MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction PRC 70 % Chance of Winning MICT 30 % Bet Now! Table toppers Pretoria Capitals will take on MI Cape Town who is in the second last spot of the points table on 4th February 2023 at SuperSport Park, Centurion for the 26th match of the SA20 2023. With only 2 teams being eliminated out of 6 before the semi-finals, MI Cape Town still finds it difficult to be in the top four spots of the tournament. Pretoria Capitals is currently at the first rank of the points table with 23 points and a positive net run rate of +2.027. Meanwhile, MI Cape Town is in 5th position with 13 points and a negative net run rate of -0.111. Pretoria Capitals have performed really well in the SA20 2023 as they have lost only 2 games in the tournament so far after playing 7 matches. MI Cape Town on the other hand needs nothing but a win to secure them in the top four of the points table. Both teams are in for the race of semi-finals and Pretoria Capitals is much ahead of MI Cape Town and will reach the semi-finals after winning against them.

Facts SuperSport Park, Centurion has given us 2 exciting games before. One was a high-scoring game and another was a low-scoring easy win match. This surface at Centurion is quite unpredictable and audiences are in for a treat as no one knows what the 26th match holds for us.

Opener Will Jacks from Pretoria Capitals has been in fine touch for his team in recent matches. He is the highest run-scorer for Pretoria Capitals with 270 runs in 7 games and an average of 38.57 in the tournament. We root for Will Jacks to be the Capitals’ top batsman against MI Cape Town as he did in their previous encounter on 23rd January 2023.

Dewald Brevis from MI Cape Town has that young blood which drives MI Cape Town's batting attack. Brevis being the youngest in the team is their best batsman in the league with 181 runs in 7 matches. We are backing Dewald Brevis to be the MI Cape Town’s best batsman against Pretoria Capitals.

Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan were lethal in the previous outing against Pretoria Capitals. They picked up 3 wickets each in the last game. We back Jofra Archer to be the top bowler for the MI Cape Town.

Will Jacks is the best choice for the Player of the Match in the 26th match against MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town lost their previous game against the Pretoria Capitals by 52 runs and it was a clumsy performance for them to lose that encounter. They couldn’t chase a target of 183 runs which was a challenge considering the opposition’s bowling attack.

Pretoria Capitals are just defeating teams in the tournament as it's a cakewalk for them. They have already beaten MI Cape Town in the tournament before and now again will look forward to gaining those easy points in the 26th match.

Both the teams have internationally experienced players and stars like Jofra Archer on one side and Anrich Nortje on the other, who can disappear the batsmen with their awesome pace but we are backing Pretoria Capitals with a 70/30 chance of winning the 26th match in SA20 2023.

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MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are siding with Pretoria Capitals to win the upcoming game as they look like a complete unit that has many talented players who can turn the game in their favour. The bowling line-up is comparatively equal but will register another win in the tournament against MI Cape Town on the 4th of February.

If Pretoria Capitals bats first, we expect a score of 190 plus runs, Will Jacks and Kusal Mendis may contribute some runs in the next fixture. If MI Cape Town bats first, we can expect somewhere between (170 to 180) runs.

Will Jacks and Kusal Mendis are the players to watch for Pretoria Capitals. Expect firecracker innings from their bats and can take the advantage of the powerplay. Jofra Archer and Rashid Khan are in great form and can be an issue for the Pretoria Capitals.

We are backing Pretoria Capitals to win the 26th match of SA20 2023.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion has a capacity of 22,000 audiences and it is predicted to be a house-full show on Saturday when these MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals lock horns against each other. This surface like all the other pitches in South Africa has some better bounce and something extra for the bowling attack in it. Teams bowling first always have ended on the successive side but it is a day match and a toss probably wouldn’t play a major role.

The team winning the toss should choose to bowl first on this surface.

Weather Report

It is expected to be hot and humid in SuperSport Park on 4th February when the match between these two teams will take place. No rain is expected during the day but you really cannot say anything about the South African weather and the rain gods can make an appearance in the game. This time we hope to see a full cricket match without any interruptions.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - Kusal Mendis(wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon.

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Pretoria Capitals.

Player Name Role Wayne Parnell Captain Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Theunis de Bruyn All-rounder Fortuin Batsman Will Jacks Batsman Rilee Rossouw Batsman Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals are in good form and confident as they won their previous match against MI Cape Town by restricting them to just 130 runs. They would not want to lose this winning momentum and will continue the performance in the upcoming game as well. Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell were the players of the match as they picked up 3 crucial wickets each which collapsed the MI Cape Town’s batting lineup.

Pretoria Capitals showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming match.

MI Cape Town Squad and Previous Playing XI

MI Cape Town Squad - Ryan Rickelton, Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer, Grant Roelefson

MI Cape Town predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Delano Potgieter All-rounder Sam Curran Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Odean Smith All-rounder Rickelton Batsman Van Der Dussen Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town has one of the best teams in the SA20 2023. Despite having such talented and experienced players in their unit they are lagging behind every team in the tournament. This upcoming game will be a do-or-die match for the team and will decide their fate in the tournament.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Head-to-Head

MI Cape Town and Pretoria Capitals will play their second match against each other in the first edition of the SA20 2023. Pretoria Capitals bettered MI Cape Town in their first-ever encounter against each other.

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of MI Cape Town to win the game is 2.805 while for Pretoria Capitals it's 1.75. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

MI CapeTown Betting Odds - 2.805

Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds - 1.75

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Batsman

Will Jacks and Kusal Mendis can be the leading run-scorers for Pretoria Capitals in the upcoming match of the SA20 2023. They can be seen leading their team from the runs and making an opening partnership of more than 70 runs in the forthcoming contest, While on the other hand, Dewald Brevis from MI Cape Town can score 40-plus runs in the upcoming game.

Top Batter Bets for Will Jacks - 3.74

MI Cape Town vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Bowlers

MI Cape Town needs a combined bowling effort if they intend to win the game. Their previous match against Pretoria Capitals would genuinely give their bowlers immense confidence. Rashid Khan and Jofra Archer would be the pick of the bowlers for us once again in this MI Cape Town team.

Top Bowler Bets for Jofra Archer - 7