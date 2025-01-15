PAA (Paarl Royals) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction
PAA
39%
Chance of Winning
MICT
61%
T20
Boland Park
Facts:
- With 123 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.
- With 98 runs, Delano Potgieter is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning
Paarl Royals got off to a great start last year but struggled in the second half of the campaign but still ended up third on the table. This year they were brilliant in the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they won the game by nine wickets. In the last match they were beaten by MI Cape Town.
MI Cape Town struggled last season once again as they ended up sixth on the table but this year they have got off to a great start as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. Their only loss came against Joburg Super Kings. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 39%
- MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 61%
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Root has had a brilliant start to the tournament. In the last game Root scored 26 off 14 balls and in the opening game he scored a half century which makes us believe Root will score well in the upcoming game.
Rassie van der Dussen was one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town as he scored 328 runs with an average of 32.80 last season. In the last game Rassie scored 43 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5
MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Paarl Royals News & Player List
Paarl Royals Player List
Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Van Buuren
|
Batter
|
Sam Hain
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Karthik
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Dayyaan Galiem
|
All-rounder
|
Bjorn Fortuin
|
All-rounder
|
Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Kwena Maphaka
|
Bowler
Paarl Royals Team Form
Paarl Royals had a solid start to the campaign as they won the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape but they lost the last game against MI Cape Town.
MI Cape Town News & Player List
MI Cape Town Player List
Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rassie van der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Dewald Brevis
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Delano Potgieter
|
Batter
|
Rashid Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
George Linde
|
Bowler
|
Trent Boult
|
Bowler
MI Cape Town Team Form
MI Cape Town struggled last season but this season they have two wins in three matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Head to Head
MI Cape Town has dominated this fixture against Paarl Royals 4-1. Both sides went head to head in the last game and MI Cape Town won the game.
Head to Head
Paarl Royals: 01
MI Cape Town: 04
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds
Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town
MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. MI Cape Town struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table. This season MI Cape Town have been dominant thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Paarl Royals made the playoffs last season and this season they got off to a great start but in the last game they fell short against MI Cape Town as they lost the match by 33 runs. Paarl Royals had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town
T20
Boland Park, null
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Top Batters
Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter
Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as in the opening game he scored a half century in the last game he scored 26 off 12 balls. With 123 runs he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’ top batter
Ryan Rickelton missed the first two games but scored a brilliant half century in the last game. Last season he scored 530 runs and was the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers
Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler
Lungi Ngidi did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, Ngidi was the leading wicket taker for Paarl Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler
Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for MI Cape Town last season. He missed the first two games but in the last match he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
MI Cape Town
- Paarl Royals to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
- MI Cape Town to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Parimatch