Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Match Predictions
PRC
70%
Chance of Winning
SUNE
30%
South Africa
Wanderers Stadium
Pretoria Capitals was the first team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament and honestly, they have been the best team in the tournament so far. They looked a class apart from the other teams and played sensational cricket in the semi-final match against Paarl Royals. Pretoria has done well in all the departments of the game. They finished the league stage with 31 points to their name. They had 7 wins out of 10 games and just 3 losses. Their Net Run Rate was a positive 0.927 which is the best in the tournament.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape became the third team to qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. They haven’t had a great season so far but performed well in the crunch moments and were successful in sealing their playoff spot without being dependent on any other team. They played absolutely phenomenal cricket in the semi-final against Joburg Super Kings and totally outplayed their opponents. Sunrisers Eastern Cape finished the league stage with 19 points and 4 wins, 5 losses, and a draw from 10 matches. They had a positive Net Run Rate of +0.316.
Facts
- The matches played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg have been high-scoring in this tournament till now. Teams have scored more than 160-165 runs in every match easily at this venue. The last match played here saw the home team making 189 runs in the first innings.
- Pretoria Capitals has had different heroes for them in every match. All the players in the team have contributed to the team’s performance in one way or the other. Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, James Neesham, and Will Jacks are the few players on which the batting department will depend.
- Anrich Nortje has been the team’s and even the tournament’s best bowler by a mile. He has just been phenomenal in this whole SA20 League and is expected to continue his fiery pace bowling in the semis too.
- Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the final match against Pretoria Capitals on Saturday after scoring a blitzkrieg century in the semi-final. He will be looking to score big runs again as it will make the job much easier for his team.
- Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final match of the tournament.
Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning
It is a difficult one to choose as both these teams played top-quality cricket in their respective semi-final matches and there is a reason they are in the finals. Both teams have almost equal batting strength but Pretoria has that extra fire in their bowling which might come in handy for them in the final. We would like to favour Pretoria Capitals to win this match with a 60/40 chance of winning.
Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
- If Pretoria Capitals bat first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 170 runs. The score on the board could be between 175-195 runs.
- If Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first, the first innings score would be between 160-180 runs. They will have a big challenge in front of them against Anrich Nortje and the company.
- Final Prediction for the match – Pretoria Capitals to win the match.
Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction
The match is going to be played at The Wanderers Stadium which is a ground that favours the batting team more. Both teams are expected to win the toss and chose to bat first. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in a high-pressure knockout match.
Weather Report
The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are minimal but passing showers are expected during the match. The weather and wind on offer might support fast bowlers a bit otherwise this is going to be a run-scoring fest. Let us see if we have a full game or if rain plays a spoilsport in an all-important final game.
Pretoria Capitals Player List
Pretoria Capitals Squad - Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon, Kusal Mendis.
Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Phil Salt (wk)
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Batter
|
Rilee Rossouw
|
Batter
|
Theunis de Bruyn
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
All-rounder
|
Shane Dadswell
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Senuran Muthusamy
|
All-rounder
|
Adil Rashid
|
Bowler
|
Eathan Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
Pretoria Capitals Team Form
Pretoria Capitals won their previous match against Paarl Royals by 29 runs. Pretoria scored 153 runs batting first on a tricky wicket and restricted Paarl Royals to just 124 runs.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – J J Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane.
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Jordan Cox (wk)
|
Batter
|
J J Smuts
|
All-rounder
|
Sarel Erwee
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram (c)
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
All-rounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
|
Sisanda Magala
|
Bowler
|
Ottniel Baartman
|
Bowler
Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form
Sunrisers Eastern Cape won their previous match against Joburg Super Kings by 14 runs. Sunrisers scored a mammoth 213 runs batting first on a flat track and restricted Joburg Super Kings to 199 runs.
Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds
The odds in favour of Pretoria Capitals winning the match are 1.88 whereas the odds in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape winning are 2.205. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.
- Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds – 1.88
- Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds – 2.205
Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Batters
Phil Salt has given his team great starts in every match and has played absolutely terrific innings this tournament. In the absence of Will Jacks, he will have some extra burden on his shoulders. His team didn’t start well in the league but he made sure they reach the knockout stages and bounce back in style. He has been the most important batter for his team.
- Top Batter Bets for Phil Salt – 4.5
Aiden Markram has been his team’s top batter and will be raring to go in the final match against Pretoria Capitals on Saturday. He will be looking to score big runs and continue his semi-final form in the final as well.
- Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram – 5.62
Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers
Anrich Nortje has been the team’s and even the tournament’s best bowler by a mile. He has just been phenomenal in this whole SA20 League and is expected to continue his fiery pace bowling in the final too.
- Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje – 4.74
Marco Jansen, the local South African fast bowler, will have a lot of responsibility on his shoulders. He has shown great all-around skills in this tournament till now and will be expected to do the same for Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He is the best bowler for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise.
- Top Bowler Bets for Marco Jansen – 5.5
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Pretoria Capitals
Pretoria Capitals are coming from a big win against Paarl Royals which has given them that last dose of confidence and self-belief. Sunrisers Eastern Cape also dominated its semi-final match and was absolutely phenomenal as a team. Pretoria Capitals have been consistent throughout the tournament and have that experience with them to win the trophy. We predict that Pretoria Capitals will win this match and take home the SA20 League Trophy.Bet now!