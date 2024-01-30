DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction
DSG
67%
Chance of Winning
PRET
33%
T20
Kingsmead Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In the ongoing SA20, Reece Topley has already accounted for 11 wickets at an average of 20.90.
- In seven matches of SA20, Will Jacks has already amassed 177 runs, at an average of 29.50.
- Matthew Breetzke has amassed 301 runs from seven matches at an average of 37.62 and a strike rate of 134.33.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning
To say that Durban’s Super Giants were one of the most consistent and, figuratively, the most charismatic teams of the tournament wouldn’t be an overstatement. They have done that on the collective might of the side- when one of their top performers has failed to stand up, others have, ensuring a pattern of consistency.
On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals have found the proceedings hard to go by. They have surely won a couple of games, but despite being the finalists of the 2023 edition, they haven’t really found enough supporting evidence to claim their own base. In such a situation, it is only natural that winning every game from now on will be a priority.
DSG’s chance of winning is 67%
PC’s chance of winning is 33%
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Tips
Heinrich Klassen and Matthew Bretzkee have been brilliant in their approach throughout the tournament - and expect them to continue doing the same stuff in the next game as well. Will Jacks has been successful in scoring runs with effortless ease, and that allows the Pretoria Capitals side to even out the proceedings. He will add runs comfortably.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total wickets in the match Over 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2020, Kingsmead has hosted 30 matches, in which the batting first team have won 22 games. However, 44.8% of times, the batting first team have won their matches - resulting in a pretty skewed contest for the batting first sides.
Weather Report
Monday’s weather prediction in Durban is clear and doesn’t pose a big concern ahead of the 24th encounter of the season. There is an 8% probability of precipitation, but there will be a cloud cover of 19%. Will that have an impact? I don't think so.
Durban’s Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Predicted Playing XI
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Matthew Breetzke
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Batter
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Quinton de Kock
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Wicket-keeper
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Heinrich Klaasen
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Batter
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JJ Smuts
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
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All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
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All-rounder
|
Dwaine Pretorius
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All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
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Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban’s Super Giants Team Form
After beating Paarl Royals in the last encounter, Durban’s Super Giants made it to the top of the table. They have steered six points from Paarl Royals, providing a cushion, and would like to build on top of that in the coming encounter.
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell, Matthew Boast, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling
Predicted Playing XI
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Philip Salt
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Wicket-keeper
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Will Jacks
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Batter
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Theunis de Bruyn
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Batter
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Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
Batter
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
James Neesham (c)
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All-rounder
|
Eathan Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
Bowler
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Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals can’t claim to have the best record in the tournament, having lost four out of their matches. Their only win came against Durban’s Super Giants, but every other game has been a story of complete disappointment.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Head-To-Head
Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals have played each other three times in the SA20, with the latter securing two wins.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds
PC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)
Phil Salt and Will Jack have a combined powerplay strike rate of 149.28, with them doing it at 153.13 in the ongoing competition. With two big hitters in the ranks, it is only fair that they go on to do well in the upcoming match.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals
T20
Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Best Batters
Matthew Breetzke to be Durban's Super Giants' best batter (Parimatch)
Matthew Breetzke has amassed 301 runs from seven matches at an average of 37.62 and a strike rate of 134.33. The second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Breetzke doesn’t have any rival in Durban’s Super Giants line-up. He scored 78 in the last encounter to provide a strong base and we can be hopeful that it will happen again.
Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)
In seven matches of SA20, Will Jacks has already amassed 177 runs at an average of 29.50. He scored a 58 against Paarl Royals in their second encounter but, since then, has been dismissed for a duck but do you remember the blistering 101 against Durban’s Super Giants? Go for him for this bet.
Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Best Bowlers
Reece Topley to be Durban's Super Giants' best bowler (Parimatch)
In the ongoing SA20, Reece Topley has already accounted for 11 wickets at an average of 20.90. In T20s, he is right up there with 209 wickets at an average of 21.11. Topley’s bowling is designed to pick wickets in the shortest format of the game - primarily because of the wonderful slower ball. So trust him to deliver big in the upcoming game.
James Neesham to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)
James Neesham’s ability with the ball shouldn’t be questioned, for he has 215 wickets in T20s, which is a testament to his ability. He has maintained an average of 25.44 and a strike rate of 16.9 in the format, making him such a viable prospect for the bet.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durban’s Super Giants
DSG to win @ 1.67 (Parimatch)
PC to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch)
Parimatch