Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match Prediction

Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will face each other for their 2nd respective matches in the SA20 2023 on 13th January at Boland Park, Paarl.

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Both teams have played 1 match each in the tournament so far on the 11th and 12th of January. Paarl Royals lost their first match to MI Cape Town, while Joburg Super Kings defeated Durban Super Giants in their first match of the SA20 2023.

Paarl Royals are currently in the last spot of the points table with a negative net run rate of -2.126. Meanwhile, Joburg Super Giants are in the second position with 5 points and a positive net run rate of +0.800.

Joburg Super Kings have already registered their first win in the tournament and will aim to make it 2 in the upcoming match. Paarl Royals on the other hand is still in the find of those 5 points and would eye to get it in the next game. Here we are with our analysis for match number 4 of SA20 2023.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings performed outstandingly in their first match against Durban Super Giants. They showed a complete team performance and dominated their opponent. Donavan Ferreira and Romario Shepherd saved the day for the Joburg Super Kings after the early wickets of their batsmen.

On the other hand, Paarl Royals didn’t do anything extraordinary in their first match against MI Cape Town. Jos Buttler and David Miller were the pillars of the previous game but couldn’t secure a win for their team.

It is just the start of the tournament and we can decide the fate of a team on one bad performance. Hence, we are backing Paarl Royals with a 60/40 chance of winning the 4th SA20 match.

Our Prediction

As seen in the previous match Jos Buttler and David Miller exhibit their experience and skills against MI Cape Town. Even though they lost their first match of the tournament we are firm that they will bounce back in the upcoming fixture against Joburg Super Kings. While Joburg Super Kings is also not an easy team to win against, we are expecting Paarl Royals to win the 4th match on 13th January.

Our Prediction - Paarl Royals to Win

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Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are backing Paarl Royals to make a comeback in the next game as they have one of the best batting line-ups in the tournament. The bowling is comparatively weak but we are sure they’ll too bounce back against Joburg Super Kings on the 13th.

If Paarl Royals bats first, we expect a score of 165 plus runs. If Joburg Super Kings bat first, we can expect somewhere between (145 to 155) runs.

Faf du Plessis is a player to watch for the Paarl Royals. Expect some runs from his bat. Jos Buttler can be a threat from the Paarl Royals camp.

We are backing the Paarl Royals to win the 4th match of SA20 2023.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 Boland Park, Paarl is also a batting-friendly venue. The average first-inning score here is 170 plus. We can expect a high-scoring game like Durban Super Giants and Joburg Super Kings in the next match. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put a monstrous target for the opponent to chase.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Boland Park, Paarl to be around 27°C during the match day with 60% humidity. The 17 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball. There is no chance of rain during the match. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 4th match.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad - Gerald Coetzee, Romario Sheppard, Maheesh Theekshana, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka, Faf du Plessis

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis will lead the Joburg Super Kings in the upcoming match as well.

Player Name Role Faf du Plessis Captain Kyle Verreynne Wicket Keeper Donavan Ferreira Batsman Janneman Malan Batsman Lewis Gregory Batsman Romario Shepherd Bowler George Garton Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Malusi Siboto Bowler Reeza Hendricks Batsman

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

The opening pair of Janneman Malan and Reeza Henricks failed to score in the previous match against Durban Super Giants. Donavon Ferreira and Romario Shepherd scored big runs in the middle overs to get their team to the winning side. Top-order batsmen will have to buck up in the powerplay if the team wants to succeed further in the tournament.

Joburg Super Kings played with 7 bowlers against Durban Super Giants. The strategy worked in their favour and would hope to continue doing the same in future matches. Alzarri Joseph will lead the bowling line-up.

Joburg Super Kings looks all set to win again in the SA20 2023 4th match against Paarl Royals and be at the top of the points table.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad - David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Paarl Royals.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals might not want to lose hope after one defeat against MI Cape Town. Jos Buttler and David Miller will aim to continue their form from the last game and again show an incredible performance for their team to register their first win and gain those 5 points in their account.

The bowling attack does not have Lungi Ngidi in the unit yet and the team was lacking bowling skills in the previous match. Paarl Royals will have to work on their bowling to win future matches in the tournament and be in the top 2 spots of the points table.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Head-to-Head

Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will plate their first-ever match against each other as this is only the 4th match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Joburg Super Kings to win the game is 1.91, while for Paarl Royals it's also 1.91. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batsmen

Jos Buttler can be the leading run-scorer for Paarl Royals in the next game of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 30 runs in the 4th game.

Reeza Hendricks can be the highest run scorer for Joburg Super Kings in their second match of season 1.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph is our pick of the bowlers for Joburg Super Kings. He picked 2 wickets in the previous match against Durban Super Giants with an economy of 7.5 in a high-scoring match. Alzarri Joseph will be the key if Joburg Super Kings expects to restrict Paarl Royals to under 150 runs.

Tabraiz Shamsi can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming match. The batsmen will look to go after him and in the process might mistime a shot or two.