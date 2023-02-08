Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals SA20 League Match Predictions PRC 70 % Chance of Winning PR 30 % Bet now! Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals are all set to lock horns against each other in the first semi-final match of the ongoing SA20 League, which is the domestic T20 league of South Africa. The match will be played on Wednesday 8th February 2023 from 9:00 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Pretoria Capitals was the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament and honestly, they have been the best team in the tournament so far. They have looked a class apart from the other teams. Pretoria has done well in all the departments of the game. They finished the league stage with 31 points to their name. They had 7 wins out of 10 games and just 3 losses. Their Net Run Rate was a positive 0.927 which is the best in the tournament. Paarl Royals qualified for the playoffs last night only and were on the edge of the knife as far as their qualification for the semi-finals is concerned. They have not played to their potential and have lost some very important moments in their matches. They had their points tied with two other teams, Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants. Paarl finished the league stage with 19 points. They won 4, lost 5, and 1 match was drawn due to rain out of their 10 matches. They had a Net Run Rate of -0.293 which led them to qualification.

Facts The matches played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg have been high-scoring in this tournament till now. Teams have scored more than 160-165 runs in every match easily at this venue. The last match played here saw the home team making 189 runs in the first innings.

Pretoria Capitals has had different heroes for them in every match. All the players in the team have contributed to the team’s performance in one way or the other. Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, James Neesham, and Will Jacks are the few players on which the batting department will depend.

Anrich Nortje has been the team’s and even the tournament’s best bowler by a mile. He has just been phenomenal in this whole SA20 League and is expected to continue his fiery pace bowling in the semis too.

Jos Buttler, who is the highest run-scorer in the tournament till now, will have a mountain of responsibility on his shoulders. The batting of Paarl Royals has looked very rusty and Buttler is the only positive. Let us see how Buttler performs in the semi-final match against Pretoria Capitals.

Lungi Ngidi is Paarl Royals’ best bet as a bowler and he will have to lead the bowling department being the domestic lad in the team. He has a good amount of experience too and is expected to do well in the semi-final match on Wednesday.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

I think it’s a no-brainer as these two teams have looked completely different in the tournament. Pretoria Capitals have been phenomenal and played exceptional cricket whereas Paarl Royals have struggled to win. We would like to favour Pretoria Capitals to win this match with an 80/20 chance of winning.

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Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Pretoria Capitals bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 170 runs. The score on the board could be between 175-195 runs.

Paarl Royals has a good batting lineup of experienced and international players but they all have looked rusty. If Paarl Royals bat first, the first innings score would be between 150-170 runs.

Final Prediction for the match – Pretoria Capitals to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at The Wanderers Stadium which is a ground that favours the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in a high-pressure knockout match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in an all-important semi-final game.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Kusal Mendis.

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Phil Salt (wk) Batter Kusal Mendis Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter James Neesham All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Wayne Parnell (c) All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals won their previous match against Paarl Royals by a huge margin on Tuesday. They scored 226 runs in the first innings and bundled out Paarl Royals for a mere 167. Pretoria won their last league match by 59 runs and topped the points table.

Paarl Royals Player List

Paarl Royals Squad – Jason Roy, Paul Stirling, Jos Buttler (wk), Mitchell Van Buuren, David Miller (c), Eoin Morgan, Evan Jones, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Codi Yusuf, Lungi Ngidi, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Corbin Bosch, Obed McCoy, Ferisco Adams.

Paarl Royals Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jason Roy Batter Paul Stirling All-rounder Jos Buttler (wk) Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter David Miller (c) All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batter Evan Jones All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo Bowler Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Codi Yusuf Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

Paarl Royals are coming into this match with a big loss against the same team they are going to face in this semi-final. They don’t have any momentum with them as well and will be low on confidence. Let us how far they stay in the contest in this semi-final match against the formidable Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Pretoria Capitals winning the match are 1.78 whereas the odds in favour of Paarl Royals winning are 2.02. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds – 1.78

Paarl Royals Betting Odds – 2.02

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Top Team Batters

Phil Salt has given his team great starts in every match and has played terrific innings this tournament. In the absence of Will Jacks, he will have some extra burden on his shoulders. His team didn’t start well in the league but he made sure they reach the knockout stages and bounce back in style. He has been the most important batter for his team.

Top Batter Bets for Phil Salt – 4.5

Jos Buttler has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the semi-final match against Pretoria Capitals on Thursday. He will be looking to score big runs as far as the semi-final match is concerned.

Top Batter Bets for Jos Buttler - 3.74

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Top Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje has been the team’s and even the tournament’s best bowler by a mile. He has just been phenomenal in this whole SA20 League and is expected to continue his fiery pace bowling in the semis too.

Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje - 5.45

Lungi Ngidi is Paarl Royals’ best bet as a bowler and he will have to lead the bowling department being the domestic lad in the team. He has a good amount of experience too and is expected to do well in the semi-final match on Wednesday.

Top Bowler Bets for Lungi Ngidi - 4.77