JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction JOSK 47 % Chance of Winning SUN 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.893 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on each other at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday), at 9:00 AM IST. With only 13 points from eight games, Johannesburg have been at the bottom half of the table, but Sunrisers Eastern Cape, with four wins from eight games, are in the third position.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings have been pretty bad in their approach this season, having accumulated loss after loss apart from a couple of washed-out games. The Super Kings didn’t find the grip at all and their skipper arrived pretty late - with the side facing an insurmountable challenge in the last few days of league stage.

On the other hand, despite massively underperforming, Sunrisers Eastern Cape still hold a good chance of making it to the tournament's next stage. They know exactly what they were doing - with a strong base of their own. With Aiden Markram leading the charge, you can be hopeful that they will come out triumphant.

JSK’s chance of winning is 47%

SREC’s chance of winning is 53%

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Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Tips

Leau du Ploy was excellent in his approach in the last game, scoring at a strike rate close to 200. He has been the stand-out player from JSK throughout the tournament and expect him to do well further in the upcoming encounters. Making things even better is the presence of Tristan Stubbs in the Sunrisers line-up, adding a sense of inevitability to the plan. Go ahead with him to make a certain amount of good money.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 15 T20 matches, in which the chasing side have won only four games. Despite that, captains tend to bowl first more often than not, having decided 11 out of 15 times for it. It is a pretty high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 175/7, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/7.

Weather Report

There is no rain prediction for Wednesday in Johannesburg, with accuweather.com predicting only 3% chance of it. In the evening particularly, the weather prediction is pretty clear.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings have four losses in eight matches, with two wins and a couple of no-result games. Batters and bowlers have failed to live up to the expectations - resulting in a pretty disappointing third-last position on the points table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

In seven games this season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have four wins already, which has placed them in the third spot on the points table. They also have two losses and one no-result encounter. If they win the upcoming game, they will be a serious threat to the likes of Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants going forward.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head-To-Head

Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have played each other four times in the SA20, with the latter securing three wins.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

SREC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Jordan Hermann and Dawid Malan are two batters of completely contrasting mood, but they have proliferated in an entirely new way. However, that has worked out well for the team as they have scored at a combined strike rate of 167 in the first six overs - which has resulted in SREC scoring at a rate of 8.7 in the ongoing edition of the tournament. So backing them here seems like the logical solution here.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.01 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.893 Bet Now!

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Batters

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings' best batter (Parimatch)

Leus du Plooy has scored 224 runs at an average of 37.33 in the ongoing SA20 competition, with a strike rate of 175.00. The highest run-scorer in the side, du Plooy has managed 2922 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 31.08 and a strike rate of 135.34, with 16 fifties to show against his name.

Tristan Stubbs to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tristan Stubbs has amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33 with a strike rate of 165.21. The wicket-keeper batter has been a promising batter for the last couple of years, adding 1309 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.27 and a strike rate of 149.60. He seems poised to be the highest run-scorer of the side.

Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Bowlers

Lizaad Williams to be Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In the ongoing SA20, Lizaad Williams has 11 wickets at an average of 17.63 and a terrific strike rate of 10.36. He’s the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing competition, just behind Lungi Ngidi. In his T20 career, he has 95 wickets at an average of 19.00 and a strike rate of 14.7. So trust him to do well in the upcoming game.

Ottniel Baartman to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Ottniel Baartman has 10 wickets from five games in the ongoing SA20 competition at an average of 15.20 with a crazy-good strike rate of 11.70. It is not that Baartman is over-performing currently - he has 78 wickets in the shortest version of the game at an average of 17.11. So what are you afraid of?