PAA (Paarl Royals) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction

PAA

39%

Chance of Winning

MICT

61%

Parimatch

1.65
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.64
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.67
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Boland Park

Paarl Royals take on MI Cape Town in the ninth game of the 2025 SA20 at the Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 15 at 09:00 PM IST.

Facts:

  • With 123 runs, Lhuan-dre Pretorius is the leading run scorer for Paarl Royals in this campaign.
  • With 98 runs, Delano Potgieter is the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town in this campaign.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals got off to a great start last year but struggled in the second half of the campaign but still ended up third on the table. This year they were brilliant in the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they won the game by nine wickets. In the last match they were beaten by MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town struggled last season once again as they ended up sixth on the table but this year they have got off to a great start as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. Their only loss came against Joburg Super Kings. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 39%
  • MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 61%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root has had a brilliant start to the tournament. In the last game Root scored 26 off 14 balls and in the opening game he scored a half century which makes us believe Root will score well in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen was one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town as he scored 328 runs with an average of 32.80 last season. In the last game Rassie scored 43 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.86
Bet on Parimatch

MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.86
Bet on Parimatch

Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals

1.90
Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Batter

Joe Root

Batter

Mitchell Van Buuren

Batter

Sam Hain

All-rounder

Dinesh Karthik

Wicket-keeper

David Miller

Batter

Dayyaan Galiem

All-rounder

Bjorn Fortuin

All-rounder

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Bowler

Lungi Ngidi

Bowler

Kwena Maphaka

Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals had a solid start to the campaign as they won the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape but they lost the last game against MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen

Batter

Reeza Hendricks

Batter

Dewald Brevis

Batter

Colin Ingram

All-rounder

Ryan Rickelton

Wicket-keeper

Delano Potgieter

Batter

Rashid Khan

All-rounder

Corbin Bosch

All-rounder

Kagiso Rabada

Bowler

George Linde

Bowler

Trent Boult

Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town struggled last season but this season they have two wins in three matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Head to Head

MI Cape Town has dominated this fixture against Paarl Royals 4-1. Both sides went head to head in the last game and MI Cape Town won the game.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 01

MI Cape Town: 04

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. MI Cape Town struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table. This season MI Cape Town have been dominant thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Paarl Royals made the playoffs last season and this season they got off to a great start but in the last game they fell short against MI Cape Town as they lost the match by 33 runs. Paarl Royals had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town

T20

Boland Park, null

Icon

Paarl Royals

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

2.22
Bet Now!
Icon

Mi Cape Town

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.64
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

1.67
Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as in the opening game he scored a half century in the last game he scored 26 off 12 balls. With 123 runs he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton missed the first two games but scored a brilliant half century in the last game. Last season he scored 530 runs and was the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, Ngidi was the leading wicket taker for Paarl Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for MI Cape Town last season. He missed the first two games but in the last match he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town has dominated this fixture in the past as they have four wins in five games against Paarl Royals. Both sides went head to head in the last game as MI Cape Town won the game. The bookmakers have sided with MI Cape Town and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Paarl Royals to win - 2.22 (PariMatch)
  • MI Cape Town to win - 1.65 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!