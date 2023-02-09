Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Predictions
JSK
30%
Chance of Winning
SUNE
70%
South Africa
SuperSport Park Stadium
Joburg Super Kings was the second team to qualify for the knockout stages of the league after Pretoria Capitals. They played sensational cricket in the league stage of the inaugural season of the SA20 League. They finished the league stage with 27 points to their name having 6 wins, 3 losses, and a draw from 10 games. Their Net Run Rate was -0.111 after the conclusion of the league-stage matches.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the third team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. They haven’t had a great season so far but performed well in the crunch moments and were successful in sealing their playoff spot without being dependent on any other team. Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished the league stage with 19 points and 4 wins, 5 losses, and a draw from 10 matches. They had a positive Net Run Rate of +0.316.
Facts
- The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion has produced high-scoring matches in this tournament till now. Teams easily scored more than 160-165 runs in every match at this venue. The square boundary dimensions are also short which helps the batters score big sixes rather comfortably.
- Faf du Plessis has led the Joburg Super Kings side from the front and has played terrific innings this tournament. His team didn’t start well in the league but he made sure they reached the knockout stages and bounce back in style. He has been the most important player for his team.
- Maheesh Theekshana has bowled beautifully till now in this league and will be expected to do the same in the knockouts for Joburg Super Kings.
- Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the semi-final match against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday. He will be looking to score big runs as far as the semi-final match is concerned.
- Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning
Joburg Super Kings finished higher on the points table than Sunrisers Eastern Cape but we would like to favour Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the second semi-final match of this SA20 League. Sunrisers Eastern Cape has x-factor players who can turn a match on its head in any situation. Sunrisers Eastern Cape has a 60/40 chance of winning against Joburg Super Kings.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- Joburg Super Kings are a batting-heavy team and lack quality in their bowling lineup. If Joburg Super Kings bat first, the first innings score is expected to be around 145-165 runs.
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape also has a good batting lineup and an equally good bowling lineup too. If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, the first innings score is expected to be around 160-180 runs.
- Final Prediction for the match – Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played in the SuperSport Park Stadium which is a ground that favours the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in a high-pressure knockout match.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in an all-important semi-final game.
Joburg Super Kings Player List
Joburg Super Kings Squad - Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, L Gregory, L Williams, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka.
Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Janneman Malan
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
All-rounder
|
Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
|
Faf du Plessis (c)
|
Batter
|
Kyle Verreynne (wk)
|
Batter
|
Donavon Ferreira
|
Batter
|
Romario Shepherd
|
All-rounder
|
George Garton
|
Bowler
|
Alzarri Joseph
|
Bowler
|
Gerald Coetzee
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
Joburg Super Kings Team Form
Joburg Super Kings are in great form as they won their previous match by a huge margin. They beat MI Cape Town in their last league match by 76 runs. They scored 189 runs in that match batting first and bundled out MI Cape Town for just 113 runs.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad - J J Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Jordan Cox (wk)
|
Batter
|
J J Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Sarel Erwee
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
|
Sisanda Magala
|
Bowler
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form
Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost their last league match against Joburg Super Kings at Johannesburg. They were defeated by 24 runs in the match. Joburg Super Kings batting first scored 160 runs whereas Sunrisers Eastern Cape could reach only 136 runs.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Joburg Super Kings winning the match are 1.72 whereas the odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning are 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds – 1.72
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds – 2.12
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Batters
Faf du Plessis has led the Joburg Super Kings side from the front and has played terrific innings this tournament. His team didn’t start well in the league but he made sure they reached the knockout stages and bounce back in style. He has been the most important batter for his team.
- Top Batter Bets for Faf du Plessis – 4.5
Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the semi-final match against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday. He will be looking to score big runs as far as the semi-final match is concerned.
- Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 5.65
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers
Maheesh Theekshana has bowled beautifully till now in this league and will be expected to do the same in the knockouts for Joburg Super Kings. He is the top bowler for the Joburg franchise as he has an exceptional amount of talent.
- Top Bowler Bets for Maheesh Theekshana - 4.44
Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He is the best bowler for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise.
- Top Bowler Bets for Marco Jansen - 5.42
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Joburg Super Kings are coming from a big win in this match. Still, their bowling lineup lacks experience in playing big and important matches. Sunrisers Eastern Cape has a great domestic core and has experienced players in their team. Sunrisers Easter Cape has that added advantage of being a better fielding side too. Considering all these factors and the team dynamics, we predict Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win this semi-final match against Joburg Super Kings.Bet Now!