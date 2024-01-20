JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction JOSK 39 % Chance of Winning PRET 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Two bottom-placed sides, Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals, are set to take on each other in the 13th match of the SA20, 2024, at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on January 20, 2024 (Saturday), at 9 PM IST. While Pretoria Capitals have one win against their name, Joburg Super Kings have two points on the table thanks to the washed-out game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings have been so disastrous in their performance this season that they can only be likened to the 2020 performance of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Their batters and bowlers have collectively failed to step up - even though their fielders have some good days on the field. A major jump is necessary for them to do well now, but boy, do they have it in them to come out good?

On the other hand, after two losses, Pretoria Capitals managed to stamp some authority in order to claim some bragging rights. The first two losses - both against Paarl Royals - were disappointing, but by beating Durban’s Super Giants, they have found themselves set up for a confidence-boosting campaign.

JSK’s chance of winning is 39%

PC’s chance of winning is 61%

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Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Tips

Definitely put your money on Will Jacks. He has been extremely good in the last few days and scored a century against Durban so effortlessly that one would be gasping for breath. Not betting on Rilee Rossouw is just not done. We all know the kind of impact he can have with the bat, so it is only natural that we choose him to put our money on. Further, there is a good reason to believe that Lizard Williams will have a good game of cricket in order to hold JSK at some level of sanity.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 13 T20 matches, in which the chasing side have won only four games. Despite that, captains tend to bowl first more often than not, having decided ten out of 13 times for it. It is a pretty high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 175/7, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/7. However, in the last game, MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings found it hard to score runs.

Weather Report

There is no rain predicted for Saturday in Johannesburg, with Accuweather.com predicting only a 3% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. There will be a cloud cover of 56%.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Things don’t look as cool for Joburg Super Kings lately. After the first game of the season was washed out, they have faced losses in all three matches they have played so far, indicating a very different level of problem. Can they come out of it? Well, time shall tell us the answer.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell, Matthew Boast, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder James Neesham (c) All-rounder Eathan Bosch All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals lost their first game of the season to Paarl Royals by 27 runs in the latter’s home ground and then lost by ten runs against the same opponent in the next round. They, however, bounced back in style by beating Durban’s Super Giants in the very next encounter. With each game, they have gotten better, so expect them to do well in the next match as well.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Head-To-Head

Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals have faced each other twice in the previous edition of SA20, with both sides securing one win each. While the Super Kings won by six runs in the first encounter, the Capitals won by six wickets with 42 balls remaining in the second encounter.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

PC to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

With Phil Salt and Will Jacks opening, anything is possible. Especially accounting for the fact that they have done so well in recent times. If you have taken their career two different subjects, but intersect to find out their combined strike rate in the powerplay, it comes down to 151. Tell me about that. Pretoria Capitals are well positioned to take that on and score well above 49.5 runs in the powerplay.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.75 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Best Batters

Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

That 39-year-old Faf du Plessis still continues to be the best batter in the Joburg Super Kings line-up tells you something. One of the greatest batters of all time, du Plessis has 9471 runs at an average of 32.10 and a strike rate of 133.11. Sure, in three matches, he hasn’t taken the world by storm, but never doubt what the Saffer can do with a bat in hand. Just go ahead with him, okay?

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

After scoring 58 against Paarl Royals in their second encounter, Will Jacks managed to score a blistering 101 against Durban’s Super Giants to single-handedly lead the side to a victory. An average of 29.93 and a strike rate of 158.72 adds to the credentials of Will Jacks, so be sure that he is going to double down on that to deliver another stunning blow.

Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals Best Bowlers

Lizaad Williams to be Joburg Super Kings' best bowler (Parimatch)

Lizaad Williams was the pick of the bowlers against Durban’s Super Giants, picking four wickets of his own. The South African pacer has 90 wickets at an average of 19.02 in 68 games, making him one of the most reliable players of the side. I am banking on him to deliver for the Super Kings.

Adil Rashid to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Rashid knows how to pick wickets and that trait has made him one of the most consistent performers in the shortest format of the game, With 317 wickets at an average of 23.10 at a strike rate of 18.4, Rashid doesn’t have anything more to prove. He has eight four-wicket hauls. So blindly trust him because hey, he’s gonna deliver for his side.