last game, when Durban's Super Giants got the better of the top-ranked Paarl Royals, they managed to secure the top position by themselves. It was a statement of intent, of course, for continuing to showcase an extraordinary ability to soak in the pressure. The overall impact created from all angles allowed the insurance to go about things in a more structured manner.

However, Paarl Royals are no pushover. They are one of the finest sides, if not the finest, in the competition. They have insurance everywhere, which prevents the opposition from breaking their back. With the presence of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, and Lungi Nigidi in the line-up, they have left a lasting impression. So we can expect a tight contest in Durban on Sunday.

DSG’s chance of winning is 45%

PR’s chance of winning is 55%

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Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Betting Tips

If Jos Buttler doesn’t reward us with a lot of money by playing one blinder of an innings in the match against Durban, I will much rather leave this job. He has incredible form going for him and with Jason Roy being fearless at the other hand, he has the license to for the jugular. Further, Lungi Ngidi gives a brilliant option for Paarl Royals and in result, us, as we can bet on him to make a decent amount of money. So don’t waste your time and bet on the African superstar.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Under 13.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 69.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead in Durban has hosted 29 matches since January 2020, with the chasing side securing 14 wins, whereas the batting first side have secured 14 wins. The average first innings score at the venue is a mere 155, but the average winning score at the venue is 172.

Weather Report

Sunday’s weather prediction for Durban is clear and doesn’t pose any kind of concern ahead of the 22nd encounter of the season. There is a minor 4% probability of precipitation, but there will be a cloud cover of only 18%, which doesn’t really pose any threat.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

After beating Paarl Royals in the last encounter, Durban’s Super Giants made it to the top of the table. They have steered one point from Paarl Royals, providing a cushion, and would like to build on the top of that in the coming encounter.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter David Miller Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals secured three back-to-back wins in their first three games before losing to MI Cape Town. But they returned to winning ways, registering two more wins before losing to Durban’s Super Giants. They will want to exact the revenge in the next game.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Head-To-Head

In three head-to-head encounters to date, Durban’s Super Giants have the upper hand, winning two games. Last year, the Super Giants won by 27 runs in the first H2H encounter before the Royals won by 10 runs in the second match. This year, DSG started the H2H battle with a win by 57 runs.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

There is no way this season Paarl Royals are stopping themselves from scoring freely. They have, on average, scored 54.18 runs in the powerplay in 2024. With Roy and Buttler batting in the top, there is always some sanity to the overall process. So you can be confident of one thing - Paarl are going to deliver big in the upcoming encounter.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals T20 Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.07 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.059 Bet Now!

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Durban's Super Giants' best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Breetzke has amassed 234 runs from seven matches at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 134.33. The fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Breetzke doesn’t have any rival in the Durban’s Super Giants line-up. What works for him further is the fact that Breetzke is focusing more on attack, which is the definitive way to go about things on Newlands deck.

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

With 290 runs from seven matches at an average of 48.33, Buttler has claimed his rightful position back. The second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition, it doesn’t need to repeated that Buttler is one of the greatest batters in the modern era. He has 11028 runs in the format at an average of 34.67 with a strike rate of 144.83. Just bet on him and you will be sorted.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Durban's Super Giants' best bowler (Parimatch)

In the ongoing SA20, Reece Topley has already accounted for 10 wickets at an average of 21.50. In T20s, he is right up there with 208 wickets at an average of 21.13. Topley’s bowling is designed to pick wickets in the shortest format of the game - primarily because of the wonderful slower ball he has despite primarily being a high-pace bowler.

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With 12 wickets from seven matches, Lungi Ngidi is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of SA20 competition. He has maintained an outstanding average of 21.08, with a strike rate of 13.50. His wicket-taking nature may sometimes result in him giving away a lot more runs than one’d like, but eventually his propensity to take wickets evens things out.