MICT (MI Cape Town) vs DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) Match Prediction
MICT
45%
Chance of Winning
DSG
55%
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground
Facts:
- In the last three matches, Reece Topley has seven wickets already.
- Olly Stone has 71 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.78.
- Ryan Rickelton’s scores since the start of the tournament read - 87, 98, 58, 94 and 5.
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Chance of Winning
MI Cape Town have blown hot and cold throughout the season. While Ryan Rickelton has definitely been the biggest positive, leaving the teams gasping for breath, others haven’t been able to step up the way they needed to and thus, they have found themselves in the fourth position in the six-team event.
It is, however, a little different for Durban’s Super Giants. They have surely lost the last two games, but by winning three games on a trot beforehand, they have ensured that they mean business. From batting ascendancy to bowling supremacy, there is no ground to doubt their credentials ahead of the upcoming encounter.
MICT’s chance of winning is 45%
DSG’s chance of winning is 55%
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Tips
You need to live in a fool’s paradise, not bet heavily on Ryan Rickelton. I am not going to miss Heinrich Klassen either, for these two are sure-shot money-making opportunities. JJ Smuts is another batter, whose propensity to score runs has been extremely pronounced. You also can’t leave out Connor Esterhuizen for the kind of form he is having lately.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Total wickets in the match Over 13.5
Highest Individual Score Over 67.5
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Toss Prediction
Chasing has been the theme at the Newlands in the last four years, with batting second teams having won seven games as compared to three by the batting first team. The average first innings score at the venue stands at 169/6, but the first-innings-winning score goes up to 192/5.
Weather Report
Weather prediction for Cape Town is clear and doesn’t pose any kind of concern ahead of the 16th encounter of the season. There is a minor 5% probability of precipitations, with a cloud cover of only 11%. That is as good as it gets.
MI Cape Town Player List
Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Connor Esterhuizen, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Kagiso Rabada, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Nealan van Heerden, Chris Benjamin, Duan Jansen, Delano Potgieter, Grant Roelofsen, Tom Banton
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Curran
|
All-rounder
|
Connor Esterhuizen
|
Batter
|
Kieron Pollard
|
All-rounder
|
George Linde
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Thomas Kaber
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
L W L W L - MI Cape Town haven’t been able to hit the perfect note this season, having lost three out of their five matches, which also includes the kind of domineering run by some of their players.
Durban’s Super Giants Player List
Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batter
|
Quinton de Kock
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Wicket-keeper
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
JJ Smuts
|
Batter
|
Marcus Stoinis
|
All-rounder
|
Wiaan Mulder
|
All-rounder
|
Dwaine Pretorius
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Naveen-ul-Haq
|
Bowler
|
Reece Topley
|
Bowler
|
Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
Durban’s Super Giants Team Form
After winning the first three matches of the season comfortably, Durban’s Super Giants have slightly lost path, losing the next two encounters. But now, with Marcus Stoinis joining them, they can be confident of pulling one back in the next match.
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Head-To-Head
MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants have faced each other three times in the SA20 so far, with the former securing two wins and the latter accounting for one. While MI Cape Town won both games last season, Durban put one past them this time.
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Odds
MICT to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)
MI Cape Town don’t stop, do they? Having taken the tournament with slow-burning transcendence, MI Cape Town have managed to score an average of 54.45 in the ongoing SA20 competition. On average, including last season, MI have managed to score at a rate of 8.45 in the powerplay and that tells you why they are the favourites to have a ball in this round.
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants
T20
Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Batters
Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)
87, 98, 58, 94, and 5 - Ryan Rickelton has just had one bad game this season. Talk about that. He has been absolutely incredible in his approach, accumulating 342 runs at an average of close to 100 and a strike rate of 182.16. So what are you waiting for?
Heinrich Klassen to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)
Heinrich Klassen has an average of 32.05 in T20s, but what is worth noting is that he has been dismissed for a score under 30 only twice in the last ten innings. He is averaging 39.83 since 2023, which is good enough for us to bet on him this time.
MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Bowlers
Olly Stone to be MI Cape Town’s best bowler (Parimatch)
Olly Stone has 71 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.78. He has a strike rate of 18.9, adding a sense of tangibility to his performance. However, I am going ahead with him because of the impact he has created with the ball in the ongoing season, having been virtually unplayable most of the time. So be sure that we can have a great game going forward.
Reece Topley to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)
In the last three matches, Reece Topley has seven wickets already. If you wish to know more about his brilliance, just know that Topley has 206 T20 wickets at an average of 21.20, but more importantly, he hasn’t conceded more than 20 runs per wicket in the last three years. So his success is pretty much guaranteed.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Durban’s Super Giants
MICT to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
DSG to win @ 1.90 (Parimatch)
Parimatch