Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Match Predictions PRC 70 % Chance of Winning SUNE 30 % Bet now! Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are all set to lock horns against each other in an all-important final match of the inaugural SA20 League, which is the domestic T20 league of South Africa. The match will be played on Saturday 11th February 2023 from 8:00 pm IST at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. These teams become the first ones to play in the Final of the SA20 league. Pretoria Capitals was the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament and honestly, they have been the best team in the tournament so far. They looked a class apart from the other teams and played sensational cricket in the semi-final match against Paarl Royals. Pretoria has done well in all the departments of the game. They finished the league stage with 31 points to their name. They had 7 wins out of 10 games and just 3 losses. Their Net Run Rate was a positive 0.927 which is the best in the tournament. Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the third team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. They haven’t had a great season so far but performed well in the crunch moments and were successful in sealing their playoff spot without being dependent on any other team. They played absolutely phenomenal cricket in the semi-final against Joburg Super Kings and totally outplayed their opponents. Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished the league stage with 19 points and 4 wins, 5 losses, and a draw from 10 matches. They had a positive Net Run Rate of +0.316.

Facts The matches played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg have been high-scoring in this tournament till now. Teams have scored more than 160-165 runs in every match easily at this venue. The last match played here saw the home team making 189 runs in the first innings.

Pretoria Capitals has had different heroes for them in every match. All the players in the team have contributed to the team’s performance in one way or the other. Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, James Neesham, and Will Jacks are the few players on which the batting department will depend.

Anrich Nortje has been the team’s and even the tournament’s best bowler by a mile. He has just been phenomenal in this whole SA20 League and is expected to continue his fiery pace bowling in the semis too.

Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the final match against Pretoria Capitals on Saturday after scoring a blitzkrieg century in the semi-final. He will be looking to score big runs again as it will make the job much easier for his team.

Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final match of the tournament.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

It is a difficult one to choose as both these teams played top-quality cricket in their respective semi-final matches and there is a reason they are in the finals. Both teams have almost equal batting strength but Pretoria has that extra fire in their bowling which might come in handy for them in the final. We would like to favour Pretoria Capitals to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning.

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Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Pretoria Capitals bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 170 runs. The score on the board could be between 175-195 runs.

If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, the first innings score would be between 160-180 runs. They will have a big challenge in front of them against Anrich Nortje and the company.

Final Prediction for the match – Pretoria Capitals to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at The Wanderers Stadium which is a ground that favours the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in a high-pressure knockout match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in an all-important final game.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Kusal Mendis.

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Phil Salt (wk) Batter Kusal Mendis Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter James Neesham All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Wayne Parnell (c) All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals won their previous match against Paarl Royals by 29 runs. Pretoria scored 153 runs batting first on a tricky wicket and restricted Paarl Royals to just 124 runs.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – J J Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jordan Cox (wk) Batter J J Smuts All-rounder Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their previous match against Joburg Super Kings by 14 runs. Sunrisers scored a mammoth 213 runs batting first on a flat track and restricted Joburg Super Kings to 199 runs.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Pretoria Capitals winning the match are 1.88 whereas the odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning are 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds – 1.88

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds – 2.205

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Batters

Phil Salt has given his team great starts in every match and has played absolutely terrific innings this tournament. In the absence of Will Jacks, he will have some extra burden on his shoulders. His team didn’t start well in the league but he made sure they reach the knockout stages and bounce back in style. He has been the most important batter for his team.

Top Batter Bets for Phil Salt – 4.5

Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the final match against Pretoria Capitals on Saturday. He will be looking to score big runs and continue his semi-final form in the final as well.

Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram – 5.62

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje has been the team’s and even the tournament’s best bowler by a mile. He has just been phenomenal in this whole SA20 League and is expected to continue his fiery pace bowling in the final too.

Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje – 4.74

Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He is the best bowler for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise.

Top Bowler Bets for Marco Jansen – 5.5