Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals SA20 League Match Prediction 2023 JSK 30 % Chance of Winning PR 70 % Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings will face Paarl Royals in the 24th match of the first season of the SA20 league on 3rd February 2023 from 5:00 pm IST. It will be the 8th match for the Joburg Super Kings franchise in the league whereas it will be the 9th one for the Paarl Royals franchise in the ongoing league. It will be the second time these two teams will meet each other in this SA20 League 2023. Joburg Super Kings is currently in the 4th spot of the points table with 16 points and a net run rate of -0.923. They have played 7 matches in the tournament so far and have won 4 matches. They just have 3 more league-stage matches left to qualify in the Semi-Finals of the SA20 2023. Joburg Super Kings started the season with a win against Durban Super Giants but had a downfall and lost 2 back-to-back matches against Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town. They lost their previous encounter against Paarl Royals as they were bundled up by Paarl Royals at just 81 runs in the first innings. Lizaad Williams was the top batsman for Joburg Super Kings in that match and is a full-time bowler. They lost as Paarl Royals chased the target in just 10.3 overs. Their bowling attack has been quite weak despite having Maheesh Theekshana and Alzarri Joseph on their side. They have a few young bowlers such as Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger who can trouble the batsmen. Paarl Royals on the other hand are currently above Joburg Super Kings in the 3rd spot of the points table with 17 points and a net run rate of -0.050. They have won 4 matches out of 8 games and have 2 more league-stage matches left to qualify for the Semi-Finals. After dominating Joburg Super Kings in the last outing, Paarl Royals recently won 2 consecutive matches against Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Jos Buttler has scored 285 runs in 8 of their matches till now. Buttler and David Miller together have amassed 465 runs in the tournament so far. David Miller has provided finishing touches whenever required by Paarl Royals. Paarl Royals’ bowling lineup is full of South African gems. They have Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Tabraiz Shamsi among the big names. Andile Phehlukwayo has also played the role of an all-rounder amazingly till now for them this season. Below is the analysis and prediction for the 24th match between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals in the SA20 League.

Facts Jos Buttler has been phenomenal in the tournament for Paarl Royals. He is the highest run scorer for Paarl Royals in the SA20 2023 with 285 runs at an average rate of 40.71. He is our top choice for the highest run scorer for Paarl Royals in the 24th fixture.

Bjorn Fortuin has been the top wicket-taker for the Paarl Royals team in almost every match and we favour him to be the highest wicket-taker for Paarl Royals against Joburg Super Kings on 3rd February 2023.

Joburg Super Kings will play their 8th match of the tournament against Paarl Royals. Faf du Plessis is the highest run-scorer for Joburg Super Kings in the tournament with 277 runs. We can expect him and Reeza Hendricks to display their explosive batting style in the next match as well.

Gerald Coetzee has picked 11 wickets in the SA20 so far and we are baking him as the top wicket-taker for Joburg Super Kings given he is the best bowler for his team.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

If we see the stats of the previous match between both these teams, Joburg Super Kings were crushed by Paarl Royals who bowled them out at 81 runs in the first innings. Joburg Super Kings might be very low on confidence playing against Paarl Royals. Hence, we would like to back this match in the favour of Paarl Royals.

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Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The last match Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals played in the league was against Durban Super Giants and Sunrisers Eastern Cape respectively. The Royals are in top form and have the winning momentum with themselves as they have won two out of two matches in the tournament whereas the Super Kings also won two out of two matches in the league. Let us see how this match turns out as both of them have a hunger for a win.

If Paarl Royals bat first, they will score around 170-185 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 165-175 if Joburg Super Kings bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Paarl Royals to win the game.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

The upcoming game is to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg which has a seating capacity of 34,000 audiences and it is expected to be a full house on Friday when both the teams play against each other. This surface like all the other surfaces in South Africa has some better bounce and something extra for the pacers in it. But it is expected to be an even event between the ball and the bat. The team bowling first has almost the same winning record as the team bowling second but dew can play a major role in what the captains of the teams decide to do at the toss. The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first at this surface because of the dew factor and fast outfield.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is expected to be pleasant and nice in Johannesburg on Friday evening when both these teams play against each other. Rain is expected and should stay away from the match because the fans are waiting for this much-anticipated match for a long time.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad – Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf, Imran Manack, Andile Phehlukwayo, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler (wk)

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jason Roy Batter Jos Buttler (wk) Batter Wihan Lubbe All-Rounder Dane Vilas Batter David Miller (c) Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals played 8 matches in the league so far they managed to win 4 matches and lost 4 matches. They won their last match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 5 wickets chasing down a target of 131 runs. They lost the game against MI Cape Town earlier in the tournament by 13 runs.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad – Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, L Gregory, L Williams, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka, Janneman Malan

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Janneman Malan Batter Reeza Hendricks All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Faf du Plessis (c) Batter Kyle Verreynne (wk) Batter Donavon Ferreira Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder George Garton Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg has won their previous two matches by 5 and 8 wickets respectively and is very high on confidence. They would look forward to being on the winning track because they still have 3 matches left in the tournament.

Joburg Super Kinga vs Paarl Royals Head to Head

Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals have played 1 match against each other in SA20.

Total SA20 matches Played - 1 Match

Paarl Royals Win - 1 Match

Joburg Super King's Win - 0

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Paarl Royals winning the match are 1.91 whereas, in favour of Joburg Super Kings are 2.24. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batters

For Paarl Royals, the top batters include Jos Buttler, David Miller, and Jason Roy. These are three players who are very much capable of changing the match in just one over and their team would expect something similar from them in this upcoming match.

Joburg Super Kings on the other hand are heavily dependent on their top-3 who haven’t done anything yet. Donavon Ferreira along with Faf du Plessis will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders to take his team over the line in this upcoming match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the three bowlers who are very important from the perspective of the Paarl Royals. Bjorn Fortuin has been in top form in the league till now and has bowled like a beast.

Maheesh Theekshana is very important from the perspective of Joburg Super Kings if they want to stop Paarl Royals on a low score.