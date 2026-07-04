MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals Match Predictions

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals will face each other in the 16th match of the inaugural edition of the SA T20 league. Both teams enter the match hoping for a victory so that they can solidify their place on the table.

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While Paarl Royals sit in second place with nine points as well from their four games. Both teams would be looking for a win to boost their morale and also make a statement.

Paarl Royals won their previous game against the mighty Durban Super Giants in a close game where they won by 10 runs. MI Cape Town was on the losing

Paarl Royals and MI Cape Town both the teams have performed decently so far this

season but need to get the winning performance in the next game to survive this season. Both teams will also look into the bonus point (1) which can be achieved only when their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

The last time these two faced off was the first game of the tournament and it was one Paarl Royals would like to forget. We saw the return of the threatening Jofra Archer and MI Cape Town just dominated the opposition in almost all the departments of the game.

Paarl Royals have recovered well from that game and have built some valuable momentum going into the quick run of games. Butler's form is crucial for the Royals and if he gets settled while batting then the opposition is in for a proper beating.

MI Cape Town has a great core of bowlers and would hope that Sam Curran regains the form that got him a big-money move in the IPL. Rashid Khan has been brilliant so far as captain and would want to get a winning streak going which is crucial in such a tournament.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players like Butler on the Paarl Royals team and Jofra Archer on the other, which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing

MI Cape Town with a 65/35 chance of winning the 16th match of the SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

As both the teams have a different side when compared it can be a nail-biting game. It is a proper game of the best bowlers against the best batsmen and only the team that can control their nerves can win this upcoming game. MI Cape Town's bowling attack looked absolutely amazing in the previous match with Archer and Rabada might continue the same in the next

contest. While on the other hand, Paarl Royals like quality bowlers but would depend on the experience of Tabraiz Shamsi who will be one of the key players to watch out for.

Keeping these factors in mind, We are predicting MI Cape Town to win the 16th match of the tournament.

Prediction: MI Cape Town To Win

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Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are with MI Cape Town to win the forthcoming match as they look like a balanced and solid team with spinners and quality fast bowlers. The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record their third victory against Paarl Royals on the 21st of January.

If Paarl Royals bats first, we expect a score of 180 plus runs, Jos Butler may contribute some runs in this next fixture. If MI Cape Town bats first, we can expect somewhere between (150 to 170) runs.

Jos Butler is the player to watch for Paarl Royals. Expect a quick fire from his bat and can take advantage of the powerplay. Jason Roy is not in great form but can be a threat to the opposition if he gets settled.

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the 16th match of SA20 2023.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are neutral, this pitch is similar to that and we can predict how the pitch will behave on the day of the game. The average first-inning score here is 160 plus. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some score on the board. The pressure to chase on a tricky pitch might get the team batting first the victory

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Paarl to be around 30°C during the match day with 61% humidity. The 16 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball more precisely Archer and Rabada. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 16th match of the tournament.

MI Cape Town Players List

MI Cape Town Squad - Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelefson, Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer.

MI Cape Town predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Grant Roelofson Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Delano Potgieter All-rounder Sam Curran Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Odean Smith All-rounder Rickelton Batsman Van Der Dussen Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town can be deemed as inconsistent since they have won two and lost three games leading up to this one. They have quality bowlers who can win you the game on any given day. Their batting is an area which can be improved massively. They solely depend on Dewald Brevis for runs and need massive contributions from other batters.

Paarl Royals Players List

Paarl Royals Squad - Jos Buttler, David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds.

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Butler Wicket Keeper Evan Jones All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Wihan Lubbe Batsman Eoin Morgan All-rounder Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals in the first game against MI Cape Town looked pretty raw but have certainly improved since then. Their bowling is the main issue with only one properly experienced bowler as Tabraiz Shamsi. They would need to take wickets early on and during the middle if they want to put MI Cape Town under immense pressure.

MI Cape Town Vs Paarl Royals Head To Head

This is the second meeting between MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals. The first encounter between the two took place on the first day of the inaugural edition of the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town came on top in that game due to a brilliant performance in all departments and even got a bonus point for completing the chase quickly

MI Cape Town Vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of winning the game is 2.11, while for it's also 1.94. These betting odds

have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

MI Cape Town Vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batsman

Jos Butler is one of the favourites to win his side the game wherever he goes and would be hoping to score tons of runs for his side against MI Cape Town. For MI Cape Town, all the onus would be on the young South African Dewald Brevis who has been amongst the runs in this tournament. He would be looking to continue his decent run against the Paarl Royals.

MI Cape Town Vs Paarl Royals Top Bowlers

MI Cape Town have top-quality bowlers and choosing one is quite a task. They have the likes of Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and Sam Curran. These four can wreak havoc on any batting line-up and have done that so far in the first five matches.

While, on the other hand, Paarl Royals need a combined bowling effort if they intend to win the game. They bowled out Johannesburg Super Kings for 81 and a spirited effort like that is required again. Tabraiz Shamsi would be the pick of the bowlers for us in this Paarl Royals team.