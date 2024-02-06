DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction DSG 52 % Chance of Winning SUN 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The qualifiers of SA20 are here. Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will lock horns with each other at Newlands, Cape Town, on February 7, 2024 (Tuesday) in order to secure a place in the finals of the 2024 edition. While Durban’s Super Giants finished the league stage with 32 points, Sunrisers Eastern Cape managed to topple them from their position on the last day of the league stage in order to finish at the top of the table.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

It is not a secret why Durban’s Super Giants finished in the second position on the points table in the SA20 competition. An all-round strength that could rival the best teams in the world, they managed to play percentage cricket throughout the league phase of the tournament to end up with the table-toppers tag.

But on Tuesday, they will be facing defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who, despite having a couple of bad outings in the middle part of the tournament, soon managed to put that behind them to stage a comfortable comeback. They have a greater strength in their bowling department - which is another reason SREC are touted as a force to be reckoned with.

DSG’s chance of winning is 52%

SREC’s chance of winning is 48%

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Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Tips

I am not letting you go without betting heavily on Matthew Breetzke and Heinrich Klaasen of Durban’s Super Giants, for the fact that they pose a strong challenge against any bowling attack who come their way. The consistent approach has mingled really well with the team’s philosophy - so betting on them seems the natural order. Further, it will be stupid if we don’t keep enough of our working capital for Tom Abell and Tristan Stubbs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Since 2020, Newlands has hosted 12 T20 matches, with the chasing side dominating the proceedings with eight wins. The average first innings score at the venue is 168/6, whereas the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/5.

Weather Report

The rain prediction for Tuesday in Newlands is extremely clean and they are going to be the same throughout the match day. There is a cloud cover of only 18% in the match day - a clear sign of things to come. So we can easily decide not to fret over things like rain and bet safely.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Durban’s Super Giants were the most consistent team in the entire competition, having ended up with 32 points that placed them in the second position on the points table. They played according to their own strength, leaving nothing to chance, and in the fag end of the league stage, they became even more dangerous.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Adam Rossington, Temba Bavuma, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Ottniel Baartman, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Dawid Malan Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Having won seven and lost two out of the ten games in the ongoing season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape ensured things were in place for them most of the time. They beat Paarl Royals in the last league match to rise to the top of the table, thus going into the Qualifier with a lot of positivity.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head-To-Head

Durban’s Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have played each other four times in the SA20, with the latter securing two wins as against one win by Durban. They have shared spoils in two games this season - so the semi-final offers an incredible opportunity to dina new denomination.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

SREC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Sunrisers Eastern Cape, despite lacking an abundance of aggressive batters, consistently maintains an impressive average run rate of 9.3 during the initial six overs. That is better than any side in the ongoing edition of the tournament. With Tom Abell and Jordoan Hermann taking on batters with effortless ease, this seems like a very prudent move.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 Newlands Rugby Ground, null Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.264 Bet Now!

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Batters

Matthew Breetzke to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Breetzke has been the single-biggest differentiator for Durban’s Super Giants in the ongoing competition, having scored 383 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 144.52. He has been ably assisted by Heinrich Klaasen, who has maintained a strike rate of 207.10, and the duo has kept the wheels moving. It is only fair for Breetzke to lead the chart in the upcoming encounter.

Tom Abell to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tom Abell has been plundering runs in the SA20, having been Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s highest run-scorer this season. With 229 runs from seven games, Abell has maintained an average of 57.25 at a strike rate of 154.72. This is such a performance. Just be sure that he will continue to do well for the side and add more runs to the table.

Durban’s Super Giants vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Bowlers

Noor Ahmed to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Noor Ahmed has been absolutely brilliant for Durban’s Super Giants, having grabbed 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 11.33. His economy rate of 5.82 adds a facet to his personality that is hard to miss. So why are you waiting? Just go and grab the base no.

Daniel Worrall to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Daniel Worrall has been the most prolific bowler in the ongoing edition of the SA20, having claimed 15 wickets already at an average of 18.53. His strike rate of 12.85 is very good and it seems extremely difficult not to bet on him. Just go right ahead, then.