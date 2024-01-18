PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs DSG (Durban’s Super Giants) Match Prediction PRET 31 % Chance of Winning DSG 69 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.8 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pretoria Capitals are set to take on Durban’s Super Giants at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, on January 18, 2024, at 9:00 PM IST in the clash of two opposite spectrums. While Pretoria Capitals are at the bottom of the table, having lost both of their matches already, Durban’s Super Giants have secured victories in all three games and currently sit at the top of the table.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Chance of Winning

Pretoria Capitals lost both their encounters to Paarl Royals - first by 27 runs and then by 10 runs. The team, led by James Neesham, had Rilee Rossouw to thank for helping them to a respectable total, but essentially, that proved worthless. The lack of impetus in the bowling department was so strikingly visible that Pretoria Capitals lost the game despite scoring over 200 runs.

Their opponents for Thursday, Durban’s Super Giants have a wholly different level right now. By winning three out of three games, they have not only ensured a brilliant process-driven approach, but by strengthening the lower batting order with the arrival of Marcus Stoinis, DSG have shown what all-round strength really looks like.

PC’s chance of winning is 31%

DSG’s chance of winning is 69%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Tips

Rilee Rossouw seems to be in terrific form at the moment - so a fifty is the bare minimum I am expecting. Heinrich Klassen continues to be the difference for Durban’s Super Giants, with regular bursts of finishing touches. I will be surprised if he doesn’t perform to the highest potential again. Reece Topley will be the pick of the bowlers for DSG.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the SuperSport Park in Centurion has hosted 14 games, with the chasing side securing wins in eight of those games. That is reflected in the captains’ affinity to bowl first because out of 14 games, teams have decided to bowl first 12 times. This is an extremely high-scoring ground, with the average first-innings score being 192, but the average first-innings winning score is a solid 216.

Weather Report

No rain is predicted during the match between Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants in Centurion, with only a 3% chance of precipitation during the match time. The cloud cover of 18% is very normal. But the North-Eastern wind movement may aid the swing bowlers.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell, Matthew Boast, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder James Neesham (c) All-rounder Eathan Bosch All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals lost their first game of the season to Paarl Royals by 27 runs in the latter’s home ground and then lost by ten runs against the same opponent in the next round. They were the finalists of the last edition - so expect them to bounce back.

Durban’s Super Giants Player List

Quinton de Kock (wk), Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Heinrich Klaasen, JJ Smuts, Dwaine Pretorius, Keemo Paul, Wiaan Mulder, Marcus Stoinis, Keshav Maharaj (c), Richard Gleeson, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen, Kyle Mayers, Jason Smith, Junior Dala, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Bryce Parsons

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Matthew Breetzke Batter Nicholas Pooran Batter JJ Smuts Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Keshav Maharaj All-rounder Richard Gleeson Bowler Reece Topley Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler

Durban’s Super Giants Team Form

Moving on from their last year’s performance of finishing at the second-last position, Durban’s Super Giants have won their first three games of the 2024 season. Apart from looking in very good form, they are also on course to hit the latent potential from which it is very difficult to remove them.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Head-To-Head

Both sides have played each other twice in the SA20, with one win each. The last time they played against each other, Super Giants won by 151 runs at the SuperSport Park.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Betting Odds

DSG to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Durban’s Super Giants couldn’t manage a big score in the powerplay last time but that was because of the nature of the wicket. With Centurion being a flat wicket, reversion to mean is only logical. If you don’t know it yet, Durban’s Super Giants have scored an average of 54 runs in the first six overs if you discount the MI Cape Town game. So bank on them to deliver big once again.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants T20 SuperSport Park, Centurion Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.08 Bet Now! Durban Super Giants Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.8 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.753 Bet Now!

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Batters

Rilee Rossouw to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Rilee Rossouw is in form and kicking. The way the Saffer navigated in the last game against Paarl Royals was a classic case of why it is always better to go with an in-form batter. But he is also one of the most consistent run-makers in the format, having amassed 8044 runs in the shortest version at an average of 30.93. With six centuries and 49 half-centuries, he hasn’t left anything to chance. So trust him to reap dividends.

Heinrich Klaasen to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best batter (Parimatch)

In 168 T20s, Klaasen has amassed 3686 runs at an average of 32.33 and a strike rate of 147.02. He has two centuries and 22 centuries - but the kind of form he is enjoying at the moment, don’t be surprised if he goes straight into the berserk mode and puts one past Pretoria Capitals once again.

Pretoria Capitals vs Durban’s Super Giants Best Bowlers

Adil Rashid to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Adil Rashid has a terrific record in the shortest version of the game, with 317 wickets at an average of 23.03 at a strike rate of 18.4. With eight four-wicket hauls, Rashid claims to be one of the best in the format. So don’t worry about anything and just go ahead to bet on Rashid.

Reece Topley to be Durban’s Super Giants’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Reece Topley has 202 wickets in T20s at an average of 21.35, which adds a certain degree of charm to his performance. Even though the English pacer went wicket-less in the last match, Topley compensated for that by picking a three-wicket haul in the last game. So trust him to turn up the volume once again for Durban and help his side to another win.