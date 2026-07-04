Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town will enter the battlefield on 14th January at Newlands, Cape Town. Both teams will play their second match of this season and have started the season on a winning note.

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Both teams have played 1 game each in the tournament and recorded a win in it. MI Cape Town won their first match against Paarl Royals while Joburg Super Kings defeated Durban Super Giants in their first match of the SA20 2023.

MI Cape Town is currently at the first spot of the points table with a positive net run rate of 2.126. Meanwhile, Joburg Super Giants are in the second position with 4 points and a positive net run rate of +0.800.

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town both the teams have already registered their first win in the tournament and will aim to make it 2 in the upcoming match. MI Cape Town, on the other hand, has achieved a bonus point as their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition hence they are at top of the table with 5 points.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings performed stunningly in their first match against Durban Super Giants. Donavan Ferreira and Romario Shepherd dominated Joburg Super Kings bowlers and gave a target of 190 runs after the early wickets of their top and middle-order batsmen.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town was fabulous with the ball and bat and dominated their previous fixture against Paarl Royals. Dewald Brevis single-handedly took the match away from the Paarl Royals by scoring 70 runs from just 41 balls which included 5 sixes and 4 fours.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players which can perform well in the upcoming game, but we are backing Mi Cape Town with a 60/40 chance of winning the 7th match and they're second in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

As both the teams have strong batting lineups the team doing well in the bowling department will win this game. MI Cape Town's bowling attack looks lethal with big names like Jofra Archer, Rashid Khan and Sam Curran. While on the other hand, Joburg Super kings have some good spin attacks like Donavon Ferreira and Aaron Phangiso and will be key players to watch out for. Joburg Super Kings is also not an easy team to win against, we are expecting MI Cape Town to win the 7th match on 14th January.

Our Prediction - MI Cape Town to Win

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Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the match easily as they have one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament. The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record their second victory against Joburg Super Kings on the 14th.

If MI Cape Town bats first, we expect a score of 175 plus runs. If Joburg Super Kings bat first, we can expect somewhere between (155 to 165) runs.

Dewald Brevis is a player to watch for MI Cape Town. Expect a quick fire from his bat. Fab du Plessis can be a threat from the MI Cape Town but MI will have a plan for him.

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the 7th match of SA20 2023.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are batting-friendly, this pitch is neutral and the pacers have some help. The average first-inning score here is 160 plus. We can expect a high-scoring game just like the previous one between Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings. The team winning the toss should opt to field first and put some pressure on the batsman.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Newlands, Cape Town to be around 26°C during the match day with 62% humidity. The 18 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball in the power play, especially Sam Curran. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 7th match of this season.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad - Gerald Coetzee, Romario Sheppard, Maheesh Theekshana, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka, Faf du Plessis

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis will lead the Joburg Super Kings in the upcoming match as well.

Player Name Role Faf du Plessis Captain Kyle Verreynne Wicket Keeper Donavan Ferreira Batsman Janneman Malan Batsman Lewis Gregory Batsman Romario Shepherd Bowler George Garton Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Reeza Hendricks Batsman

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

The opening pair of Janneman Malan and Riza Hendricks had to start well in the powerplay to put pressure on MI Cape Town bowlers. Donavon Ferreira and Romario Shepherd scored big runs in the middle overs to get their team to the winning side in the previous match. Top-order batsmen will have to start quickly if the team wants to win big matches in the upcoming games.

Joburg Super Kings played with 7 bowlers against Durban Super Giants but will this strategy work in MI Cape Town? Will find out on 14th January.

Joburg Super Kings look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 7th match against MI Cape Town but Dewald Brevis would have different plans and can destroy every plan of Joburg Super kings.

MI Cape Town Player List

MI Cape Town Squad - Grant Roelefson, Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer, Ryan Rickelton

MI Cape Townpredicted playing XI:

Jofra Archer was added to the squad as a wild card player before the inaugural of the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town is excited to have Liam Livingstone on its side. The explosive middle-order batsman will be a treat to watch playing for MI Cape Town.

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Ryan Rickelton Wicket Keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Grant Roelofsen Wicket-Keeper George Linde Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Duan Jansen Bowler Jofra Archer Bowler Delano Potgieter All-rounder Olly Stone Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town would not want to lose this winning momentum and will hope to continue the performance throughout the tournament. Jofra Archer and Olly Stone will aim to continue their form from the last game and again show an incredible performance for their team to register their second win of the season and gain those 5 points in their account and maintain their top position on the points table.

MI Cape Town showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming fixture.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Head-to-Head

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town will play their first-ever match against each other as this is only the 7th match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Joburg Super Kings to win the game is 2.15, while for MI Cape Town it's also 1.74. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Team Batsmen

Fab Duplessis can be the leading run-scorer for Joburg Super Kings in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming fixture.

Van Der Dussen can be the highest run scorer for MI Cape Town in their second match if the top order fails.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Team Bowlers

George Garton is our pick of the bowlers for Joburg Super Kings. He was wicketless in the previous match against Durban Super Giants as he bowled only one over. Alzarri Joseph will be the key bowler if Joburg Super Kings expect to restrict MI Cape Town to under 150 runs. He can take the wicket of openers with his speed and accuracy.

Aaron Phangiso can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming game as the pitch is expected to provide turn and bounce in the second innings.