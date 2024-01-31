JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction
JOSK
47%
Chance of Winning
SUN
53%
T20
The Wanderers Stadium
Facts:
- Ottniel Baartman has 10 wickets from five games in the ongoing SA20 competition at an average of 15.20 with a crazy-good strike rate of 11.70.
- In the ongoing SA20, Lizaad Williams has 11 wickets at an average of 17.63 and a terrific strike rate of 10.36.
- Tristan Stubbs has amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33 with a strike rate of 165.21.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning
Joburg Super Kings have been pretty bad in their approach this season, having accumulated loss after loss apart from a couple of washed-out games. The Super Kings didn’t find the grip at all and their skipper arrived pretty late - with the side facing an insurmountable challenge in the last few days of league stage.
On the other hand, despite massively underperforming, Sunrisers Eastern Cape still hold a good chance of making it to the tournament's next stage. They know exactly what they were doing - with a strong base of their own. With Aiden Markram leading the charge, you can be hopeful that they will come out triumphant.
JSK’s chance of winning is 47%
SREC’s chance of winning is 53%
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Tips
Leau du Ploy was excellent in his approach in the last game, scoring at a strike rate close to 200. He has been the stand-out player from JSK throughout the tournament and expect him to do well further in the upcoming encounters. Making things even better is the presence of Tristan Stubbs in the Sunrisers line-up, adding a sense of inevitability to the plan. Go ahead with him to make a certain amount of good money.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total wickets in the match Over 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction
Since January 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 15 T20 matches, in which the chasing side have won only four games. Despite that, captains tend to bowl first more often than not, having decided 11 out of 15 times for it. It is a pretty high-scoring venue, with the average first innings score being 175/7, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/7.
Weather Report
There is no rain prediction for Wednesday in Johannesburg, with accuweather.com predicting only 3% chance of it. In the evening particularly, the weather prediction is pretty clear.
Joburg Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook
Predicted Playing XI
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Faf du Plessis
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Batter
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Reeza Hendricks
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Batter
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Leus du Plooy
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Batter
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Wayne Madsen
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Batter
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Moeen Ali
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All-rounder
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Donovan Ferreira
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Wicket-keeper
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Romario Shepherd
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All-rounder
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Aaron Phangiso
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Bowler
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Lizaad Williams
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Bowler
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Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
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Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Joburg Super Kings Team Form
Joburg Super Kings have four losses in eight matches, with two wins and a couple of no-result games. Batters and bowlers have failed to live up to the expectations - resulting in a pretty disappointing third-last position on the points table.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List
Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka
Predicted Playing XI
|
Adam Rossington
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Wicket-keeper
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Jordan Hermann
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Batter
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Tom Abell
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Batter
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Aiden Markram
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Batter
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Tristan Stubbs
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Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
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Simon Harmer
|
Bowler
|
Daniel Worrall
|
Bowler
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form
In seven games this season, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have four wins already, which has placed them in the third spot on the points table. They also have two losses and one no-result encounter. If they win the upcoming game, they will be a serious threat to the likes of Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants going forward.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head-To-Head
Joburg Super Kings and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have played each other four times in the SA20, with the latter securing three wins.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds
SREC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)
Jordan Hermann and Dawid Malan are two batters of completely contrasting mood, but they have proliferated in an entirely new way. However, that has worked out well for the team as they have scored at a combined strike rate of 167 in the first six overs - which has resulted in SREC scoring at a rate of 8.7 in the ongoing edition of the tournament. So backing them here seems like the logical solution here.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape
T20
The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Batters
Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings' best batter (Parimatch)
Leus du Plooy has scored 224 runs at an average of 37.33 in the ongoing SA20 competition, with a strike rate of 175.00. The highest run-scorer in the side, du Plooy has managed 2922 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 31.08 and a strike rate of 135.34, with 16 fifties to show against his name.
Tristan Stubbs to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)
Tristan Stubbs has amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33 with a strike rate of 165.21. The wicket-keeper batter has been a promising batter for the last couple of years, adding 1309 runs in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.27 and a strike rate of 149.60. He seems poised to be the highest run-scorer of the side.
Joburg Super Kings vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Bowlers
Lizaad Williams to be Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)
In the ongoing SA20, Lizaad Williams has 11 wickets at an average of 17.63 and a terrific strike rate of 10.36. He’s the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing competition, just behind Lungi Ngidi. In his T20 career, he has 95 wickets at an average of 19.00 and a strike rate of 14.7. So trust him to do well in the upcoming game.
Ottniel Baartman to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Ottniel Baartman has 10 wickets from five games in the ongoing SA20 competition at an average of 15.20 with a crazy-good strike rate of 11.70. It is not that Baartman is over-performing currently - he has 78 wickets in the shortest version of the game at an average of 17.11. So what are you afraid of?
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
JSK to win @ 2.01 (Parimatch)
SREC to win @ 1.80 (Parimatch)
Parimatch