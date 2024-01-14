PRET (Pretoria Capitals) vs PAA (Paarl Royals) Match Prediction PRET 46 % Chance of Winning PAA 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.9 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.736 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After Paarl Royals won the first-round clash against Pretoria Capitals at the Boland Park, both sides are set to take on each other once again at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on January 14, 2024 (Sunday). With this being a home game for Pretoria, they will be eager to capitalize on the opportunity and put up their first points on the board.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Chance of Winning

A strong batting order from top to bottom coupled with a bowling attack that take pride in bowling parsimonious overs, Paarl Royals can stake claim as the better side in the forthcoming contest. With Jos Buttler and Jason Roy manning the top and David Miller providing a finishing touch, there is no doubt about Paarl’s ability to win the encounter.

That, however, doesn’t mean Pretoria Capitals can’t challenge them on their day. They have Philip Salt, one of the most destructive batters in the world at the moment, followed by Rilee Rossouw in the middle order. Daryn Dupavillon has been adding a sense of urgency to the bowling attack - hence we can expect a game with solid performance.

PC’s chance of winning is 46%

PR’s chance of winning is 54%

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Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Betting Tips

I am banking on Jason Roy to provide another good start to Paarl Royals. He is due a big one after getting many confident starts in the last few months. I will really be surprised if Phil Salt doesn’t go on to score a fifty in the upcoming match - he is too good to miss out on one. James Neesham has been entrusted with the leadership responsibility of Pretoria Capitals and he is expected to lead from the front.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total wickets in the match Over 13.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Individual Score Over 67.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Match Toss Prediction

Since January 2020, the SuperSport Park in Centurion has hosted 13 games, with the chasing side securing wins in eight of those games. That is reflected in the captains’ affinity to bowl first because out of 13 games, teams have decided to bowl first 11 times. This is an extremely high-scoring ground, with the average first innings score being 192, but the average first innings winning score is a solid 216.

Weather Report

Thankfully, no rain is predicted for the match on Sunday, with Centurion weather staying clear for the game's duration. There is only an 11% chance of precipitation, with a cloud cover of 47%.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Theunis de Bruyn, Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, James Neesham (c), Corbin Bosch, Senuran Muthusamy, Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Daryn Dupavillon, Shane Dadswell, Wayne Parnell, Matthew Boast, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Steve Stolk, Paul Stirling

Predicted Playing XI

Philip Salt Wicket-keeper Will Jacks Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Colin Ingram Batter Corbin Bosch All-rounder James Neesham (c) All-rounder Eathan Bosch All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals lost their first game of the season to Paarl Royals by 27 runs in the latter’s home ground - but they are definitely not a team to be taken lightly. Lest you forget - they were the finalists of last year’s tournament.

Paarl Royals Player List

Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Wihan Lubbe, David Miller (c), Mitchell Van Buuren, Andile Phehlukwayo, Fabian Allen, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Obed McCoy, Dane Vilas, Ferisco Adams, Codi Yusuf, Lorcan Tucker, John Turner, Evan Jones, Kwena Maphaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Jason Roy Batter Wihan Lubbe Batter David Miller (c) Batter Mitchell Van Buuren Batter Fabian Allen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin All-rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Obed McCoy Bowler

Paarl Royals Team Form

With four wins from 10 games, Paarl Royals won four games to secure the fourth position on the table. They also started the 2024 season on a good note with a win over Pretoria Capitals. So what will be the result in the next game?

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Head-To-Head

Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals played each other four times, with both sides winning two games each.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Betting Odds

PR to score above 49.5 runs in the powerplay @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

When your openers are Jos Buttler and Jason Roy, you don’t need to think much. Just act. For the simple fact that the duo, when batted together, have an average of 45 runs in the powerplay per dismissal, with the team score reaching 54. That is an insane record to boast. On a ground like Centurion, where batters dominate with an iron fist, it is difficult not to bet on this.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals T20 SuperSport Park, Centurion Pretoria Capitals Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Paarl Royals Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.9 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.736 Bet Now!

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Best Batters

Philip Salt to be Pretoria Capitals’ best batter (Parimatch)

Salt has 5175 T20 runs and is considered one of the most promising batters of the modern era. An average of 26.53 may be deceiving but he has a strike rate of 152.79 - which justifies the kind of batter he has become. With two centuries and 32 half-centuries, Salt has ensured that things are smooth for him overall. In his last four T20 innings, he has two centuries and another two 30-plus scores.

Jos Buttler to be Paarl Royals’ best batter (Parimatch)

What Jos Buttler can do in T20 cricket is not news to anyone. He is destructive and has an immense ability that can translate to destruction on any given day. It is understandable from the fact that Buttler has 10752 runs at an average of 34.35 and a strike rate of 144.61. He has six centuries and 77 fifties in the format - so, ensure that we put in good money on him.

Pretoria Capitals vs Paarl Royals Best Bowlers

Daryn Dupavillon to be Pretoria Capitals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Daryn Dupavillon has a T20 bowling average of 20.16 at an economy rate of 7.28. Over the years, he has turned out to be a potent bowler in the shortest format of the game and it was on show in the first game when Dupavillon turned out to be the pick of the bowlers for Pretoria Capitals.

Tabraiz Shamsi to be Paarl Royals’ best bowler (Parimatch)

Tabraiz Shamsi is one of the best spin bowlers around in the shortest format of the game - understandable from the fact that he has 270 wickets at an average of 22.02 and an economy rate of 7.29. Very rarely does it happen that the opposition batters decide to take him on - which allows him an opportunity to go ballistic in the middle overs.