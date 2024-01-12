PAA (Paarl Royals) vs PRET (Pretoria Capitals) Match Prediction PAA 54 % Chance of Winning PRET 46 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.803 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the third match of the SA20 2024, Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals will take on each other at the Boland Park, Paarl, on January 12, 2024 (Friday) to kick start their campaign in the upcoming tournament. Pretoria Capitals were extremely impressive last season, having topped the group table, but they lost the final to Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

David Miller was the leader of Paarl Royals in the competition's inaugural season, but the overall structure was maneuvered by Royals’ groups’ long-time player - Jos Buttler. The England limited-overs skipper was the top-scorer of the first season and he provided a strong base almost every game. With the side now having the likes of Evan Jones, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, and Tabraiz Shamsi in the squad, they are positioned to take the tournament head-on.

The finalists of the 2023 edition, Pretoria Capitals, were led well by Wayne Parnell last year and ended at the top of the table in the group stage. They have the likes of Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, and Rilee Rossouw in their squad this time bolster their unit even more and clearly pose an imposing look. Graham Ford will be coaching the team in the 2024 edition of the tournament, with a very good track record of spearheading campaigns. So we can hope to have a great game.

PR’s chance of winning is 54%

PC’s chance of winning is 46%

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Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Tips

Be sure that Rilee Rossouw will be having a game to remember. After having been procured by Delhi Capitals for the IPL in the recently concluded auction, Rossouw has strong confidence to back his credentials this time around. Further, don’t discount Will Jacks and Phil Salt to come good as well. They know how to score runs in the most fluent way possible.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

The Boland Park in Paarl doesn’t host a lot of matches - since January 2020, the venue has hosted only six T20 games. The chasing side have won four of those games. With an average first innings score of 137, the venue tends to be a low-scoring ground. What is even more revealing is that when a side scores 156, they more often tend to win. So the team, who can capitalise earlier, will have a better chance of winning the match.

Weather Report

Unlike the first two matches of the tournament, the third match in Paarl promises to be played in clear weather. Even though there is a cloud cover prediction of 45%, no rain is predicted for the evening of the match. Accuweather.com, however, suggests that there will be some rain in the afternoon, which might have a ripple effect on the game later on.

Paarl Royals Player List

David Miller (C), Evan Jones, Wihan Lubbe, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Mitchell van Buuren, Dane Vilas, Jos Buttler, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Fabian Allen, John Turner, Lorcan Tucker, Lhuandre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batter Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter Dane Vilas Batter David Miller All-rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals secured 19 points in the SA20, 2023 after winning four matches in the 2023 edition of the SA20. They couldn’t finish in the top four and that eventually resulted in them not qualifying for the semi-finals.

Pretoria Capitals Players List

Wayne Parnell (c), Migael Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Jimmy Neesham, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Senuran Muthusamy, Theunis de Bruyn, Adil Rashid, Will Jacks, Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, Daryn Dupavillon, Kyle Verreynne, Matthew Boast, Paul Stirling, Phil Salt, Steve Stolk

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Theunis de Bruyn Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Eathan Bosch All-rounder Wayne Parnell All-rounder Migael Pretorius Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals were the best team of the competition in the last season of the tournament, having topped the table in the group stage. They lost to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final but showed enough promise along the way to show what they were made of.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Head-To-Head

Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals have faced each other three times - all in the last season, of course - with the latter winning a couple of games. Can the side, led by David Miller, take the revenge this time to level the playing field? We shall find out very soon.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

PR to score above 47.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Paarl Royals have Jos Buttler and Jason Roy as openers, whose opening strike rate stays above 140 all the time in T20s. That is some consistency to have, as for Buttler, who was the highest run-scorer last time around, will be aiming once again. Boland Park has an average powerplay score of 51 runs, making things easier for the team. So it is easier to bet on PR to score above 47 runs in their first game of the season.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals T20 Boland Park, Paarl Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Best Batter

Jos Buttler to be PR’s best batter (Parimatch)

We don’t need to stress too much on Buttler’s performance, do we? The English skipper has 10738 runs at an average of 34.42 in the shortest format of the game, with 77 half-centuries and six centuries. The highest scorer of last year’s edition, Buttler is all set to lead the batting unit successfully this season.

Phil Salt to be PC’s best batter (Parimatch)

Phil Salt has never had a more prominent season than he had in 2023. With 1319 runs at an average of 29.98 and a strike rate of 161.3, Salt has ensured that things are aligned in his favour. Salt has managed 238 runs at an average of 29.75 in South Africa alone - so he is poised to do well this season.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Best Bowlers

Tabraiz Shamsi to be PR’s best batter (Parimatch)

Tabraiz Shamsi has 269 wickets at an average of 22 at a strike rate of 18.1. With seven four-wicket hauls and a five-wicket haul, Shamsi has taken the world by storm and has been a real blessing. In South Africa alone, he has 133 wickets at an average of 24.2 with an economy rate of 7.4.

Adil Rashid to be PC's best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Rashid has 316 wickets at an average of 22.9, which tells you how he has been in white-ball cricket. A strike rate of 18.5 further acts as a validation of what he brought to the table. In South Africa alone, he has 28 wickets but what makes him such a prudent figure for this market is his 41 wickets in 2023. Then what are you waiting for?