Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Predictions JSK 30 % Chance of Winning SUNE 70 % Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are all set to lock horns against each other in the second semi-final match of the ongoing SA20 League, which is the domestic T20 league of South Africa. The match will be played on Thursday 9th February 2023 from 9:00 pm IST at the SuperSport Park Stadium, Centurion. Joburg Super Kings was the second team to qualify for the knockout stages of the league after Pretoria Capitals. They played sensational cricket in the league stage of the inaugural season of the SA20 League. They finished the league stage with 27 points to their name having 6 wins, 3 losses, and a draw from 10 games. Their Net Run Rate was -0.111 after the conclusion of the league-stage matches. Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the third team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. They haven’t had a great season so far but performed well in the crunch moments and were successful in sealing their playoff spot without being dependent on any other team. Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished the league stage with 19 points and 4 wins, 5 losses, and a draw from 10 matches. They had a positive Net Run Rate of +0.316.

Facts The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion has produced high-scoring matches in this tournament till now. Teams easily scored more than 160-165 runs in every match at this venue. The square boundary dimensions are also short which helps the batters score big sixes rather comfortably.

Faf du Plessis has led the Joburg Super Kings side from the front and has played terrific innings this tournament. His team didn’t start well in the league but he made sure they reached the knockout stages and bounce back in style. He has been the most important player for his team.

Maheesh Theekshana has bowled beautifully till now in this league and will be expected to do the same in the knockouts for Joburg Super Kings.

Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the semi-final match against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday. He will be looking to score big runs as far as the semi-final match is concerned.

Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings finished higher on the points table than Sunrisers Eastern Cape but we would like to favour Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the second semi-final match of this SA20 League. Sunrisers Eastern Cape has x-factor players who can turn a match on its head in any situation. Sunrisers Eastern Cape has a 60/40 chance of winning against Joburg Super Kings.

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Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Joburg Super Kings are a batting-heavy team and lack quality in their bowling lineup. If Joburg Super Kings bat first, the first innings score is expected to be around 145-165 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape also has a good batting lineup and an equally good bowling lineup too. If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, the first innings score is expected to be around 160-180 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played in the SuperSport Park Stadium which is a ground that favours the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in a high-pressure knockout match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in an all-important semi-final game.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad - Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (c), Kyle Verreynne (wk), Leus du Plooy, Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Gerald Coetzee, Aaron Phangiso, L Gregory, L Williams, Malusi Siboto, Nandre Burger, Caleb Seleka.

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Janneman Malan Batter Reeza Hendricks All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Faf du Plessis (c) Batter Kyle Verreynne (wk) Batter Donavon Ferreira Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder George Garton Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings are in great form as they won their previous match by a huge margin. They beat MI Cape Town in their last league match by 76 runs. They scored 189 runs in that match batting first and bundled out MI Cape Town for just 113 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad - J J Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jordan Cox (wk) Batter J J Smuts All-rounder Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost their last league match against Joburg Super Kings at Johannesburg. They were defeated by 24 runs in the match. Joburg Super Kings batting first scored 160 runs whereas Sunrisers Eastern Cape could reach only 136 runs.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Joburg Super Kings winning the match are 1.72 whereas the odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning are 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds – 1.72

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds – 2.12

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Batters

Faf du Plessis has led the Joburg Super Kings side from the front and has played terrific innings this tournament. His team didn’t start well in the league but he made sure they reached the knockout stages and bounce back in style. He has been the most important batter for his team.

Top Batter Bets for Faf du Plessis – 4.5

Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the semi-final match against Joburg Super Kings on Thursday. He will be looking to score big runs as far as the semi-final match is concerned.

Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 5.65

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers

Maheesh Theekshana has bowled beautifully till now in this league and will be expected to do the same in the knockouts for Joburg Super Kings. He is the top bowler for the Joburg franchise as he has an exceptional amount of talent.

Top Bowler Bets for Maheesh Theekshana - 4.44

Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He is the best bowler for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise.

Top Bowler Bets for Marco Jansen - 5.42