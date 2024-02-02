PAA (Paarl Royals) vs SUN (Sunrisers Eastern Cape) Match Prediction PAA 45 % Chance of Winning SUN 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.012 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Paarl Royals take on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the 27th game of the 2024 SA20 at the Boland Park, Paarl. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 02 at 9:00 PM IST.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

Paarl Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won the first three games and had five wins in the first six fixtures. They have lost back to back games against Durban Super Giants and are currently third on the table. In the last game, Paarl Royals failed to show up as they were bowled out for 83 as they lost the game by 125 runs.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape were winless in the first two games but have turned things around and have five wins in the last six games. Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this game after back to back wins against MI Cape Town and Joburg Super Kings. As per our calculations, Sunrisers Eastern Cape are favourites in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals’s chances of winning - 45%

Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s chances of winning - 55%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Tristan Stubbs have excelled in this tournament and have been in stunning form throughout the group stages. With 190 runs with an average of 63.33, Stubbs is the leading run scorer for Sunrisers Eastern Cape thus far which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Even with all the struggles in the last few games, Paarl Royals have done a brilliant job in powerplay throughout this campaign. Paarl Royals have enough firepower in the locker to outplay their opponents in the powerplay which has been the case as in three of the last four games they have outscored their opponents in the first six overs which makes us believe they would score more Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sunrisers Eastern Cape Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Paarl Royals Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Paarl Royals 1.89 Bet on Parimatch

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

Historically the team batting first has dominated the proceedings. This season, Paarl has hosted four games thus far and on three occasions the team batting first has won the game. We believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 40C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 23C.

Paarl Royals News & Player List

Paarl Royals Player List

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Lorcan Tucker, Keith Dudgeon, John Turner, Evan Jones, Nqaba Peter, Codi Yusuf

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Mitchell Van Buuren Batter David Miller Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Fabian Allen All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi All-rounder Obed McCoy Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals had a brilliant start to the campaign as they won three games in the row. In the second half of the campaign, Paarl Royals has lost each of the last two games and are currently third on the table.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape News & Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Jordan Hermann, Dawid Malan, Tom Abell, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Patrick Kruger, Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Beyers Swanepoel, Simon Harmer, Daniel Worrall, Ottniel Baartman, Ayabulela Gqamane, Sarel Erwee, Brydon Carse, Temba Bavuma, Andile Simelane, Caleb Seleka, Adam Rossington

Predicted Playing XI

Jordan Hermann Batter Dawid Malan Batter Tom Abell Batter Aiden Markram Batter Tristan Stubbs Wicket-keeper Patrick Kruger All-rounder Marco Jansen All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Simon Harmer Bowler Daniel Worrall Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape have been stunning in the second half of the campaign. After going winless in the first two games, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have won five of the last six games and are currently second on the table.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Head to Head

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape have squared off twice in this competition and both sides have managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Paarl Royals: 1

Sunrisers Eastern Cape: 1

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

Paarl Royals to have a better opening partnership than Sunrisers Eastern Cape

Paarl Royals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape head into this game in contrasting forms. After a brilliant start to the campaign, Paarl Royals has struggled in the second half of the campaign and have lost each of the last two games against Durban SuperGiants as they got outplayed on both occasions. On the other hand, Sunrisers Eastern Cape have managed to turn their season around and have five wins in the last six matches. Even though Sunrisers Eastern Cape have dominated the games they have struggled to get good starts in games, only once in the last four games have they managed to get a better opening partnership than their opponents. On the other hand, Paarl Royals have got a good start in games and in three of the last four matches they have had a better opening stand which makes us believe Paarl Royals would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape T20 Boland Park, Paarl Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Sunrisers Eastern Cape Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.012 Bet Now!

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Batters

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’s top batter

Even though Jos Buttler did not have a great outing in the last game, he has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 296 runs and is the leading run scorer for his team this season. Buttler averages 42.28 which is exceptional for an opening batsman which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Abell to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s top batter

Tom Abell has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has been in top form heading into this game. Abell has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he has scored 183 runs with an average of 61 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Paarl Royals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers

Lungi Ngidi to be Paarl Royals’s top bowler

Lungi Ngidi has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Paarl Royal thus far. Ngidi has bagged wickets in every game thus far and with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Paarl Royals this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Worrall to be Sunrisers Eastern Cape’s top bowler

Daniel Worrall has had a stunning campaign for Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he has been in the forefront of everything this term. In the last three games, Worrall has ended the game with 2/29, 1/32 and 3/20 and with 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.