JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs CAP (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction JOSK 53 % Chance of Winning CAP 47 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After suffering an 11-run loss at the hands of a Heinrich Klassen masterclass, MI Cape Town will aim to bring in a sense of surety to their approach when they take on last year’s finalists - Joburg Super Kings at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on January 13, 2024 (Saturday). The latter’s match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape was called off due to incessant rain in Gqeberha, so they are also eager to add their first full points to the tally.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

For Joburg Super Kings, the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape came as an opportunity to be the best at their game and figure out the depth in the squad, but after that called off, they will be eager to get the best out of it from franchise’s arch-rivals, MI Cape Town. Faf du Plessis is leading the squad and the strength is further bolstered by the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Reeza Hendricks, Lizard Williams, and Nandre Burger in their line-up.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town, irrespective of the result of the Durban clash, they are a much better side. Putting up 207 on board tells you everything about their batting strength and what they bring to the table. One concerning factor was that apart from Kagiso Rabada, none of the other bowlers could arrive on their own- something they would want to rectify going forward.

JSK’s chance of winning is 53%

MICT’s chance of winning is 47%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Tips

Sure, how can I not name Faf du Plessis? The consistency incarnate, Faf has a weird habit of scoring a truckload of runs and still flies under the radar. He is going to go big against MICT. I am also sure Kagiso Rabada is going to have another crazy game of cricket with the ball in his hand. Planning to bet on Nandre Burger? Well, on the current form, I wouldn’t take the risk of not betting on him.

Match Prediction Best Odds Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch MI Cape Town Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Joburg Super Kings 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 12 T20 matches, in which the chasing side have won only four games. Despite that, captains tend to bowl first more often than not, having decided for it nine out of 12 times. It is a pretty high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 175/7, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/7.

Weather Report

After the first two matches of the tournament were impacted by rain, we are finally in for a dry day in Johannesburg, with Accuweather.com predicting only a 3% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. There will be a cloud cover of 56%, which is substantially lower than the previous two games.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Donovan Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen, Lizard Williams, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Hermann

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Sam Cook Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder David Wiese All-rounder Donovan Ferreira All-rounder Romario Shepherd Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings were the second-best team in the competition last year, having secured six wins from 10 games. After bossing the league stage, they hoped to repeat the same level of charisma in the next round as well. However, things turned out differently, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape beating them in the semi-final.

MI Cape Town Player List

Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Thomas Kaber, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Tom Banton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Thomas Kaber Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MICT were awful in the first edition of the SA20 and hoped for a winning start to the campaign in 2024. However, things went south, as Durban’s Super Giants, led by a blistering knock from Heinrich Klassen, handed a shocking defeat to Cape Town. So they would want to tread cautiously against the Faf du Plessis-led side on Saturday.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Head-To-Head

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town played each other twice in the previous season, with both sides winning one game each.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

JSK to score above 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

The Wanderers is the most batting-friendly venue of South Africa, especially in limited-overs cricket, and that is understandbale from the fact that teams have averaged 53 runs in the powerplay since 2020. Batting has never been a problem for either of JSK or MICT either - so openers will be on the money right from the word go. Hence, don’t fret over things and bet on JSK to score above 48.5 runs in the powerplay.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Best Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

One should never doubt Faf du Plessis’ ability to score consistently as he was the second-highest run-scorer last season, amassing 369 runs at an impressive average of 41 and a striking strike rate of 147.6. His remarkable balls per dismissal rate of 27.8 instills confidence in his ability to deliver consistently. With a stellar career record of 9448 runs at an average of 32.36, du Plessis continues to shine as a dependable star for his team.

Kieron Pollard to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

A T20 cricket maestro, Kieron Pollard boasts a legendary record, tallying an impressive 12,421 runs at a remarkable average of 31.12 and an outstanding strike rate of 150.6. In the last game, he turned the game around with a 14-ball 31 and had rain come into play, his knock would have been the differentiator. Pollard's aim for the stars and his prowess with the bat make him a compelling figure to lead his team to new heights.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Best Bowlers

Nandre Burger to be Joburg Super Kings' best bowler (Parimatch)

Nandre Burger’s T20 career showcases an impressive average of 21, having dismissed 52 batters. With such formidable stats, success seems destined to flow his way in 2024. Burger's impactful debut in the recent South Africa series sets the stage for a promising future in the cricketing arena.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town's best bowler (Parimatch)

Kagiso Rabada’s brilliance reflects in an astounding record of 232 wickets, boasting an average of 22.81 and a strike rate of 17.1. In the last SA20 competition, he clinched 11 wickets at an impressive average of 21 and an astonishing strike rate of 16.9. This year, he started with a couple of wickets against Durban and was Cape Town’s best performer. Betting on Rabada guarantees success.