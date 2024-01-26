PAA (Paarl Royals) vs DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) Match Prediction PAA 55 % Chance of Winning DSG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.895 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the 19th match of the SA20, 2024, Paarl Royals and Durban's Super Giants will take on each other at Boland Park, Paarl, on January 26, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST. While Paarl Royals have been on a roll, winning five of their six matches, Durban's Super Giants haven't been too far behind either, winning four.

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Chance of Winning

If there's an award for the perfect season handed out right now, there is every chance Paarl Royals will take all awards in their bags. They have been outstanding in their batting and bowling, and in the fieding department, they have been a notch above the rest. So expect them to have a good crack once again, even though the challenge is expected to be more difficult this time around.

Durban's Super Giants continue to be an impressive side by playing consistent percentage cricket all throughout. What has worked for them is the fact that the lower-middle order has come to their rescue when their top order failed. That allowed them the insurance to go about things in a more proactive manner. Plus, their bowling continues to be a source of constant pressure factor for the opposition. It will be difficult for any side to break them.

PR’s chance of winning is 55%

DSG’s chance of winning is 45%

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Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Tips

I am banking on Jos Buttler to help you and me make money in the upcoming encounter. I am also sure that Matthew Breetzke, who is having a very good season so far, will continue to do well in the next games too. He has been well supported by Heinrich Klassen as the duo have helped Durban's Super Giants with the required intent. How can you dismiss Lungi Ngidi as well? He is having an excellent season so far and, in all probability, will continue to do well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Under 13.5 1.81 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 68.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

The Boland Park in Paarl, since January 2020, has hosted only nine T20 games, with the chasing side winning six of them. However, it must be noted that the wicket is not a very high-scoring ground, with an average first-innings score of 141.

Weather Report

Weather prediction for Paarl is clear and doesn’t pose any kind of concern ahead of the 19th encounter of the season. There is a minor 11% probability of precipitation, but there will be a cloud cover of only 21%, which doesn’t really pose any threat.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter David Miller Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals secured three back-to-back wins in their first three games before losing to MI Cape Town. But since then, they are back on the winning ways, registering two more wins. They are sitting at the top of the table currently, having secured five wins from six matches.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Marcus Stoinis, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Wiaan Mulder, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reece Topley, Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Junior Dala, Richard Gleeson, Prenelan Subrayen, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi, Bryce Parsons, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Predicted Playing XI

Matthew Breetzke Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Heinrich Klaasen Batter JJ Smuts Batter Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

After winning the first three matches of the season comfortably, Durban’s Super Giants have slightly lost path, losing the next two encounters. But they beat MI Cape Town comfortably at the Newlands to ensure that they are firm in the second position on the table.

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Head-To-Head

In two head-to-head encounters to date, Paarl Royals and Durban’s Super Giants have faced each other twice in the SA20, with each side registering one win each. While the Super Giants won by 27 runs in the first H2H encounter, the Royals won by 10 runs in the second match.

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Odds

PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler have been incredibly consistent in their approach in the ongoing tournament, providing a strong base in almost every match. If you need statistical proof, the team, on average, score 58.12 runs in the powerplay when they bat together. In the ongoing SA20, Paarl Royals have also managed 54.34 runs in the first six overs. So there is definitely hope that they will continue to do well in the powerplay.

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants T20 Boland Park, Paarl Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.974 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Batters

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

39, 70*, 46, 54 and 22 - Jos Buttler has been extremely good in his approach in the ongoing SA20 competition, racking up one good score after another. One of the greatest-ever batters in the modern era, Buttler has 10983 runs at an average of 34.68 with a strike rate of 144.83 in the T20 format. He has six centuries and 79 half-centuries, which indicates that betting on him is a good idea.

Matthew Breetzke to be Durban's Super Giants best batter (Parimatch)

Matthew Breetzke is going about the innings instruction in the only way he knows - attack, attack and attack. That has been his mantra this season of SA20, yielding him 211 runs from six matches at an average of 35.16 and a strike rate of 135.25. He knows for a fact that for Durban to do well, he will have to hold the fort - hence, it is fair to bank on him to have a good game on Friday.

Paarl Royals vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

With 11 wickets from six matches, Lungi Ngidi is the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of SA20 competition. Such has been his performance that he has an average of 18.81, with a strike rate of 12.54. The way he dismissed Faf du Plessis paints a picture of a clear mind - and Ngidi would be eager to deliver for his side once again in the upcoming clash.

Reece Topley to be Durban's Super Giants' best bowler (Parimatch)

Reece Topley knows how to outfox batters in the shortest format. It is a tragedy that he hasn't done that well in the longer forms of the game, but that can be attributed to his injuries. In the ongoing SA20, Topley has already accounted for eight wickets at an average of 23.50. In T20s, he is right up there with 206 wickets at an average of 21.35. So trust him to do well for DSG in the upcoming game.