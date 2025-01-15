PAA (Paarl Royals) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction PAA 39 % Chance of Winning MICT 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Paarl Royals take on MI Cape Town in the ninth game of the 2025 SA20 at the Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 15 at 09:00 PM IST.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals got off to a great start last year but struggled in the second half of the campaign but still ended up third on the table. This year they were brilliant in the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as they won the game by nine wickets. In the last match they were beaten by MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town struggled last season once again as they ended up sixth on the table but this year they have got off to a great start as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. Their only loss came against Joburg Super Kings. As per our calculations, MI Cape Town are favourites in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals ’ chances of winning - 39%

MI Cape Town’ chances of winning - 61%

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Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Root has had a brilliant start to the tournament. In the last game Root scored 26 off 14 balls and in the opening game he scored a half century which makes us believe Root will score well in the upcoming game.

Rassie van der Dussen was one of the most consistent batters for MI Cape Town as he scored 328 runs with an average of 32.80 last season. In the last game Rassie scored 43 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Paarl Royals Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch MI Cape Town Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Paarl Royals 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four of the five matches have been won by the team that bowled first, which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Joe Root, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Sam Hain, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dayyaan Galiem, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keith Dudgeon, Rubin Hermann, Nqabayomzi Peter, Codi Yusuf, Dewan Marais

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan-dre Pretorius Batter Joe Root Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Sam Hain All-rounder Dinesh Karthik Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Dayyaan Galiem All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Kwena Maphaka Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals had a solid start to the campaign as they won the opening game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape but they lost the last game against MI Cape Town.

MI Cape Town News & Player List

MI Cape Town Player List

Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Colin Ingram, Connor Esterhuizen (wk), Delano Potgieter, Azmatullah Omarzai, George Linde, Rashid Khan (c), Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Piedt, Thomas Kaber, Nuwan Thushara, Chris Benjamin, Tristan Luus

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Dewald Brevis Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Delano Potgieter Batter Rashid Khan All-rounder Corbin Bosch All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler George Linde Bowler Trent Boult Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town struggled last season but this season they have two wins in three matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Head to Head

MI Cape Town has dominated this fixture against Paarl Royals 4-1. Both sides went head to head in the last game and MI Cape Town won the game.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 01

MI Cape Town: 04

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town and Paarl Royals head into this campaign after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. MI Cape Town struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up sixth on the table. This season MI Cape Town have been dominant thus far as they have two wins in three games and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Paarl Royals made the playoffs last season and this season they got off to a great start but in the last game they fell short against MI Cape Town as they lost the match by 33 runs. Paarl Royals had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town T20 Boland Park, null Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.64 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.67 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Top Batters

Lhuan-dre Pretorius to be Paarl Royals’ top batter

Lhuan-dre Pretorius has had a phenomenal start to the campaign as in the opening game he scored a half century in the last game he scored 26 off 12 balls. With 123 runs he is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be MI Cape Town’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton missed the first two games but scored a brilliant half century in the last game. Last season he scored 530 runs and was the leading run scorer for MI Cape Town which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs MI Cape Town Top Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’ top bowler

Lungi Ngidi did not have a great start to the campaign regardless we are going to back him once again as with 13 wickets, Ngidi was the leading wicket taker for Paarl Royals which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kagiso Rabada to be MI Cape Town’ top bowler

Kagiso Rabada was one of the most consistent bowlers for MI Cape Town last season. He missed the first two games but in the last match he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.