PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs MICT (MI Cape Town) Match Prediction PRET 57 % Chance of Winning MICT 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.00 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.992 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town will square off against each other in the 26th match of the SA20 2024 competition at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, on February 1, 2024 (Thursday), at 9 PM IST. They are currently sitting at the last two positions on the points table and are virtually out of the playoff race.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

In eight matches, Pretoria Capitals have two wins from eight games that total 10 points. That is no good, from any angle, but what is even more disappointing is that they have found it hard to stitch together any decent performances. Led by James Neesham, they will be fighting hard to manage a decent performance before bowing out from the tournament.

The situation is not too different for MI Cape Town either. A star-studded unit, they are the biggest disappointment of the season, having endured a complete lack of structure. Like Pretoria, they also have just two wins, but a negative run rate of -0.046 spells the death keel.

PC’s chance of winning is 57%

MICT’s chance of winning is 43%

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Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Betting Tips

Ryan Rickelton has been on a prolific scoring spree in the ongoing tournament and backing him seems like a good idea if you wish to make money. Rassie van der Dussen is scoring runs fluently as well, and that is why there is a sense of completeness to his approach. From Pretoria Capitals, betting on Will Jacks is logical - a conclusive fallacy to deliver on the promised land.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

The SuperSport Park in Centurion has hosted 17 T20 games since January 2020, with batters scoring at a run rate of 9.7. 26 fifties and six hundreds have already been scored in that time frame, which indicates that scoring runs have never been a problem at the venue. The toss-winning teams have decided to bowl first in 14 out of 17 games.

Weather Report

No chance of rain in Centurion on Thursday. The weather is poised to be wonderfully well for the match - so, it is prudent that we can get a good match in our hands.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Kyle Verreynne, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Colin Ackermann, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Wayne Parnell (c), Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Corbin Bosch, James Neesham, Paul Stirling, Theunis de Bruyn, Hardus Viljoen, Migael Pretorius, Matthew Boast, Steve Stolk

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Kyle Verreynne Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Wayne Parnell Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have two wins from eight matches - which has put them in the second-last position on the points table. They have been extremely disappointing in the campaign but would want to bow out the tournament by winning the last two games.

MI Cape Town Player List

Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard (c), Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Thomas Kaber, Kagiso Rabada, Nuwan Thushara, Connor Esterhuizen, Olly Stone, Beuran Hendricks, Tom Banton, Grant Roelofsen, Duan Jansen, Chris Benjamin, Nealan van Heerden

Predicted Playing XI

Rassie van der Dussen Batter Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Dewald Brevis Batter Delano Potgieter Batter George Linde Bowler Thomas Kaber Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

The way MI Cape Town assembled their squad ahead of the tournament, it made everyone believe that they would emerge as the biggest challenger in the tournament, but the reality is anything but that. They are currently at the bottom place on the points table.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Head-To-Head

Pretoria Capitals and MI Cape Town have played each other three times in the SA20, with the former securing three wins.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

PC to score above 50.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

Phil Salt and Will Jack have a combined powerplay strike rate of 147.91, with them doing it at 151.36 in the ongoing competition. They are two big hitters on the English cricketing circuit, having done it consistently across formats. So banking on them to guide Pretoria Capitals to score above 50.5 runs seems very plausible.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town T20 SuperSport Park, Centurion Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.81 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.00 Bet Now! Mi Cape Town Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.879 Bet Now!

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Best Batters

Will Jacks to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

In seven matches of SA20, Will Jacks has already amassed 218 runs at an average of 31.14. He scored a 58 against Paarl Royals and a 101 against Durban’s Super Giants before scoring a 41 against the Super Giants once again. He is definitely in form and is able to deliver well for the team.

Ryan Rickeltton to be MI Cape Town’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ryan Rickelton has 405 runs in the ongoing competition, at an average of 57.85 at a strike rate of 171.61. He already has four half-centuries - delivering a kind of impact unlike Rickelton. He’s the highest run-scorer in the ongoing tournament- so expect him to deliver once again for the team.

Pretoria Capitals vs MI Cape Town Best Bowlers

James Neesham to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

James Neesham’s ability with the ball shouldn’t be questioned, for he has 213 wickets in T20s, which is a testament to his ability. He has maintained an average of 25.44 and a strike rate of 16.9 in the format, making him such a prospect for the market.

Thomas Kaber to be MI Cape Town's best bowler (Parimatch)

Thomas Kaber has seven wickets in the ongoing tournament at an average of 15.57 and a terrific economy rate of 6.81. With a strike rate of 13.71, he has maintained a proactive approach in the tournament.