DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction DSG 55 % Chance of Winning SUN 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on each other in the 12th match of the SA20 2024 competition at the Kingsmead, Durban, on January 20, 2024, at 5:00 PM IST. While Durban’s Super Giants are placed at the second position on the points table, having accumulated 13 points, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, with one win and one no-result game, are at the third spot with six points to their name.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Durban’s Super Giants were on a roll of their own to secure three consecutive games at the start, but then Pretoria Capitals handed them their first-ever loss. However, that was just a minor blip in the narrative, as DSG have been a consistent side with little to no mistakes in any department. What works well for them is the consistency across formats - a trait not many teams can boast of.

Meanwhile, Sunrisers Eastern Cape, after seeing their first game washed away, lost to Durban in their second game before putting one past MI Cape Town in the third round. Now back to playing Durban once again, they would be hopeful of turning around their fortunes and adding some more crucial points to the tally.

DSG’s chance of winning is 55%

SREC’s chance of winning is 45%

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Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Tips

I am a Matthew Breetzke fanboy now. What a talent he has been. Even though he doesn’t have a great record yet, be sure that Breetzke will do well in the upcoming encounter, utilizing his aggressive intent to take on the opposition bowler. Kyle Mayers is one of the superstar performers whose ability to perform in any condition makes him such an asset. So don’t undervalue him at all. I am also banking on Tom Abell to do well for the defending champions.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

The Kingsmead in Durban has hosted 28 matches since January 2020, with the chasing side securing 13 wins, whereas the batting first side have secured 14 wins. The average first innings score at the venue is a mere 155, but the average winning score at the venue is 172.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for the match on Saturday, with Durban weather staying clear for the game's duration. There is only a 3% chance of precipitation during the match time, with a cloud cover of 28%.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Marcus Stoinis, Keshav Maharaj (c), Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Bryce Parsons

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Dwaine Pretorius Bowler Junior Dala Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Durban’s Super Giants secured three consecutive victories before losing one to Pretoria Capitals in the fourth round. Despite the loss, the form is definitely on their side, which makes them one of the strongest contenders to win the championship.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

In three games this season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have one win, one loss, and one no-result encounter. Such has been their fortune that despite being the defending champions, they are not taken seriously by the opposition.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head-To-Head

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban’s Super Giants have played three games against each other, with both sides winning one game each - and one game has been washed out. In the previous round encounter, Durban's Super Giants won by 35 runs at the St Georges Park in Gqeberha.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

DSG to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

With Quinton de Kock, Matthew Breetzke, and Kyle Mayers batting in the top order, it is understandable that we go above par for a market like this. There is always an added sense of security to the team - and knowing the fact that the trio have a combined average of 54.56 in the first six overs in the last five years, there has never been a better opportunity to bet on a market.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.83 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.03 Bet Now!

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Batters

Klaasen to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

85, 13*, 64, and 1 - Heinrich Klaasen has been in some form lately. After taking the World Cup by storm, the Saffer is currently averaging 54.33 in the SA20, 2024. This is on the back of a 1035-run T20 year in 2023. If one player is screaming to be bet on, it is Klaasen. So what is stopping you now?

Tom Abell to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Abell has 2252 runs in T20 cricket at an average of 32.17 with a strike rate of 138.07. In the last Durban game, he scored 65 runs - an indicator of the kind of performance we can expect from him. Even though he is yet to make his England debut, Abell is one player we can’t leave out.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Bowlers

Reece Topley to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In the last two matches, Reece Topley has six wickets already. If you wish to know more about his brilliance, just know that Topley has 205 T20 wickets at an average of 21.20, but more importantly, he hasn’t conceded more than 20 runs per wicket in the last three years. So his success is pretty much guaranteed.

Ottniel Baartman to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape's best bowler (Parimatch)

Ottniel Baartman picked three wickets in the last-round match against MI Cape Town, but that is just a microcosm of how he operates. The Proteas bowler has an average of 17.87 in 53 matches, indicating a very ingrained stronghold in his system. Backing him to do well is natural.