CAP (MI Cape Town) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction CAP 67 % Chance of Winning SUN 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.66 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on each other in the eighth match of the SA20 2024 competition at the former’s home ground of Newlands, Cape Town, on January 16, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST. While MI Cape Town have won one and lost one so far in the competition, defending champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won one, with one game being washed out.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

MI Cape Town didn’t perform well in the last season, but they seem very much settled, with the likes of Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton scoring efficiently. Kagiso Rabada has been a boon to their campaign and hasn’t made them realize the absence of Rashid Khan this season. Do they have it in them to put one past the defending champions and get another win on board?

On the other hand, after the first game was washed out, Sunrisers Eastern Cape did try their best but failed to get past Durban’s Super Giants, losing the game by 35 runs. The duo of JJ Smuts and Nicholas Pooran were too good to handle for the Aiden Markram-led side. Hence, they will aim to get back on track and secure a win.

MICT’s chance of winning is 67%

SREC’s chance of winning is 33%

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MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Tips

Go ahead with Ryan Rickelton as one of your top picks. I can’t stress enough. The kind of form he has right now, he can touch anything and that will turn gold. Could you really leave out Aiden Markram? No, right? The Sunrisers skipper is surely going to help us earn a good amount of money. Further, there is a great chance of Kagiso Rabada coming good as well. So put some money away for him as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, Newlands has hosted eight T20 matches, with the chasing side winning six of those games. This is not the most batting-friendly venues in South Africa, with an average first innings score of 164/7 but the average first innings winning score is a terrific 188. So if you want to win, then stack ahead, and put up a good score on board.

Weather Report

There is no prediction for rain in the upcoming encounter between MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape. There is a maximum chance of 6%, which is pretty solid for the match to go ahead uninterrupted in this part of the world.

MI Cape Town Player List

Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Thomas Kaber, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Tom Banton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder George Linde Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town lost the opening encounter to Durban’s Super Giants, but came out victorious in the next game against Joburg Super Kings. In both games, they showed impeccable understanding of batting conditions and maximised the advantage with a solid showing. So form is definitely not a concern for them.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Adam Rossington (wk), Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Liam Dawson, Marco Jansen, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Ottniel Baartman, Daniel Worrall, Temba Bavuma, Dawid Malan, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Patrick Kruger, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Jordan Hermann Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape were lucky to have found a breather in the 2023 edition of the SA20 and then a few good performances when it mattered - and that helped them win the championship. However, after the first game of the ongoing season was washed away, they were at the receiving end of a scathing from Durban’s Super Giants. So there is certainly some doubt about their form.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head-To-Head

Last year, Sunrisers Eastern Cape had the wood over MI Cape Town, winning both the encounters. However, the contest was very close as SREC won both games with three balls remaining.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

MI Cape Town to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

In their first match of the season, MI Cape Town amassed 61 runs in the powerplay and followed that up with 73 runs in the second game. With Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton up there, it is clearly not an outlier. They have been too good for them and in all probability, their dominance in the powerplay overs will continue further. So go ahead and bet on MI Cape Town to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.66 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Batters

Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ryan Rickelton has a very basic average of 24.35 in T20 cricket, but consider the fact that he has scored 87 and 98 in his last two innings, the narrative changes suddenly. Rickelton, who was recently added to the South Africa central contracts list, is showing his second coming as a batter. So I am not going ahead with any market before putting money on him first.

JJ Smuts to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s best batter (Parimatch)

JJ Smuts scored 75 in the last game but that was not a surprise for anyone who has followed his career closely. Smuts has 4296 T20 runs with three centuries and 22 half-centuries, which states that scoring runs has never been a big concern for him.

MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’s best bowler (Parimatch)

You don’t need a reason to bet on Kagiso Rabada, do you? With 233 T20 wickets at an average of 22.74, Rabada is one of the greatest bowlers in the format. In the last two games, Rabada has picked three wickets by conceding 29 runs - which tells you that he is in good form at the moment.

Ottniel Baartman to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape's best bowler (Parimatch)

Ottniel Baartman picks wickets in T20s like plucking apples from the garden. An average of 18.14 is something that doesn’t happen like that after playing 52 matches. With two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket hauls, Baartman has ensured that picking wickets is one such thing he will consistently do.