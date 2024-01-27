PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs JOSK (Joburg Super Kings) Match Prediction
PRET
52%
Chance of Winning
JOSK
48%
T20
SuperSport Park
Facts:
- Pretoria Capitals made it to the final match of the 2023 season of the SA20 but currently stand in the penultimate position with two wins.
- Lizaad Williams of Joburg Super Kings is the second highest wicket-taker of the entire tournament with ten wickets in five innings.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Chances of Winning
Pretoria Capitals squashed their losing streak in their previous match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape where the latter won the toss and opted to field first, allowing Capitals to secure the target. The odds seemed to be in Eastern Cape’s favor well into the first half of the match as they restricted Capitals to a meager total of 125 runs. However, Capitals’ bowling attack brought their A-game and succeeded in defending the score as they captured several wickets during the powerplay and death overs of the innings, bringing the opposition down to their last pairing. Eastern Cape squandered their chance and failed to bring it home with just three more runs to go, leading Pretoria Capitals to edge out their second victory of the season.
Joburg Super Kings did not seem to have luck on their side when they took on Paarl Royals in their previous encounter. Despite having lost the toss and being asked to bat first, Super Kings went on to post a total of 168 runs on the board for the loss of just three wickets. Their opener, Reeza Hendricks, anchored the innings with an impressive half-century and remained not out, while the rest of the batting order made valuable contributions and supported him as he went hammer and tongs. However, the bowling unit found themselves unable to defend such a strong target and allowed Royals to clinch victory with one over to spare, winning by five wickets.
- Pretoria Capitals chance of winning - 52%
- Joburg Super Kings chance of winning - 48%
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Tips
Will Jacks, Pretoria Capitals’ opening batsman, is currently their leading run scorer with 177 runs in six innings. His form seems to have taken a downturn as his recent performances have been lackluster. Rilee Rossouw is next in line with 136 runs to his credit, followed by Phil Salt who has accumulated 104 runs so far. On the bowling front, Wayne Parnell is the leading wicket-taker with six wickets in four innings. Will Jacks, Adil Rashid and Daryn Dupavillon are tied with five wickets each.
Leus de Plooy leads Joburg Super Kings’ run charts with 183 runs in five innings. Trailing behind in second place is opener Reeza Hendricks who has amassed 129 runs so far while Moeen Ali has proven to be a reliable all-rounder with 113 runs and four wickets in five innings. Lizaad Williams leads the team’s bowling attack with ten wickets under his belt.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pretoria Capitals Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Joburg Super Kings Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Highest Opening Partnership: Pretoria Capitals
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Toss Prediction
The match is set to be hosted at SuperSport Park, Centurion, where a total of 16 T20 matches have been played in the past. Batting first appears to be a minor advantage as eight matches were won by teams batting first and seven were won by the chasing side. The previous match held at this venue was between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, wherein the latter lost the match after opting to field first. Taking this recent outcome into account, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could elect to bat first.
Weather Report
The weather forecast predicts overcast conditions on the day of the match as light thunderstorms are anticipated with a 75% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 27 degrees Celsius.
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Shane Dadswell, Theunis de Bruyn, Colin Ingram, Rilee Rossouw, Phil Salt, Kyle Verreynne, Steve Stolk, Matthew Boast, Corbin Bosch, Will Jacks, Senuran Muthusamy, James Neesham, Paul Stirling, Tiaan van Vuuren, Daryn Dupavillon, Anrich Nortje, Migael Pretorius, Adil Rashid, Hardus Viljoen.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Phil Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Jacks
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Verreynne
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Colin Ingram
|
Batter
|
Shane Dadswell
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell (C)
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Daryn Dupavillon
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals have showcased inconsistent form with a mixed bag of results during their campaign.
Joburg Super Kings Player List
Faf du Plessis (c), Leus de Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Ronan Herrmann, Wayne Madsen, Sibonelo Makhanya, Moeen Ali, Nandre Burger, Donovan Ferreira, Dayyaan Galiem, Romario Shepherd, Kyle Simmonds, David Wiese, Gerald Coetzee, Sam Cook, Imran Tahir, Aaron Phangiso, Lizaad Williams, Zahir Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Faf du Plessis (C)
|
Batter
|
Reeza Hendricks
|
Batter
|
Leus de Plooy
|
Batter
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
Batter
|
Moeen Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Romario Shepherd
|
Bowler
|
Kyle Simmonds
|
Bowler
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
|
Nandre Burger
|
Bowler
|
Imran Tahir
|
Bowler
Joburg Super Kings Team Form
Joburg Super Kings got out of their slump of three losses in their first three completed matches when they defeated Pretoria Capitals. However, they went back to losing ways immediately, having wasted their opportunity against Paarl Royals.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Head-to-Head
Pretoria Capitals and Joburg Super Kings have encountered each other on three occasions in the past, out of which the latter has emerged victorious twice, including their most recent match earlier this season. The remaining match was won by Pretoria Capitals.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 3
Pretoria Capitals - 1
Joburg Super Kings - 2
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds
Joburg Super Kings to have a better opening partnership than Pretoria Capitals
Phil Salt, Pretoria Capitals’ opening batsman, was the only player to have contributed to their opening stand against Sunrisers Eastern Cape as he added 14 runs to the first wicket before Will Jacks’ wicket was taken in 1.2 overs. Their partnership was one-sided and did not survive even during the powerplay overs. Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks, on the other hand, achieved a marginally better opening partnership against Paarl Royals, having collaborated for 23 runs until the skipper’s wicket fell in 5.2 overs. Considering that Joburg Super Kings’ openers kept their partnership alive for a much longer stint and the batsmen made major individual contributions, they are likely to establish a better first wicket partnership in the next game.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings
T20
SuperSport Park, Centurion
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Batters
Rilee Rossouw to be Pretoria Capitals’ Best Batter
Rilee Rossouw stands as Pretoria Capitals’ second highest run scorer with 136 runs in six innings. Although his performance against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their previous match was not particularly impressive, having scored just 13 runs from 12 deliveries, he could be in a position to turn things in his favor this time around and emerge as their leading batsman.
Reeza Hendricks to be Pretoria Capitals’ Best Batter
Reeza Hendricks, Pretoria Capitals’ opening batsman, is their second highest run-getter so far, having amassed 129 runs in five innings. His knock against Paarl Royals in their last match was remarkable, wherein he scored 79 runs from 56 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 141.07. He could be anticipated to remain their top batter in the next game as well.
Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Best Bowlers
Wayne Parnell to be Pretoria Capitals’ Best Bowler
Wayne Parnell, Pretoria Capitals’ skipper, is their leading wicket-taker at the moment with six wickets in four innings. He was tied as the top bowler in their previous encounter against Sunrisers Eastern Cape, wherein he delivered four overs, bowled a maiden and conceded 33 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 8.25. He also bagged three wickets in the process. Considering this recent performance, he could continue as their best bowler.
Moeen Ali to be Joburg Super Kings’ Best Bowler
Moeen Ali has shown signs of struggles lately, considering he has only been able to capture four wickets in five innings. However, he seems to be on an upward trajectory based on his performance against Paarl Royals in their previous match - in four overs, he conceded 31 runs and claimed two wickets which translated to an economy rate of 7.75. He could be relied upon to be their premier bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pretoria Capitals
- Pretoria Capitals to win @ 1.84 (Parimatch)
- Joburg Super Kings to win @ 1.97 (Parimatch)
Parimatch