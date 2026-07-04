Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 League Match Prediction 2023

Joburg Super Kings will face Pretoria Capitals in the 11th match of the inaugural season of the SA20 league on 17th January 2023 from 9:00 pm IST. It will be the 4th match for the Super Kings franchise in the league whereas it will be the 3rd one for the Pretoria Capitals franchise in the ongoing league. It will be the first time these two teams will meet each other in this SA20 League.

Bet on SA20

Joburg Super Kings is owned by the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings and captained by ex-CSK player Faf du Plessis. In contrast, Pretoria Capitals is owned by the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and captained by South African legend Wayne Parnell.

Joburg Super Kings have performed poorly this season till now as none of the batters in their batting lineup has scored big runs. They won their first match because of Donavon Ferreira’s blinder but have found it difficult to score more than 105 runs in their next two matches. In their second match against Paarl Royals, they were bundled out for 81 runs whereas, in their next match, they were bundled for 105 runs. They lost both matches by a huge margin.

Their bowling lacks quality as they don’t have any of the top bowlers except Alzarri Joseph which has been another downside for them this season. They have a few young bowlers whom they will expect to do the job for their team.

Pretoria Capitals on the other hand have won both of their matches till now quite dominantly. Phil Salt and Will Jacks have played well for them and received brilliant support from other batters. They have scored 190+ runs in both of their matches till now. They scored 193 runs in the first match whereas, scored 216 runs in the second both against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Theunis de Bruyn has provided finishing touches whenever required by the team.

Pretoria’s bowling lineup also has a lot of firepowers and is probably the best bowling lineup of this tournament. They have Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid, and Wayne Parnell among the big names. James Neesham has also played the role of an all-rounder beautifully till now for them this season.

Below is the analysis and prediction for the upcoming match between Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 League.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

If we see the results of the previous matches of both these teams, Joburg Super Kings feel very weak on paper against Pretoria Capitals who have played like champions this season. Joburg is very low on confidence which is totally opposite to Pretoria’s team who also have the winning momentum with them. We would like to rule this match in the favor of Pretoria Capitals.

Our Prediction

Joburg Super Kings have lost both their previous matches and have a lot of things to ponder but it is still very early in the tournament and they can make things right in the next match. Pretoria Capitals on the other hand would want to continue their winning form and be in a good position moving ahead in the tournament.

Our Prediction – Pretoria Capitals to win the match.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The last match Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals played in the league was against MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape respectively. The Capitals are in top form and have momentum with themselves as they have won two out of two matches in the league whereas the Super Kings are fighting for survival in the league with only one win from three games. Let us see how this match turns out for both of these teams.

If Pretoria Capitals bat first again, they will score around 180-195 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 155-170 if Joburg Super Kings bat first in the match.

Final Prediction – Pretoria Capitals to win the match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The match is to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg which has a capacity of 34,000 fans and it is expected to be a full house on Tuesday when they play against each other. This pitch like all the other pitches in South Africa has some extra bounce and something extra for the bowlers in it. But it is expected to be an even contest between the bat and the ball. Teams batting first have almost the same winning record as teams batting second but dew can play an important role in what the captains decide to do at the toss. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first at this venue because of the fast outfield and dew factor.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and pleasant in Johannesburg on Tuesday evening when both these teams play against each other. Rain is expected and should stay away from the match because the fans are waiting for this much-anticipated match for a long time.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad – Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), E Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Joshua Little, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Daryn Dupavillon.

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Phil Salt (wk) Batter Will Jacks Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter James Neesham All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Wayne Parnell (c) All-rounder Migael Pretorius All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have started the tournament well as they won their first two matches both against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by a good margin. They would want to continue this form and be in a good position early on in the tournament so that they can deal with the late hiccups in the tournament.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad – Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, L Gregory, L Williams, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka.

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Janneman Malan Batter Reeza Hendricks All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Faf du Plessis (c) Batter Kyle Verreynne (wk) Batter Donavon Ferreira Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder George Garton Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg has lost their previous two matches by huge margins and is very low on confidence. They would desperately look forward to coming back on the winning track because they still have matches left in the tournament.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Pretoria Capitals winning the match are 1.91 whereas, in favour of Joburg Super Kings are 2.24. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Batters

For Pretoria Capitals, the top batters include Rilee Rossouw, Will Jacks, and Phil Salt. These are three players who are very much capable of changing the match in just one over and their team would expect something similar from them in this upcoming match.

Joburg Super Kings on the other hand are heavily dependent on their top-3 who haven’t done anything yet. Donavon Ferreira along with Faf du Plessis will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders to take his team over the line in this upcoming match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, and Adil Rashid are the three bowlers who are very important from the perspective of the Pretoria Capitals. Nortje has been in top form in the league till now and has bowled like a beast.

Alzarri Joseph is very important from the perspective of Joburg Super Kings if they want to stop Pretoria on a low score.