Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals will face each other in the 18th match of the inaugural edition of the SA T20 league. Both teams enter the match hoping for a victory so that they can solidify their place on the table.

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Both teams are having a rather different kind of tournament till now and it can be seen by their position in the table. Paarl Royals have played six games and have already lost three of them. All of their three losses have come because of lacklustre batting performance. Pretoria Capitals are having a rather superb season with already three wins under their belt and having lost only once. They look more balanced in comparison to Paarl Royals and that might just give them the edge.

Pretoria Capitals is currently at the first spot of the points table with 17 points and a positive net run rate of +2.455. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals are in 4th position with 8 points and a positive net run rate of +0.055.

Pretoria Capitals have performed well so far this season but need to continue the winning performance to survive this season. Paarl Royals need nothing but a win from this game in order to ensure that they are in the race for the playoffs and don’t lag too much behind the other teams. Both teams will also look into the bonus point (1) which can be achieved only when their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals look the better team on paper and have an even more balanced set of players in their line-up. They have match-winners in their squad and their team is playing like a well-oiled unit. Meanwhile, Paarl Royals, have a decent squad with an amazing batting line-up on paper. But the only problem is that their batting is not firing too much for their bowlers to defend.

Pretoria Capitals are scoring runs for fun and their bowlers are also relishing that because they get a lot more freedom to bowl with and can experiment with some variations and can also tinker with the line and length. For Paarl Royals, Jos Butler is again key for them and would be hoping to build a big partnership with one of the batters and score a big total if they bat first. While Pretoria Capitals are having an all-round performance, Phil Salt has been their key batter and would be hoping the English opener could fire them to a good start.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players like Butler on one side and Anrich Nortje on the other, which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing Pretoria Capitals with an 80/20 chance of winning the 18th match in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

As both the teams have a balanced side it can be a nail-biting game, the team controlling their nerves will win the upcoming match. Pretoria Capitals' bowling attack looked magnificent in the previous match with Nortje and Jimmy Neesham might continue the same in the next contest. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have some quality bowlers like Tabraiz Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin who will be key players to watch out for. Paarl Royals are not at all an easy team to win against but still, we are expecting Pretoria Capitals to win the 18th match on the 22nd of January.

Our Prediction - Pretoria Capitals to Win

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Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are with Pretoria Capitals to win the forthcoming match as they look like a complete squad who plays with a lot more unity and have the winning mentality instilled by their veteran captain Wayne Parnell. The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record another victory in the tournament against Paarl Royals on the 22nd of January.

If Pretoria Capitals bats first, we expect a score of 180 plus runs, Will Jacks may contribute some runs in the next fixture. If Paarl Royals bat first, we can expect somewhere between (140 to 160) runs considering how lacklustre their batting has been till now

Will Jacks is the player to watch for Pretoria Capitals. Expect a quick fire from his bat and can take the advantage of the powerplay. Jos Butler is in great form and can be a threat to the Pretoria Capitals.

We are backing Pretoria Capitals to win the 18th match of SA20 2023.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are kind of even for both teams, this pitch is slightly tricky and we can expect a high-scoring game only if the batter bat sensibly. The average first-inning score here is 160 plus. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some score on the board. It might just put the pressure on the opposition to chase a good total on a tricky pitch

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Paarl to be around 28°C during the match day with 57% humidity. The wind might be helpful for the bowlers with the new ball, more precisely Nortje. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 18th match of the tournament.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Butler Wicket Keeper Evan Jones All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Wihan Lubbe Batsman Eoin Morgan All-rounder Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals in the last game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape looked helpless and it is their batting again that is the main talking point. Their batting is the issue with only one batter scoring the runs in Jos Butler. They would need to take pressure early on with quick runs and during the middle if they want to put the opposition under immense pressure.

Paarl Royals played with 2 spin bowlers and 4 pacers against Sunrisers Fortuin and they did pretty well but will this strategy work with Pretoria Capitals? Will find out on 22nd January.

Paarl Royals look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 15th match against Pretoria Capitals but Will Jacks would have different plans and can snatch the victory from the hands of Paarl Royals.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Pretoria Capitals.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals are in good form and confident as they won their previous match against Durban Super Giants by restricting them to just 80 runs. They would not want to lose this winning momentum and will continue the performance in the upcoming game. Senuran Muthuswamy was the player of the match as he picked up 3 crucial wickets which collapsed the Durban Super Giant’s batting lineup.

Pretoria Capitals showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming match.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Head-to-Head

Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals will play their first-ever match against each other as this is only the 18th match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Pretoria Capitals to win the game is 1.91, while for Paarl Royals it's 2.51. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Batsman

Will Jacks can be the leading run-scorer for Pretoria Capitals in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming contest, While on the other hand, Butler can score 50-plus runs in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Paarl Royals need a combined bowling effort if they intend to win the game. They bowled out Johannesburg Super Kings for 81 in one of the earlier games and a spirited effort like that is required again. Tabraiz Shamsi would be the pick of the bowlers for us once again in this Paarl Royals team.

On the other hand, Anrich Nortje is the player to watch out for, his speed and accuracy can destroy any batting lineup.