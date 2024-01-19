CAP (MI Cape Town) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction CAP 54 % Chance of Winning PAA 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.76 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.754 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will take on each other in the 11th match of the SA20, 2024, at the Newlands, Cape Town, on January 19, 2024 (Friday), at 9:00 AM IST. While MI Cape Town have one win and two losses so far in the tournament, Paarl Royals are sitting at the top of the table with three wins from three games.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town have blown hot and cold in the ongoing season of the SA20, winning one and losing a couple of games. They have their moments in the games they lost too, but what will kill them more is the fact they lost a close game to Sunrisers Eastern Cape by just four runs. Against Paarl Royals, it is not going to be easy, but they can aim big to secure their second win.

On the other hand, Paarl Royals have been winning games with surgical precision. Their methods for success have set them up for success in all three games and the ability to pounce on the opposition has set themselves up for success. They have terrific batting strength, which is bolstered by their consistent bowlers, who have ensured that wickets keep coming.

MICT’s chance of winning is 54%

PR’s chance of winning is 46%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Betting Tips

Betting on Jos Buttler always seems to be a good idea. In T20s, Buttler never disappoints you and I am expecting him to score at least 50 runs against MI Cape Town in the upcoming encounter. No point in leaving out David Miller, for the Paarl skipper always has the intensity to back his talent. How could you leave out Ryan Rickelton? He has been incredible for MI Cape Town in the tournament and may go on to do well once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, Newlands has hosted nine T20 matches, with the chasing side winning six of those games. This is not the most batting-friendly venue in South Africa, with an average first innings score of 164/7, but the average first innings winning score is a terrific 188.

Weather Report

The weather prediction for Friday in Cape Town was extremely positive for the match to go ahead. With only an 18% chance of precipitation, it seems to be very clear for the game to go ahead.

MI Cape Town Player List

Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Thomas Kaber, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Tom Banton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder George Linde Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town lost the opening encounter to Durban’s Super Giants but came out victorious in the next game against Joburg Super Kings. However, they squandered the benefits against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, losing the match by four runs.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter David Miller Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals are coming into the encounter, having secured three back-to-back wins in the last three games. They are the most consistent side in the tournament so far and will want to continue the momentum in order to hold the performance at good stead.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Head-To-Head

MI Cape Town have the wood over Paarl Royals, winning both matches last season. While MI Cape Town won by eight wickets (with 27 balls remaining) in the first-ever head-to-head encounter, they secured a 13-run win in the next game.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

After scoring 52 runs in the second game, Paarl Royals scored 60 runs in the powerplay in the very next game. They always aim to maximize the offering in the powerplay itself - which is the reason behind the top-of-the-table standing. As a matter of fact, when Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open together, the team, on average, score 58.25 runs in the powerplay.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.76 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.155 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Best Batters

Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

87, 98, and 58 - Ryan Rickelton, in the ongoing edition of the SA20, has been nothing sort of magic. Forget the past, bet on the present, Rickelton seems to be the perfect epitome of the new generation of South African batters who are coming up strongly. So instead of fretting over things, bet on the batter to come good once again against Paarl Royals.

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jos Buttler is an absolute legend in the shortest format of the game - having amassed 10861 runs at an average of 34.58 and a strike rate of 144.90. Six centuries and 78 half-centuries don’t just come to a regular cricketer. Be sure that Jos Buttler is going to add a lot of value to the set-up, purely by being himself.

MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’s best bowler (Parimatch)

With 233 T20 wickets at an average of 22.74, Rabada is one of the greatest bowlers in the format. In South Africa, his average goes up to 19.34, which tells you why it is always good to bet on him for a match in South Africa.

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In the last three matches, Lungi Ngidi has picked eight wickets for Paarl Royals in the ongoing SA20, including a four-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul. With 160 wickets at an average of 19.07, Ngidi has done well to be among one of the best T20 bowlers around - so betting on him only makes sense.