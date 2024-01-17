PAA (Paarl Royals) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction PAA 75 % Chance of Winning JOSK 25 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.661 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Even though the tournament is only three rounds down, there seems to be a huge gulf between Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings in terms of depth and quality. That reflects on their standing of second and fifth positions, respectively, but when both sides square off against each other at the Boland Park, Paarl, on January 17, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST, Joburg Super Kings would want to bridge that gap.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

With two wins from two games, Paarl Royals have the superior standing on the points table. A complete all-round performance by the side have brought their side together, knowing that they have a template to follow. With the next game being at home, the David Miller-led side will just want to correct the minor chinks in the armour to be better prepared.

On the other hand, the same can’t be said for Joburg Super Kings. After the inaugural game was washed away, the Faf du Plessis-led side have failed to show up when it mattered. Even when they had Durban’s Super Giants on the mat, their batters couldn’t do the bare minimum as the side slumped to their second consecutive loss.

PR’s chance of winning is 75%

JSK’s chance of winning is 25%

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Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips

Jason Roy is expected to do well in the upcoming encounter, for the wicket is very conducive for batting. While I am betting on him, it is only fair I bet a decent chunk of money on David Miller. Miller has been consistency personified in the shortest format of the game, and not betting on him is like letting an opportunity go for no reason at all.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

The Boland Park in Paarl doesn’t host a lot of matches - since January 2020, the venue has hosted only seven T20 games. The chasing side have won four of those games. With an average first innings score of 137, the venue tends to be a low-scoring ground. So the team, who can capitalise earlier, will have a better chance of winning the match.

Weather Report

The weather in Paarl is expected to be clean for the match time, with only a 3% chance of precipitation. The cloud cover of 11% is very normal in this part of the world. So expect the venue to be very conducive for the game of cricket without any interruption.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter David Miller Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals are coming into the encounter, having secured two back-to-back wins in the last two games and that would keep their confidence at the high.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Hermann (wk), Leus du Plooy, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams, Zahir Khan, Imran Tahir, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Wayne Madsen, Aaron Phangiso, David Wiese, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Ronan Hermann Wicket-keeper Leus du Plooy Batter Moeen Ali Batter Donovan Ferreira Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Lizaad Williams All-rounder Nandre Burger Bowler Zahir Khan Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings’ first game of the season was washed away by rain, but they were at the receiving end of a proper hammering in the very next game against MI Cape Town. Things were expected to be better against Durban’s Super Giants, but their batters failed to hold their ground as the side registered a very disappointing loss.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Head-To-Head

In two head-to-head encounters to date, Joburg Super Kings have come out victorious once, with the other game being washed out by rain.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open for Paarl Royals. As far as destruction goes, this is at the very best. In the second game, they piled on 52 runs in the first six overs, a smaller sample of what they have been doing for years. As a matter of fact, when Roy and Buttler open together, the team, on average, score 58 runs in the powerplay. So why fear if you can go ahead and do it all?

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 Boland Park, Paarl Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.314 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters

Jason Roy to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Jason Roy has managed to score 8668 runs in the shortest format of the game and is regarded as one of the best batters to have graced the format. In wins, his average goes up to 33.23. That he can bat well for the side and complement the win is never in doubt - so trust him to deliver for Paarl Royals.

Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

Faf du Plessis hasn’t performed in the last two games, but he is the last player I would write off. He was the second-highest run-scorer last season, amassing 369 runs at an impressive average of 41 and a striking strike rate of 147.6. His remarkable balls per dismissal rate of 27.8 instills confidence in his ability to deliver consistently. With a stellar career record of 9461 runs at an average of 32.18, du Plessis continues to be a superstar.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lungi Ngidi picked four wickets in the Paarl Royals’ last encounter in the ongoing SA20, which is why we know he is going to do well in the next game as well. What makes his credentials even better is the fact that he has 157 T20 wickets to his name. Hence, never bet against a player who is performing now.

Lizaad Williams to be Joburg Super Kings' best bowler (Parimatch)

Lizaad Williams was the pick of the bowlers against Durban’s Super Giants, picking four wickets of his own. The South African pacer has an average of 18.79 in T20s in 67 games, making him one of the most reliable players of the side. I am banking on him to deliver for this market.