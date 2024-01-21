PAA (Paarl Royals) vs CAP (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction PAA 47 % Chance of Winning CAP 53 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.934 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After MI Cape Town secured a convincing victory in the previous round encounter against Paarl Royals, the latter will hope for a turnaround of fortunes when both sides meet once again at the Boland Park in Paarl, on January 21, 2024 (Sunday), at 9:00 PM IST. While Paarl Royals are placed at the top of the table with three wins from four games, MI Cape Town are in the third position, with two wins and as many losses.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Despite the loss in the last round of the SA20 against the same team, Paarl Royals’ domination can hardly be challenged. By winning three straight games, they have ensured that they mean business right from the beginning. Can they do an encore against a spirited MICT side once again? A lot will depend on which Cape Town side turn up on the day, but Paarl can always look at their record for inspiration.

Can MI Cape Town continue the tide to deliver a brilliant performance once again? Sure, as Ryan Rickelton proved so far, he has been virtually unstoppable, but for Cape Town to do well, they will need others to step up as well. Can Kieron Pollard inspire them to their second victory over Paarl Royals in the latter’s home ground. If they can do that, their chances to surge ahead of Durban’s Super Giants will be pretty high.

PR’s chance of winning is 47%

MICT’s chance of winning is 53%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Betting Tips

Ryan Rickelton all the way. He has the craziest start by anyone in any tournament ever in the T20 leagues. The way he is piling on runs, just go ahead and there is a huge chance you will be successful. Leaving out David Miller is not a good idea either, for the Royals captain has figured out the exact role he plays and how to maximize his presence. Surely, you can put your money on Jos Buttler and Kieron Pollard, too, for we know how handy the duo can be in the shortest format of the game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

The Boland Park in Paarl, since January 2020, has hosted only eight T20 games, with the chasing side winning five of them. However, it must be noted that the wicket is not a very high-scoring ground, with an average first innings score of 137.

Weather Report

The weather prediction for Sunday in Paarl is a little tentative, with a 32% chances of rain. There is also a 65% cloud cover in the sky, which will keep both sides on their toes.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Fabian Allen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Codi Yusuf, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter David Miller Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals secured three back-to-back wins in their first three games, but they lost the fourth one to MI Cape Town, thanks to Ryan Rickelton. However, it can’t be challenged that they are the most consistent side in the tournament so far and won’t be a surprise if they win the next game as well.

MI Cape Town Player List

Dewald Brevis, Connor Esterhuizen, Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard (c), Thomas Kaber, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Olly Stone, Grant Roelofsen, George Linde, Duan Jansen, Nuwan Thushara, Tom Banton, Delano Potgieter, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Connor Esterhuizen Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Sam Curran All-rounder George Linde Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town lost the opening encounter to Durban’s Super Giants but came out victorious in the next game against Joburg Super Kings. They squandered the benefits against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, losing the match by four runs before winning the fourth game against Paarl Royals, who they are going to face on Sunday once again.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Head-To-Head

MI Cape Town are yet to lose a game against Paarl Royals, winning the first-round encounter of this season apart from winning both matches last season. While MI Cape Town won by eight wickets (with 27 balls remaining) in the first-ever head-to-head encounter, they secured a 13-run win and an eight-wicket win in the last two games.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

52, 60, and 64 - Paarl Royals have been very consistent in the last three games when it comes to scoring in the powerplay. They always aim to maximize the offering earlier on. In fact, when Jason Roy and Jos Buttler open together, the team, on average, score 58.25 runs in the powerplay - so it is only natural to back them to do well against MI Cape Town once again.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town T20 Boland Park, Paarl Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.93 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.934 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Best Batters

Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

87, 98, 58, and 94 - even if Ryan Rickelton doesn’t play a single game from here, there is a high chance he will end up as the highest run-scorer of the season. He has been incredible in his approach, accumulating 337 runs at an average of 112.33 and a strike rate of 182.16. So what are you waiting for? Go ahead, bet on him to do well.

David Miller to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

David Miller is an absolute legend of the format, having scored 9917 runs at an average of 35.54 with a strike rate of 138.77. He has four centuries despite being a middle-order batter and what is even more prudent is the fact that Miller has 45 half-centuries, adding a sense of tangible beauty about him.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Best Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

In the first three matches of the season, Lungi Ngidi picked up eight wickets for Paarl Royals, including a four-wicket haul and a three-wicket haul, but went wicketless in the last game. The reason being it was a wicket with no assistance from bowlers, and Rickelton was on fire. But someone like Lungi Ngidi, who has 160 wickets at an average of 19.34, Ngidi has done well over a long period of time to be trusted for this market.

Olly Stone to be MI Cape Town’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Olly Stone has 71 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.78. He has a strike rate of 18.9 which makes it more obvious. However, I am going ahead with him because of the impact he has created with the ball in the ongoing season, having been virtually unplayable most of the time. So be sure that we can have a great game going forward.