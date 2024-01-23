MICT (MI Cape Town) vs DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) Match Prediction MICT 45 % Chance of Winning DSG 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.05 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.044 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants will take on each other in the 16th match of SA20, 2024, at the Newlands, Cape Town, on January 23, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST. While Durban’s Super Giants have won three out of five matches to sit at the second spot on the points table, MI Cape Town are in the fourth position, having won two of their five completed games.

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town have blown hot and cold throughout the season. While Ryan Rickelton has definitely been the biggest positive, leaving the teams gasping for breath, others haven’t been able to step up the way they needed to and thus, they have found themselves in the fourth position in the six-team event.

It is, however, a little different for Durban’s Super Giants. They have surely lost the last two games, but by winning three games on a trot beforehand, they have ensured that they mean business. From batting ascendancy to bowling supremacy, there is no ground to doubt their credentials ahead of the upcoming encounter.

MICT’s chance of winning is 45%

DSG’s chance of winning is 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Tips

You need to live in a fool’s paradise, not bet heavily on Ryan Rickelton. I am not going to miss Heinrich Klassen either, for these two are sure-shot money-making opportunities. JJ Smuts is another batter, whose propensity to score runs has been extremely pronounced. You also can’t leave out Connor Esterhuizen for the kind of form he is having lately.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Chasing has been the theme at the Newlands in the last four years, with batting second teams having won seven games as compared to three by the batting first team. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 169/6, but the first-innings-winning score goes up to 192/5.

Weather Report

Weather prediction for Cape Town is clear and doesn’t pose any kind of concern ahead of the 16th encounter of the season. There is a minor 5% probability of precipitations, with a cloud cover of only 11%. That is as good as it gets.

MI Cape Town Player List

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Nealan van Heerden, Chris Benjamin, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Banton

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Dewald Brevis Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder Connor Esterhuizen Batter Kieron Pollard All-rounder George Linde Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Thomas Kaber Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

L W L W L - MI Cape Town haven’t been able to hit the perfect note this season, having lost three out of their five matches, which also includes the kind of domineering run by some of their players.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

After winning the first three matches of the season comfortably, Durban’s Super Giants have slightly lost path, losing the next two encounters. But now, with Marcus Stoinis joining them, they can be confident of pulling one back in the next match.

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Head-To-Head

MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants have faced each other three times in the SA20 so far, with the former securing two wins and the latter accounting for one. While MI Cape Town won both games last season, Durban put one past them this time.

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Odds

MICT to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

MI Cape Town don’t stop, do they? Having taken the tournament with slow-burning transcendence, MI Cape Town have managed to score an average of 54.45 in the ongoing SA20 competition. On average, including last season, MI have managed to score at a rate of 8.45 in the powerplay and that tells you why they are the favourites to have a ball in this round.

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.05 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.044 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Batters

Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

87, 98, 58, 94, and 5 - Ryan Rickelton has just had one bad game this season. Talk about that. He has been absolutely incredible in his approach, accumulating 342 runs at an average of close to 100 and a strike rate of 182.16. So what are you waiting for?

Heinrich Klassen to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

Heinrich Klassen has an average of 32.05 in T20s, but what is worth noting is that he has been dismissed for a score under 30 only twice in the last ten innings. He is averaging 39.83 since 2023, which is good enough for us to bet on him this time.

MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Bowlers

Olly Stone to be MI Cape Town’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Olly Stone has 71 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.78. He has a strike rate of 18.9, adding a sense of tangibility to his performance. However, I am going ahead with him because of the impact he has created with the ball in the ongoing season, having been virtually unplayable most of the time. So be sure that we can have a great game going forward.

Reece Topley to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In the last three matches, Reece Topley has seven wickets already. If you wish to know more about his brilliance, just know that Topley has 206 T20 wickets at an average of 21.20, but more importantly, he hasn’t conceded more than 20 runs per wicket in the last three years. So his success is pretty much guaranteed.