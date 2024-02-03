MICT (MI Cape Town) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction MICT 64 % Chance of Winning PRET 36 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.802 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After MI Cape Town came out victorious by a margin of 34 runs in the last-round battle against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday, the latter will want to exact revenge by getting the better of the Kieron Pollard-led side at the Newlands, Cape Town, on February 3, 2024, with the match starting at 5:00 PM IST. While qualification chances are extremely low for Pretoria Capitals, MI Cape Town can still make it to the next stage if a few other results go their way.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town might have underperformed as per their potential, but boy, oh boy, can they land a sucker punch? When they have stood up, it has been right on the back of a solid showing throughout the match - a situation bolstered by the presence of the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Dewald Brevis.

On the other hand, despite some good individual performances, Pretoria Capitals haven’t been able to manage their stick in the right way - leaving a disastrous performance in the wake. The middle order and the bowling attack have been thoroughly disappointing - failing to capitalise on important moments and leaving out a lot of opportunities to chances.

MICT’s chance of winning is 64%

PC’s chance of winning is 36%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Tips

If you really want to make serious money, please put your money on Ryan Rickelton. With five 80-plus scores already, Rickelton has come out triumphant single-handedly. There is a clear sense of hotheadedness for Dewald Brevis too, so he can be a dominant factor. Further, you can’t miss out putting your money on Will Jacks.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Since 2020, Newlands has hosted 12 T20 matches, with the chasing side dominating the proceedings with seven wins. The average first innings score at the venue is 168/6, which translates to a run-rate of 8/5. The average first innings winning score goes up to 184/5.

Weather Report

After seeing a spree of games without any rain interruption, things look a little pale for the encounter on Saturday. There’s a 38% of chance of rain in the afternoon - with a cloud cover of 73%. That is a massive disruption threat.

MI Cape Town Player List

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Connor Esterhuizen, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Dewald Brevis Batter Delano Potgieter Batter George Linde Bowler Thomas Kaber Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

A game earlier, MI Cape Town were atn the bottom place on the points table, but a win against Pretoria Capitals changed that for good. They have jumped two places to find themselves at the fourth spot on the table. A win on Saturday can definitely bolster their chances of making it to the qualifiers.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Colin Ackermann, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, James Neesham, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Migael Pretorius, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Kyle Verreynne Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have, once again, come down the points table to take the sixth spot. They were expected to win the Thursday encounter, but losing that game by a fair margin, they have reduced their chances, so much so that the last league game has become more of a formality for them.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Head-To-Head

Last year, Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town faced each other two times, and in both occasions, the former came out victorious. However, MI Cape Town gathered the strength to beat them fair and square on Thursday.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

MICT to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

A side that has Ryan Rickelton in their ranks can’t go wrong in the powerplay, can they? So good they have been this season that they maintained a run-rate of 9.8 in the first six overs of the innings, with Rickelton himself maintaining a strike rate of 198.25. That is crazy. So you can always make money on this bet with 88% on the premium.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.087 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Best Batters

Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ryan Rickelton has been the most prolific run-maker in a season of T20 league, having already amassed 495 runs at an average of 61.87 and a strike rate of 176.15. He has already managed to score five 50-plus scores - but what is staggering about that is Rickelton has always managed to score over 80 each time he crosses the 50-run mark.

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Will Jacks has been the single-biggest and best performer for Pretoria Capitals this season, having scored 244 runs in nine matches at an average of 30.50. Those runs have come at a strike rate of 183.45, with a highest score of 101. So there’s definitely a chance to make money there.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Kagiso Rabada has been as prolific as it gets in the shortest format of the game, and naturally, he has been the best bowler - statistically - for MI Cape Town in the ongoing season of SA20. But he has surely underperformed according to his own standard- but he is surely going to deliver the goods.

Wayne Parnell to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Wayne Parnell has just played seven matches in the ongoing SA20, but still tops the wicket-takers list for his side, having grabbed 10 wickets at 21.00. Sure, his economy rate has stayed on the higher side, but by picking those wickets at a strike rate of 11.40, Parnell has ensured that picking wickets is his forte. So trust the skipper to put the lids.