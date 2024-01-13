JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs CAP (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction
JOSK
53%
Chance of Winning
CAP
47%
T20
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- Kagiso Rabada’s brilliance reflects in an astounding record of 232 wickets, boasting an average of 22.81 and a strike rate of 17.1.
- Pollard boasts a legendary record, tallying an impressive 12,421 runs at a remarkable average of 31.12 and an outstanding strike rate of 150.6.
- Faf du Plessis was the second-highest run-scorer last season, amassing 369 runs at an impressive average of 41 and a striking strike rate of 147.6.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning
For Joburg Super Kings, the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape came as an opportunity to be the best at their game and figure out the depth in the squad, but after that called off, they will be eager to get the best out of it from franchise’s arch-rivals, MI Cape Town. Faf du Plessis is leading the squad and the strength is further bolstered by the likes of Gerald Coetzee, Moeen Ali, Reeza Hendricks, Lizard Williams, and Nandre Burger in their line-up.
On the other hand, MI Cape Town, irrespective of the result of the Durban clash, they are a much better side. Putting up 207 on board tells you everything about their batting strength and what they bring to the table. One concerning factor was that apart from Kagiso Rabada, none of the other bowlers could arrive on their own- something they would want to rectify going forward.
JSK’s chance of winning is 53%
MICT’s chance of winning is 47%
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Tips
Sure, how can I not name Faf du Plessis? The consistency incarnate, Faf has a weird habit of scoring a truckload of runs and still flies under the radar. He is going to go big against MICT. I am also sure Kagiso Rabada is going to have another crazy game of cricket with the ball in his hand. Planning to bet on Nandre Burger? Well, on the current form, I wouldn’t take the risk of not betting on him.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 24.5
MI Cape Town Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Joburg Super Kings
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 12 T20 matches, in which the chasing side have won only four games. Despite that, captains tend to bowl first more often than not, having decided for it nine out of 12 times. It is a pretty high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 175/7, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/7.
Weather Report
After the first two matches of the tournament were impacted by rain, we are finally in for a dry day in Johannesburg, with Accuweather.com predicting only a 3% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. There will be a cloud cover of 56%, which is substantially lower than the previous two games.
Joburg Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Donovan Ferreira, Leus Du Plooy, Gerald Coetzee, Nandre Burger, Moeen Ali, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Wayne Madsen, Lizard Williams, Romario Shepherd, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Sibonelo Makhanya, Kyle Simmonds, Dayyaan Galiem, Ronan Hermann
Predicted Playing XI
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Faf du Plessis
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Batter
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Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
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Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Sam Cook
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
David Wiese
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
All-rounder
|
Romario Shepherd
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Bowler
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Kyle Simmonds
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Bowler
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Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
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Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
Joburg Super Kings Team Form
Joburg Super Kings were the second-best team in the competition last year, having secured six wins from 10 games. After bossing the league stage, they hoped to repeat the same level of charisma in the next round as well. However, things turned out differently, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape beating them in the semi-final.
MI Cape Town Player List
Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Thomas Kaber, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Tom Banton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ryan Rickelton
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Wicket-keeper
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Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
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Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Connor Esterhuizen
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Thomas Kaber
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Olly Stone
|
Bowler
|
Beuran Hendricks
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
MICT were awful in the first edition of the SA20 and hoped for a winning start to the campaign in 2024. However, things went south, as Durban’s Super Giants, led by a blistering knock from Heinrich Klassen, handed a shocking defeat to Cape Town. So they would want to tread cautiously against the Faf du Plessis-led side on Saturday.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Head-To-Head
Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town played each other twice in the previous season, with both sides winning one game each.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds
JSK to score above 48.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)
The Wanderers is the most batting-friendly venue of South Africa, especially in limited-overs cricket, and that is understandbale from the fact that teams have averaged 53 runs in the powerplay since 2020. Batting has never been a problem for either of JSK or MICT either - so openers will be on the money right from the word go. Hence, don’t fret over things and bet on JSK to score above 48.5 runs in the powerplay.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town
T20
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Best Batters
Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)
One should never doubt Faf du Plessis’ ability to score consistently as he was the second-highest run-scorer last season, amassing 369 runs at an impressive average of 41 and a striking strike rate of 147.6. His remarkable balls per dismissal rate of 27.8 instills confidence in his ability to deliver consistently. With a stellar career record of 9448 runs at an average of 32.36, du Plessis continues to shine as a dependable star for his team.
Kieron Pollard to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)
A T20 cricket maestro, Kieron Pollard boasts a legendary record, tallying an impressive 12,421 runs at a remarkable average of 31.12 and an outstanding strike rate of 150.6. In the last game, he turned the game around with a 14-ball 31 and had rain come into play, his knock would have been the differentiator. Pollard's aim for the stars and his prowess with the bat make him a compelling figure to lead his team to new heights.
Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Best Bowlers
Nandre Burger to be Joburg Super Kings' best bowler (Parimatch)
Nandre Burger’s T20 career showcases an impressive average of 21, having dismissed 52 batters. With such formidable stats, success seems destined to flow his way in 2024. Burger's impactful debut in the recent South Africa series sets the stage for a promising future in the cricketing arena.
Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town's best bowler (Parimatch)
Kagiso Rabada’s brilliance reflects in an astounding record of 232 wickets, boasting an average of 22.81 and a strike rate of 17.1. In the last SA20 competition, he clinched 11 wickets at an impressive average of 21 and an astonishing strike rate of 16.9. This year, he started with a couple of wickets against Durban and was Cape Town’s best performer. Betting on Rabada guarantees success.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Joburg Super Kings
JSK to win @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
MICT to win @ 1.96 (Parimatch)
Parimatch