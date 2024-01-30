DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction DSG 67 % Chance of Winning PRET 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.681 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns with each other at the Kingsmead, Durban, on January 30, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST. While Durban’s Super Giants are at the top of the table, with six wins from eight games, Pretoria Capitals have found themselves in the second half of the table, with just two wins from seven games. Can the latter make a surge and put one past Durban?

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

To say that Durban’s Super Giants were one of the most consistent and, figuratively, the most charismatic teams of the tournament wouldn’t be an overstatement. They have done that on the collective might of the side- when one of their top performers has failed to stand up, others have, ensuring a pattern of consistency.

On the other hand, Pretoria Capitals have found the proceedings hard to go by. They have surely won a couple of games, but despite being the finalists of the 2023 edition, they haven’t really found enough supporting evidence to claim their own base. In such a situation, it is only natural that winning every game from now on will be a priority.

DSG’s chance of winning is 67%

PC’s chance of winning is 33%

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Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Tips

Heinrich Klassen and Matthew Bretzkee have been brilliant in their approach throughout the tournament - and expect them to continue doing the same stuff in the next game as well. Will Jacks has been successful in scoring runs with effortless ease, and that allows the Pretoria Capitals side to even out the proceedings. He will add runs comfortably.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, Kingsmead has hosted 30 matches, in which the batting first team have won 22 games. However, 44.8% of times, the batting first team have won their matches - resulting in a pretty skewed contest for the batting first sides.

Weather Report

Monday’s weather prediction in Durban is clear and doesn’t pose a big concern ahead of the 24th encounter of the season. There is an 8% probability of precipitation, but there will be a cloud cover of 19%. Will that have an impact? I don't think so.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

After beating Paarl Royals in the last encounter, Durban’s Super Giants made it to the top of the table. They have steered six points from Paarl Royals, providing a cushion, and would like to build on top of that in the coming encounter.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell, Matthew Boast, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder James Neesham (c) All-rounder Eathan Bosch All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals can’t claim to have the best record in the tournament, having lost four out of their matches. Their only win came against Durban’s Super Giants, but every other game has been a story of complete disappointment.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Head-To-Head

Durban’s Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals have played each other three times in the SA20, with the latter securing two wins.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

PC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt and Will Jack have a combined powerplay strike rate of 149.28, with them doing it at 153.13 in the ongoing competition. With two big hitters in the ranks, it is only fair that they go on to do well in the upcoming match.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals T20 Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.69 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.272 Bet Now!

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Durban's Super Giants' best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Breetzke has amassed 301 runs from seven matches at an average of 37.62 and a strike rate of 134.33. The second-highest run-scorer in the tournament, Breetzke doesn’t have any rival in Durban’s Super Giants line-up. He scored 78 in the last encounter to provide a strong base and we can be hopeful that it will happen again.

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

In seven matches of SA20, Will Jacks has already amassed 177 runs at an average of 29.50. He scored a 58 against Paarl Royals in their second encounter but, since then, has been dismissed for a duck but do you remember the blistering 101 against Durban’s Super Giants? Go for him for this bet.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Durban's Super Giants' best bowler (Parimatch)

In the ongoing SA20, Reece Topley has already accounted for 11 wickets at an average of 20.90. In T20s, he is right up there with 209 wickets at an average of 21.11. Topley’s bowling is designed to pick wickets in the shortest format of the game - primarily because of the wonderful slower ball. So trust him to deliver big in the upcoming game.

James Neesham to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

James Neesham’s ability with the ball shouldn’t be questioned, for he has 215 wickets in T20s, which is a testament to his ability. He has maintained an average of 25.44 and a strike rate of 16.9 in the format, making him such a viable prospect for the bet.