PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction PRET 52 % Chance of Winning JOSK 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.815 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings are going to clash for the second time this season in the SA20 on January 27, 2024. Their encounter will be held at SuperSport Park, Centurion, and it is scheduled to commence at 9:00 P.M IST.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Chances of Winning

Pretoria Capitals squashed their losing streak in their previous match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape where the latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Capitals to secure the target. The odds seemed to be in Eastern Cape’s favor well into the first half of the match as they restricted Capitals to a meager total of 125 runs. However, Capitals’ bowling attack brought their A-game and succeeded in defending the score as they captured several wickets during the powerplay and death overs of the innings, bringing the opposition down to their last pairing. Eastern Cape squandered their chance and failed to bring it home with just three more runs to go, leading Pretoria Capitals to edge out their second victory of the season.

Joburg Super Kings did not seem to have luck on their side when they took on Paarl Royals in their previous encounter. Despite having lost the toss and being asked to bat first, Super Kings went on to post a total of 168 runs on the board for the loss of just three wickets. Their opener, Reeza Hendricks, anchored the innings with an impressive half-century and remained not out, while the rest of the batting order made valuable contributions and supported him as he went hammer and tongs. However, the bowling unit found themselves unable to defend such a strong target and allowed Royals to clinch victory with one over to spare, winning by five wickets.

Pretoria Capitals chance of winning - 52%

Joburg Super Kings chance of winning - 48%

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Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips

Will Jacks, Pretoria Capitals’ opening batsman, is currently their leading run scorer with 177 runs in six innings. His form seems to have taken a downturn as his recent performances have been lackluster. Rilee Rossouw is next in line with 136 runs to his credit, followed by Phil Salt who has accumulated 104 runs so far. On the bowling front, Wayne Parnell is the leading wicket-taker with six wickets in four innings. Will Jacks, Adil Rashid and Daryn Dupavillon are tied with five wickets each.

Leus de Plooy leads Joburg Super Kings’ run charts with 183 runs in five innings. Trailing behind in second place is opener Reeza Hendricks who has amassed 129 runs so far while Moeen Ali has proven to be a reliable all-rounder with 113 runs and four wickets in five innings. Lizaad Williams leads the team’s bowling attack with ten wickets under his belt.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Pretoria Capitals 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Toss Prediction

The match is set to be hosted at SuperSport Park, Centurion, where a total of 16 T20 matches have been played in the past. Batting first appears to be a minor advantage as eight matches were won by teams batting first and seven were won by the chasing side. The previous match held at this venue was between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, wherein the latter lost the match after opting to field first. Taking this recent outcome into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts overcast conditions on the day of the match as light thunderstorms are anticipated with a 75% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Kyle Verreynne, Steve Stolk, Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Daryn Dupavillon, Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen.

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks All-rounder Kyle Verreynne Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Shane Dadswell Batter James Neesham Batter Wayne Parnell (C) Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have showcased inconsistent form with a mixed bag of results during their campaign.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Faf du Plessis (c), Leus de Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Zahir Khan.

Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis (C) Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Leus de Plooy Batter Sibonelo Makhanya Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper Romario Shepherd Bowler Kyle Simmonds Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Nandre Burger Bowler Imran Tahir Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

Joburg Super Kings got out of their slump of three losses in their first three completed matches when they defeated Pretoria Capitals. However, they went back to losing ways immediately, having wasted their opportunity against Paarl Royals.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Head-to-Head

Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings have encountered each other on three occasions in the past, out of which the latter has emerged victorious twice, including their most recent match earlier this season. The remaining match was won by Pretoria Capitals.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 3

Pretoria Capitals - 1

Joburg Super Kings - 2

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds

Joburg Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals

Phil Salt, Pretoria Capitals’ opening batsman, was the only player to have contributed to their opening stand against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he added 14 runs to the first wicket before Will Jacks’ wicket was taken in 1.2 overs. Their partnership was one-sided and did not survive even during the powerplay overs. Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks, on the other hand, achieved a marginally better opening partnership against Paarl Royals, having collaborated for 23 runs until the skipper’s wicket fell in 5.2 overs. Considering that Joburg Super Kings’ openers kept their partnership alive for a much longer stint and the batsmen made major individual contributions, they are likely to establish a better first wicket partnership in the next game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings T20 SuperSport Park, Centurion Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.84 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Joburg Super Kings Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.001 Bet Now!

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters

Rilee Rossouw to be Pretoria Capitals’ Best Batter

Rilee Rossouw stands as Pretoria Capitals’ second highest run scorer with 136 runs in six innings. Although his performance against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their previous match was not particularly impressive, having scored just 13 runs from 12 deliveries, he could be in a position to turn things in his favor this time around and emerge as their leading batsman.

Reeza Hendricks to be Pretoria Capitals’ Best Batter

Reeza Hendricks, Pretoria Capitals’ opening batsman, is their second highest run-getter so far, having amassed 129 runs in five innings. His knock against Paarl Royals in their last match was remarkable, wherein he scored 79 runs from 56 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 141.07. He could be anticipated to remain their top batter in the next game as well.

Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers

Wayne Parnell to be Pretoria Capitals’ Best Bowler

Wayne Parnell, Pretoria Capitals’ skipper, is their leading wicket-taker at the moment with six wickets in four innings. He was tied as the top bowler in their previous encounter against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, wherein he delivered four overs, bowled a maiden and conceded 33 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 8.25. He also bagged three wickets in the process. Considering this recent performance, he could continue as their best bowler.

Moeen Ali to be Joburg Super Kings’ Best Bowler

Moeen Ali has shown signs of struggles lately, considering he has only been able to capture four wickets in five innings. However, he seems to be on an upward trajectory based on his performance against Paarl Royals in their previous match - in four overs, he conceded 31 runs and claimed two wickets which translated to an economy rate of 7.75. He could be relied upon to be their premier bowler once again.