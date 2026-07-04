Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA T20 League Match Prediction

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are going to lock horns with each other for their 4th league match in the ongoing SA T20 League 2023 on 19th January 2023. It will be the 9th match in the league which is in its inaugural season. These two teams will plate their first match against each other in the tournament and have 1 win each in their account.

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Paarl Royals lost their previous match against Durban Super Giants by 27 runs. Durban Super Giants batted first and posted a monstrous total of 216 runs on the board and gave Paarl Royals a target of 217 runs which they couldn’t chase and scored only 189 runs. Paarl Royals will be low on confidence after losing their last match against Durban Super Giants and would look forward to registering their second win in the tournament on Sunday in Boland Park, Paarl which they are very much capable of doing.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the other hand also has 1 win to their name by defeating the table toppers MI Cape Town in their previous game. Bowling first, Sunrisers Eastern Cape restricted MI Cape Town to 158 runs in 20 overs and picked up 8 wickets. Ottniel Baartman took 3 wickets for the Sunrisers in the first innings. Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee were the top batsmen for the Sunrisers with 50 and 41 runs respectively. Sunrisers Eastern Cape chased down the target in 19.3 overs and won the match by 4 wickets to gain those 4 points in the points table of the SA20 2023.

Paarl Royals, owned by the IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, are captained by David Miller in this edition of the SA20 2023. Their players to watch out for the next match include batter Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan, Lungi Ngidi, and their captain David Miller. This team has invested a lot in the English players and will surely aim to get a splendid performance from them in the next game. In the last match, Eoin Morgan and Dane Vilas batted well for them. Lungi Ngidi led the bowling attack phenomenally and took 2 wickets in the game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the other hand is managed and owned by the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Aiden Markram has been doing a wonderful job with his captaincy in recent matches and also scored runs from his bat. Their top players for the match against Paarl Royals include Aiden Markram, Ottniel Maartman, Sarel Erwee, and Marco Jansen. They have a solid combination of domestic and foreign players in their squad. In the last match, Sarel Erwee and Aiden Markram batted well and would look forward to continuing their form on the 19th of January as well.

Here is our analysis and prediction for the forthcoming match between Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Paarl Royals in the SA20 2023.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

If we are looking for the winner of the match, Sunrisers Eastern Cape can dominate Paarl Royals in the upcoming fixture. But, this time we would like to root for Paarl Royals to account for their 2nd win in the tournament at home. We favour Paarl Royals in this match with a 60/40 chance of winning possibility.

Our Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their previous match against MI Cape Town and will look to win over Paarl Royals as well on Sunday. Paarl Royals on the other hand would want to continue their form from the match against Joburg Super Kinga and be in the top 2 spots of the tournament.

Our Prediction – Paarl Royals to win the fixture.

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Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

Both the teams have played 3 matches in the tournament so far and have 1 win each in the tournament. The Paarl Royals won against Joburg Super Kings, while Sunrisers Eastern Cape won against MI Cape Town. Sunrisers would be motivated as they recently defeated the table toppers and Paarl Royals would like to break their losing streak by winning the 9th match of the tournament. They would depend a lot on Jos Buttler to be their X-factor player who can win them the match.

If Paarl Royals bat first, they will score around 160-170 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 155-170 if Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Paarl Royals to win the upcoming outing.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 Boland Park, Paarl is also a balanced surface which supports both batters as well as bowlers. The average first-inning score here is 160 plus runs. We can again expect a low-scoring game like the first match of the SA20 2023 played on this venue between Joburg Super Kings and Paarl Royals. The team winning the toss should elect to bowl first and chase the low target put up by the opposition team.

Weather Report

It is expected to be humid and hot in Boland Park, Paarl on Sunday afternoon but the temperature will drop in the evening when the match between these two teams will take place. No rain is expected during the match timings but you really cannot predict anything about the South African weather forecast. This time we can only hope to see a proper cricket game without any interruptions from the rain gods on 19th January 2023.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad – Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler, David Miller

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jos Buttler Batter Jason Roy Batter David Miller Batter Eoin Morgan Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Ferisco Adams All-rounder Evan Jones All-rounder Imran Manack Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals have started the tournament with a loss against MI Cape Town and is currently in the 4th spot of the points table. They would want to continue to win and be in a good position early on in the tournament so that they can handle the later downfall of the team if there’s a chance of it.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane, J J Smuts.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jordan Cox (wk) Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter J J Smuts All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their previous match against the MI Cape Town franchise by 4 wickets. They would look forward to winning their second consecutive match and levelling up in the points table of this tournament.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Paarl Royals winning the match are 1.85 whereas in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape are 2.12. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Batters

For Paarl Royals, the top batters include Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan. These are two players who are very much capable of changing the fate of the match in just one over and their team would expect something similar from them in this upcoming game.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the other hand will once again be dependent on Aiden Markram and Sarel Erwee, the most experienced players in the panel and are a very important part of their national team. They should be scoring big runs in this match if the Sunrisers want to have some points in the points table.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin and Lungi Ngidi are two bowlers who are very important from the perspective of the Paarl Royals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has Sisanda Magala and Ottniel Baartman who have been in top form in recent times for their team.