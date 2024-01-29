MICT (MI Cape Town) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction MICT 61 % Chance of Winning JOSK 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.635 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Two bottom-placed sides, MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings, will lock horns with each other at the Newlands, Cape Town, on January 29, 2024, at 9:00 AM IST. While MI Cape Town have just secured two wins from seven games, Joburg's situation is even worse, managing just one win from seven bouts, even though two games have been washed out so far. Hence, the encounter on Monday promises to be an even one.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard, Dewald Brevis, Ryan Rickelton, and Sam Curran - the list is endless in the MI Cape Town line-up and one could only imagine the kind of structural damage they can inflict on the opposition. However, things have really gone south for them, with no batters, sans Rickelton, consistently managing a decent outing for them.

With Faf du Plessis underperforming massively throughout the SA20 this year, there also remains a huge concern if Joburg Super Kings can have the wood over MI Cape Town. Leus du Plooy has somehow managed to deliver some goods, but that is only from Joburg standards, which is why I guess it is going to be difficult for them to even go past MI.

MICT’s chance of winning is 61%

JSK’s chance of winning is 39%

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MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips

For us to hold any sort of chance to make money from this encounter, the first name should be Ryan Rickelton. Not only has he been prolific, he is in between one of the greatest streaks by a T20 batter. Further, betting on Sam Curran also seems extremely logical, considering the damage he can inflict on the opposing team. One can't doubt but marvel at Kieron Pollard for what he is doing at his age - so bet on him too. You will automatically make money after that.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since 2020, Newlands has hosted 11 T20 matches, with the chasing side dominating the proceedings with seven wins. The average first innings score at the venue is 168/6, whereas the average first innings winning score goes up to 184/5. Teams have maintained a run-rate of 8.5 at the venue, which is why you know there is always some hope for batters here.

Weather Report

Monday’s weather prediction in Cape Town is clear and doesn’t pose a big concern ahead of the 23rd encounter of the season. There is a minor 6% probability of precipitation, but there will be a cloud cover of 31%. Will that have an impact? I don't think so.

MI Cape Town Player List

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Sam Curran, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Delano Potgieter, Nuwan Thushara, Kagiso Rabada, Connor Esterhuizen, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Dewald Brevis Batter Delano Potgieter All-rounder George Linde Bowler Thomas Kaber Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

Apart from that huge 98-run win against Joburg Super Kings in the third round encounter and, later on, a six-wicket win against Paarl Royals, things have been pretty dire for MI Cape Town in the ongoing tournament.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Sibonelo Makhanya, Donovan Ferreira (wk), David Wiese, Romario Shepherd, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, Dayyaan Galiem, Zahir Khan, Sam Cook, Gerald Coetzee, Ronan Hermann

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper David Wiese All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

In seven matches, Joburg Super Kings have already faced two washed-outs, which hampered them big-time, but that doesn't mean they were any good. In the remaining five games, they have already lost four games, with only win to show against their name.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Head-To-Head

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town played each other three times in the SA20, with MI Cape Town coming out triumphant in two games. In the previous H2H encounter earlier this season, MI Cape Town secured a massive 98-run win.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

MICT to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Whatever little success that MI Cape Town have boasted of this season, it was built on their openers doing some crazy stuff. You won't believe it - but MI Cape Town have an opening partnership of 47.87 on average this season, with the first six overs run-rate staying over 9 runs per over. Hence, I have no doubt that they will live up to the billing for this market, yielding a decent return.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.351 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town's best batter (Parimatch)

Ryan Rickelton has 382 runs in seven matches for MI Cape Town, averaging 63.66 at a strike rate of 173.63. Not only is he the highest run-scorer for them, but he is also the overall highest run-scorer in the tournament as well, providing an incredible base for the teammates to hop on. Go for him and you will definitely make money.

Leus de Ploy to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

In six matches this season, Leus de Ploy has 183 runs at an average of 30.50, with one half-century to show against his name. He is the only consistent batter to have some sort of stronghold for the side, adding a sense of inevitability to the overall process. So backing him seems the most plausible and sensible option of all.

MI Cape Town vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers

Thomas Kaber to be MI Cape Town's best bowler (Parimatch)

Thomas Kaber has seven wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 15.57 and a terrific economy rate of 6.81. As the strike rate of 13.71 would tell you - scoring runs against him never seems an easy option against them. So bank on Kaber to do well against Joburg Super Kings as well.

Lizard Williams to be Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lizard Williams has taken ten wickets at an average of 17.90 with a strike rate of 10.20, which is borderline ridiculous. He is the only saving grace for Joburg Super Kings. Overall also, if you look at it, Williams has taken 94 wickets in his T20 career at an average of 19.04 with an economy of 7.72. He deserves to be bet on.