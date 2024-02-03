JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) Match Prediction JOSK 33 % Chance of Winning DSG 67 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In a clash of two teams with contrasting fortunes, Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants will take on each other in the 29th match of the SA20, 2024, at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on February 3, 2024 (Saturday), at 9:00 PM IST. While Durban’s Super Giants have already qualified for the playoffs as the toppers of the group, Joburg Super Kings have an outside chance of making it to the next round, although that will depend on how things go in other games.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings have just two wins from nine matches in the ongoing SA20, but the biggest disappointing factor is the lack of structure around them. The two washed-out games have ensured that they are in the tournament but that might evaporate if Pretoria Capitals win against MI Cape Town in the Saturday afternoon encounter.

Things for Durban’s Super Giants, however, are deceptively straightforward. The last game of the group stage is nothing but a breeding ground for them to iron out their flaws ahead of the all-important playoffs stage. All of their bases are covered and it would take more than an inspired performance from Joburg Super Kings to beat them.

JSK’s chance of winning is 33%

DSG’s chance of winning is 67%

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Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Tips

I trust Matthew Breetzke to have a banger of a game in the next round match - especially because of the kind of performance he has already put in the tournament. Heinrich Klaasen hasn’t been too far behind in terms of approach and everything - for scoring runs heavily has become second nature for him. I am also highly banking on the impregnable brilliance of Lizzard Williams, who has a tendency to deliver goods consistently.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 18 games since January 2020, with the batting first team winning eight games and the chasing side registering seven wins. Captains, however, have shown a solid propensity to bowl first at the venue, having done that 12 out of 18 times - a traditional record like the subcontinent. The average first innings score at the venue is 172/7, with that rising to 191/7 during wins.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Johannesburg on Saturday as the weather is poised to be wonderfully well for the match. There is a cloud cover of 12% - very minimal to have any sort of impact on the game.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings have five losses in nine matches, with two wins and a couple of no-result games. Batters and bowlers have failed to live up to the expectations, with the Faf du Plessis-led side showing a complete lack of composure to stage a fightback.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Durban’s Super Giants are the most in-form team in the entire competition, having won seven out of their nine games in the ongoing edition of SA20. With a bunch of bonus point wins, they have a total of 32 points - with a positive NRR of +1.603.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Head-To-Head

Joburg Super Kings and Durban’s Super Giants have played each other three times in the SA20, with the Super Kings securing two wins. The last time both sides played each other, Durban's Super Giants won by 37 runs at the Kingsmead.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Odds

DSG to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Durban’s Super Giants have been the most consistent batting side in the ongoing competition, having scored at a run-rate of 9.1 in the first six overs of the innings. In only two out of nine matches this season, they have failed to match the runs required to win this bet and both of those games ended up seeing Durban losing their encounter. Trust the DSG side to pull this bet off.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.781 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Leus du Plooy is the only shining light for Joburg Super Kings in the ongoing SA20, having been their highest run-scorer this season. In eight games, he has 242 runs at an average of 34.57 and a wonderfully beautiful strike rate of 172.85. I can see why he is going to deliver big in the next game too.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

Heinrich Klaasen has already amassed 310 runs in the ongoing league, bringing them up at runs per dismissal ratio of 44.28 and strike rate - hold your breath - 202.61. They are insane. That performance has put him on the list of third-highest run-scorers. So what are you betting against? Go ahead and make the day your oyster.

Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Bowlers

Lizzard Williams to be Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lizzard Williams has 12 wickets in the ongoing SA20, at an average of 16.75 and an excellent strike rate of 10.50. That has put him third on the list of highest wicket-takers. Williams is one of the most consistent bowlers for the Joburg side, and that has helped them stay in the contention for the next stage.

Keshav Maharaj to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Keshav Maharaj, leading Durban’s Super Giants, is killing it this season, having taken 11 wickets at an average of 18.63 and a strike rate of 16.36. He also has managed to put a lid on the scoring rate of the opposition side, conceding only 6.83 runs per over. So what are you waiting for? Just go ahead and there’s a lot of money to be made.