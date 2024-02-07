PAA (Paarl Royals) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction PAA 66 % Chance of Winning JOSK 34 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.79 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.781 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR When the league phase of the SA20 was fast approaching the end, one couldn’t have predicted this clash to take centre stage in the Eliminator. While Paarl Royals were run-away favourites, winning almost everything in the tournament, Joburg Super Kings had no base to stand on - but a late surge has ensured that Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings are now ready to take on each other in the Eliminator of the SA20 at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, on February 7, 2024 (Wednesday), at 9:00 PM IST.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Chance of Winning

At the halfway mark of the tournament, Paarl Royals seemed like the most complete side in the tournament, with all bases covered and never letting any chance for the opposition to grow out. However, that soon started to fizzle out in the middle part, because of which they are now forced to play the Eliminator.

On the other hand, you can call it a quirk of fate or pure Super Kings mindset, JSK, despite being one of the least impressive sides in the SA20, somehow managed to leapfrog themselves to the playoffs. The last three games of the league stage were incredible for them because of which you can give them a fair chance to win the match.

PR’s chance of winning is 66%

JSK’s chance of winning is 34%

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Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips

Do you really think making money will be that easy if you don’t bet on Jos Buttler? Not really, right? The England limited-overs skipper has been on a prolific run of form lately and is definitely going to score a big one in the game. I am also going bonkers on Lizzard Williams, knowing that the JSK pacer has been the singular point of difference in the entire attack. Then what is the point of not betting on him?

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Match Toss Prediction

Since 2020, the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has hosted 17 matches, with both batting first and bowling first teams winning eight games each. However, captains have shown a strong affinity to bowl first at the venue - by opting for the same 13 times as against 17 times.

Weather Report

The rain prediction for Wednesday in Johannesburg is very conducive for cricket and even though there is a cloud cover of 15%, it is not going to have any major impact on the game.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dane Vilas, Evan Jones, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon, John Turner, Nqaba Peter, Codi Yusuf

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter David Miller Batter Dane Vilas All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals’ campaign can be divided into two parts. They seemed like a team with no faults for the first six matches. However, some chinks started to show up in the next few games to leave a very dire state of affairs. Can they recover from it and put one past Joburg Super Kings in the upcoming game?

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Romario Shepherd, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Imran Tahir, Ronan Hermann, David Wiese, Zahir Khan, Kyle Simmonds, Gerald Coetzee, Dayyaan Galiem, Sibonelo Makhanya, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd All-rounder Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

As ironic as it may sound, Joburg Super Kings have just three wins in 10 matches. Two of their games had been washed away because of rain, but by losing five matches, they made sure that things weren’t very even for them. So they have a chance to put those performances behind them and secure a healthy win in the Eliminator.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Head-To-Head

Paarl Royals and Joburg Super Kings have faced each other four times in the SA20, with the former securing three wins. One game ended with no result.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

PR to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

A very strong chance that Paarl Royals don’t even have to break a sweat to satisfy this market. As the league phase drew to a close, Paarl Royals had a powerplay run rate of 9.4, which is the best in the competition. With Jos Buttler and Jason Roy there to take care of things, you can be sure that we are going to make a lot of money through this bet.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 The Wanderers Stadium, null Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.79 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.115 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

I don’t need to remind you of Jos Buttler’s abilities to destroy any bowling attack on his day. He is an absoulote legend of the format, garnering over 11000 runs, and in the ongoing competition, he has turned up properly. With 398 runs, he is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament and has managed those scores at an average of 44.22. His strike rate of 144.20 gives away the dominance of a class player.

Leus du Plooy to be Joburg Super Kings’ best batter (Parimatch)

In an ideal scenario, I would have suggested to bet for Faf du Plessis to be Joburg Super Kings’ highest run-scorer, but the skipper has been going through a bad run of form. But Leus du Plooy has been their biggest positive, having accumulated 299 runs at an average of 37.37. He has a strike rate of 159.89, which further adds a sense of calibration to the overall process.

Paarl Royals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lungi Ngidi is a notch above the rest in the ongoing season of SA20, having picked 13 wickets at an average of 25.30 and that put him on the fourth spot for the highest wicket-takers list. The South African pacer has 165 wickets in the shortest format of the game, at an average of 20.01 and an economy rate of 8.27.

Lizaad Willaims to be Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Lizaad Willaims is the biggest positive for Joburg Super Kings in the ongoing season and it won’t be far-fetched to say that he is the reason why Joburg Super Kings have found themselves in the Playoffs. Williams has grabbed 15 wickets from nine game at an average of 16.53 at a strike rate of 10.00. He was the highest wicket-taker in the entire tournament and is set to continue that avatar for one more game.