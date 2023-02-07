Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals SA20 League Match Prediction 2023 PRC 70 % Chance of Winning PR 30 % Bet Now! Pretoria Capitals will face Paarl Royals in the 30th match of the first season of the SA20 league on 7th February 2023 from 9:00 pm IST. It will be the last league match for the Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals franchises in the league. It will be the second clash between these two teams that will meet each other in this SA20 League 2023. Pretoria Capitals is currently in the 1st spot of the points table with 27 points and a net run rate of +1.758. They have played 8 matches in the tournament so far and have won 6 matches. They just have 1 more league-stage match left to qualify in the Semi-Finals of the SA20 2023. Pretoria Capitals started the season with 2 consecutive wins against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. They lost their previous encounter against Paarl Royals as they couldn’t stop them from chasing a total of 159 runs in the second innings. Theunis de Bruyn was the top batsman for Pretoria Capitals in that match with 53 runs. They lost as Paarl Royals chased the target in 19.4 overs. Their bowling attack has been quite weak despite having Anrich Nortje and Wayne Parnell on their side. They have a few underdog bowlers such as Senuran Muthusamy and Eathan Bosch who can trouble the batsmen. Paarl Royals on the other hand are currently below Pretoria Capitals in the 3rd spot of the points table with 19 points and a net run rate of +0.050. They have won 4 matches out of 9 games and have 1 more league-stage match left to qualify for the Semi-Finals. After dominating Pretoria Capitals in the last outing, Paarl Royals also won against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and their previous game was abandoned due to rain against Joburg Super Kings. Paarl Royals’ bowling lineup is full of South African bowlers. They have Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, and Bjorn Fortuin among the big players. Phehlukwayo has played the role of an all-rounder phenomenally well till now for them this season. Below is our analysis and prediction for the 30th match between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals in the SA20 League on 7th February 2023. Facts Jos Buttler has been phenomenal in the tournament for Paarl Royals. He is the highest run scorer for Paarl Royals in the SA20 2023 with 308 runs at an average rate of 38.50. He is our best option for the highest run scorer for Paarl Royals in the 30th fixture.

Bjorn Fortuin is the best bowler of Paarl Royals with 13 wickets to his name and we back him to be the highest wicket-taker for Paarl Royals against Pretoria Capitals on 7th February 2023.

Pretoria Capitals will play their last league match of the tournament against Paarl Royals. Will Jacks is the third highest run-scorer of the tournament and the highest for Pretoria Capitals in the tournament with 277 runs. We can expect him and Theunis de Bruyn to display their explosive batting style in the next match as well.

Anrich Nortje has picked 15 wickets in the SA20 so far and we are favouring him as the top wicket-taker for Pretoria Capitals given he is the best bowler of the tournament.

We pick Will Jacks for the Man of the Match award as he averages 38.57 in the league.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

If we see the stats of the previous match between both these teams, Pretoria Capitals were defeated by Paarl Royals who chased a total of 159 in the second innings. However, Pretoria Capitals might be very high on confidence playing against Paarl Royals as they are the No.1 team in the SA20 2023 league. Hence, we would like to rule this match in the favour of Pretoria Capitals.

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Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The last match Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals played in the league was against MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape respectively. The Royals are in top-notch form and have the winning momentum on their side as they have won two out of two matches in the tournament whereas the Capitals have also won two out of two matches in the league. Let us see how this match turns out as both of them are desperate to finish the league stage with a win.

If Paarl Royals bat first, they will score around 155-165 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 160-180 if Pretoria Capitals bat first in the game.

Final Prediction – Pretoria Capitals to win the game.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion has a watching capacity of 22,000 fans and it is expected to be a house-full show on Tuesday when these Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals play against each other. This surface like all the other pitches in South Africa will favour bowlers the most in the game. Teams bowling first always have ended on the successive side rather than the team batting first in the match.

The team winning the toss will opt to bowl first on this surface on the 7th.

Weather Report

It is expected to be humid and hot in SuperSport Park on 7th February when the match between these two teams will take place. No rain is expected during the day but you really cannot say anything about the South African weather and the rain clouds can make a cameo in the game. This time we hope to see a full cricket match without any interruptions on the 7th.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad – Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Evan Jones, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Eoin Morgan, Codi Yusuf, Imran Manack, Andile Phehlukwayo, Obed McCoy, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy.

Paarl Royals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jason Roy Batter Jos Buttler (wk) Batter Wihan Lubbe All-Rounder Dane Vilas Batter David Miller (c) Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Ferisco Adams All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals played 9 matches in the league so far they managed to win 4 matches and lost 4 matches. Their last game against Joburg Super Kings ended with no result due to rain. They won the game against Sunrisers Eastern Cape earlier in the tournament by 5 wickets.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad – Kusal Mendis(wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon.

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI

Wayne Parnell will lead the Pretoria Capitals.

Player Name Role Wayne Parnell Captain Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Theunis de Bruyn All-rounder Fortuin Batsman Will Jacks Batsman Rilee Rossouw Batsman Jimmy Neesham All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Eathan Bosch Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have won their previous two matches by 52 runs and 1 wicket respectively and is very high on confidence. They would look forward to knocking the Royals down because they just have 1match left in the league stage.

Joburg Super Kinga vs Paarl Royals Head to Head

Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals have played 1 match against each other in SA20.

Total SA20 matches Played - 1 Match

Paarl Royals Win - 1 Match

Pretoria Capitals Win - 0 Match

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Paarl Royals winning the match are 2.104 whereas, in favour of Pretoria Capitals are 1.73. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Paarl Royals Betting Odds - 2.104

Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds - 1.73

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batters

For Paarl Royals, the top batters include Jos Buttler, David Miller, and Jason Roy. These are three players who are very much capable of changing the match in just one over and their team would expect something similar from them in this upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Jos Buttler - 4.32.

Pretoria Capitals on the other hand are heavily dependent on their top-3 who haven’t done anything yet. Theunis de Bruyn along with Will Jacks will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders to take his team over the line in this upcoming match.

Top Batter Bets for Will Jacks - 4.74.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, and Tabraiz Shamsi are the three bowlers who are very important from the perspective of the Paarl Royals. Bjorn Fortuin has been in top form in the league till now and has bowled like a beast.

Top Bowler Bets for Lungi Ngidi - 5.5.

Anirch Nortje is very important from the perspective of Pretoria Capitals if they want to stop Paarl Royals on a low score.

Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje - 4.74.