DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction
DSG
45%
Chance of Winning
PAA
55%
T20
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 290 runs from seven matches at an average of 48.33, Buttler is the second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition.
- With 12 wickets from seven matches, Lungi Ngidi is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of SA20 competition.
- In the ongoing SA20, Reece Topley has already accounted for 10 wickets at an average of 21.50.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning
In the last game, when Durban's Super Giants got the better of the top-ranked Paarl Royals, they managed to secure the top position by themselves. It was a statement of intent, of course, for continuing to showcase an extraordinary ability to soak in the pressure. The overall impact created from all angles allowed the insurance to go about things in a more structured manner.
However, Paarl Royals are no pushover. They are one of the finest sides, if not the finest, in the competition. They have insurance everywhere, which prevents the opposition from breaking their back. With the presence of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, and Lungi Nigidi in the line-up, they have left a lasting impression. So we can expect a tight contest in Durban on Sunday.
DSG’s chance of winning is 45%
PR’s chance of winning is 55%
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Betting Tips
If Jos Buttler doesn’t reward us with a lot of money by playing one blinder of an innings in the match against Durban, I will much rather leave this job. He has incredible form going for him and with Jason Roy being fearless at the other hand, he has the license to for the jugular. Further, Lungi Ngidi gives a brilliant option for Paarl Royals and in result, us, as we can bet on him to make a decent amount of money. So don’t waste your time and bet on the African superstar.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total wickets in the match Under 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 69.5
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction
The Kingsmead in Durban has hosted 29 matches since January 2020, with the chasing side securing 14 wins, whereas the batting first side have secured 14 wins. The average first innings score at the venue is a mere 155, but the average winning score at the venue is 172.
Weather Report
Sunday’s weather prediction for Durban is clear and doesn’t pose any kind of concern ahead of the 22nd encounter of the season. There is a minor 4% probability of precipitation, but there will be a cloud cover of only 18%, which doesn’t really pose any threat.
Durban’s Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Quinton de Kock
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban’s Super Giants Team Form
After beating Paarl Royals in the last encounter, Durban’s Super Giants made it to the top of the table. They have steered one point from Paarl Royals, providing a cushion, and would like to build on the top of that in the coming encounter.
Paarl Royals Player List
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jos Buttler
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jason Roy
|
Batter
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batter
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Fabian Allen
|
All-rounder
|
Andile Phehlukwayo
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
|
Obed McCoy
|
Bowler
Paarl Royals Team Form
Paarl Royals secured three back-to-back wins in their first three games before losing to MI Cape Town. But they returned to winning ways, registering two more wins before losing to Durban’s Super Giants. They will want to exact the revenge in the next game.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Head-To-Head
In three head-to-head encounters to date, Durban’s Super Giants have the upper hand, winning two games. Last year, the Super Giants won by 27 runs in the first H2H encounter before the Royals won by 10 runs in the second match. This year, DSG started the H2H battle with a win by 57 runs.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds
PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
There is no way this season Paarl Royals are stopping themselves from scoring freely. They have, on average, scored 54.18 runs in the powerplay in 2024. With Roy and Buttler batting in the top, there is always some sanity to the overall process. So you can be confident of one thing - Paarl are going to deliver big in the upcoming encounter.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals
T20
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Best Batters
Matthew Breetzke to be Durban's Super Giants' best batter (Parimatch)
Matthew Breetzke has amassed 234 runs from seven matches at an average of 31.85 and a strike rate of 134.33. The fifth-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Breetzke doesn’t have any rival in the Durban’s Super Giants line-up. What works for him further is the fact that Breetzke is focusing more on attack, which is the definitive way to go about things on Newlands deck.
Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)
With 290 runs from seven matches at an average of 48.33, Buttler has claimed his rightful position back. The second-highest run-scorer in the ongoing competition, it doesn’t need to repeated that Buttler is one of the greatest batters in the modern era. He has 11028 runs in the format at an average of 34.67 with a strike rate of 144.83. Just bet on him and you will be sorted.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Paarl Royals Best Bowlers
Reece Topley to be Durban's Super Giants' best bowler (Parimatch)
In the ongoing SA20, Reece Topley has already accounted for 10 wickets at an average of 21.50. In T20s, he is right up there with 208 wickets at an average of 21.13. Topley’s bowling is designed to pick wickets in the shortest format of the game - primarily because of the wonderful slower ball he has despite primarily being a high-pace bowler.
Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)
With 12 wickets from seven matches, Lungi Ngidi is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of SA20 competition. He has maintained an outstanding average of 21.08, with a strike rate of 13.50. His wicket-taking nature may sometimes result in him giving away a lot more runs than one’d like, but eventually his propensity to take wickets evens things out.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Paarl Royals
DSG to win @ 1.85 (Parimatch)
PR to win @ 1.95 (Parimatch)
Parimatch