JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction JOSK 29 % Chance of Winning PAA 71 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.762 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 17th match of the SA20, 2024, Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals will take on each other at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on January 24, 2024 (Wednesday), at 9:00 AM IST. While Paarl Royals are sitting at the top of the table, with four wins from five matches, Joburg Super Kings have just one win in five attempts, widening the massive gulf between both sides.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings have the proceedings very hard to go by, with regular bursts of underperformance from almost every member of the squad. While the bowling unit has somehow managed to pull through, batters have been their biggest disappointments, resulting in one shambolic performance after another.

On the other hand, the story of Paarl Royals is exactly the opposite. They have not only taken the attack by the opposition’s clutch but by ensuring that their batters and bowlers are aligned for a common cause, they have ensured that their wins far supercedes the losses. So you know who is going to rule the roost come Wednesday.

JSK’s chance of winning is 29%

PR’s chance of winning is 71%

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Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Betting Tips

Sibonelo Makhanya and Donovan Ferreira have been very good lately and had a crazy good game against Pretoria Capitals. Bank on them to do well against Paarl Royals. Jos Buttler and Jason Roy have been very good in the tournament so far - and I have enough trust in them to bet big once again for the upcoming encounter.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 14 T20 matches, in which the chasing side have won only four games. Despite that, captains tend to bowl first more often than not, having decided 11 out of 14 times for it. It is a pretty high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 175/7, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/7.

Weather Report

Weather prediction for Johannesburg is clear and doesn’t pose any kind of concern ahead of the 17th encounter of the season. There is a minor 8% probability of precipitations, with a cloud cover of only 18%.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings have three losses in five matches, with one win and one no-result game. Batters and bowlers have failed to live up to the expectations - resulting in a pretty disappointing second-last position on the points table.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter David Miller Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals secured three back-to-back wins in their first three games before losing to MI Cape Town. But they came back to winning ways by getting the better of same MI Cape Town once again by a huge margin of 59 runs.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Head-To-Head

In three head-to-head encounters to date, Joburg Super Kings have come out victorious once, while Paarl Royals have come out on the other side only once. The other game ended in a draw.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

When Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open together, destruction happens. If you need statistical proof, the team, on average, score 58.23 runs in the powerplay when they bat together. In the ongoing SA20, Paarl Royals have also managed 56 runs in the first six overs, resulting in a clear clean slate. So just go ahead and do it all.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.20 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.762 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Best Batters

Reeza Hendricks to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Reeza Hendricks is yet to take the SA20 by storm, but it will be a surprise if it stays that way. Hendricks has 5547 runs at an average of 34.66, with four centuries and 39 fifties in the format. So don’t doubt anything - just go ahead and bet on Hendricks to do well in the upcoming game.

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

39, 70*, 46, and 54 - Jos Buttler has been destructive in the ongoing SA20 competition, racking up one good score after another. One of the greatest-ever batters in the modern era, Buttler has 10961 runs at an average of 34.68 with a strike rate of 144.83. He has six centuries and 79 half-centuries, which indicates that betting on him is a good idea.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Best Bowlers

Lizard Williams to be Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In four matches of the ongoing SA20 competition, Lizard Williams has nine wickets already, including a four-fer and a three-fer. That tells you that consistency is his forte and one shouldn’t doubt what he brings to the table. He has 93 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 18.68 - as good as it ever gets.

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In the ongoing SA20, Lungi Ngidi has already picked ten wickets to sit at the top of the pile for the franchise. In T20s, he has 162 wickets at an average of 19.26, scalping a wicket in every 14.2 balls. That is a very good statistic to have and one that renders more hope on Lungi Ngidi to be the best bowler for Paarl Royals in the upcoming encounter.