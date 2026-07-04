MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

Two of the most balanced teams will face off in the 20th match of the inaugural edition of the SA T20 when MI Cape Town face off against Pretoria Capitals. Both teams enter the match hoping for a victory so that they can solidify their place on the table.

Pretoria Capitals is currently at the first spot of the points table with 18 points and a positive net run rate of +2.455. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town is in 2nd position with 13 points and a positive net run rate of +0.326.

Bet on SA20

Pretoria Capitals have performed well so far this season but need to continue the winning performance to make sure of their spot at the top of the table this season. MI Cape Town needs nothing but a win from this game in order to ensure that they are in the race for the playoffs and don’t lag too much behind the other teams. Both teams will also look into the bonus point (1) which can be achieved only when their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town won their previous game against the Paarl Royals by just 12 runs and it was a stunning effort from them to win that encounter. They defended a low score which was a great task considering the opposition’s batting line-up.

Pretoria Capitals are scoring runs for fun and their bowlers are also relishing that because they get a lot more freedom to bowl with and can experiment with some variations and can also tinker with the line and length. While Pretoria Capitals are having an all-round performance, Phil Salt has been their key batter and would be hoping the English opener could fire them to a good start.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players like Archer on one side and Anrich Nortje on the other, which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing MI Cape Town with an 80/20 chance of winning the 18th match in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

As both the teams have a balanced side it can be a nail-biting game, the team controlling their nerves will win the upcoming match. Pretoria Capitals' bowling attack looked fantastic in the previous match with Nortje and Jimmy Neesham might continue the same in the next contest. While on the other hand, MI Cape Town has some quality fast bowlers like Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada who will be key players to watch out for. MI Cape Town is not an easy team to win against but still, we are expecting Pretoria Capitals to win the 15th match on the 20th of January.

Our Prediction - MI Cape Town to Win

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MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are with MI Cape Town to win the forthcoming match as they look like a complete squad who plays with a lot more unity and have the winning mentality instilled by their young captain Rashid Khan. The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record another victory in the tournament against MI Cape Town on the 23rd of January.

If Pretoria Capitals bats first, we expect a score of 180 plus runs, Will Jacks may contribute some runs in the next fixture. If MI Cape Town bats first, we can expect somewhere between (140 to 160) runs considering how lacklustre their batting has been till now.

Will Jacks is the player to watch for Pretoria Capitals. Expect a quick fire from his bat and can take the advantage of the powerplay. Jofra Archer is in great form and can be a threat to the Pretoria Capitals.

We are backing MI Cape Town to win the 20th match of SA20 2023.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are kind of even for both teams, this pitch is slightly tricky and we can expect a high-scoring game only if the batter bat sensibly. The average first-inning score here is 170 plus. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some score on the board. It might just put pressure on the opposition to chase a good total on a tricky pitch

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Cape Town to be around 28°C during the match day with 47% humidity. The wind might be helpful for the bowlers with the new ball, more precisely Nortje. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 20th match of the tournament.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Pretoria Capitals.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals are in good form and confident as they won their previous match against Durban Super Giants by restricting them to just 80 runs. They would not want to lose this winning momentum and will continue the performance in the upcoming game. Senuran Muthuswamy was the player of the match as he picked up 3 crucial wickets which collapsed the Durban Super Giant’s batting lineup.

Pretoria Capitals showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming match.

MI Cape Town Squad and Previous Playing XI

MI Cape Town Squad - Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelefson, Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer.

MI Cape Town predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Delaono Potgieter All-rounder Sam Curran Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Odean Smith All-rounder Rickelton Batsman Van Der Dussen Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Head-to-Head

MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will play their first-ever match against each other as this is only the 20th match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of MI Cape Town to win the game is while for MI Cape Town it's. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Batsman

Will Jacks can be the leading run-scorer for Pretoria Capitals in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 35 runs in the forthcoming contest, While on the other hand, Brevis can score 40-plus runs in the upcoming game.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Bowlers

MI Cape Town needs a combined bowling effort if they intend to win the game. Their previous match against Paarl Royals would genuinely give their bowlers immense confidence. Adil Rashid would be the pick of the bowlers for us once again in this Pretoria Capitals team.