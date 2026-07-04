Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA T20 League Match Prediction

Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape are going to take on each other in both of their second league matches in the ongoing SA T20 League 2023 on 14th January 2023. It will be the sixth match in the league which is in its inaugural season. These two teams have already met one time this season when Pretoria Capitals came out on top with a dominating performance.

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Pretoria Capitals won the first match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by 23 runs. They batted first and posted a mammoth 193 runs on the board and gave Sunrisers a target of 194 runs which they couldn’t chase and scored only 170 runs. Pretoria Capitals are high on confidence by winning this match but Sunrisers Eastern Cape would look forward to levelling the score on Saturday in Centurion which they are very much capable of. Sunrisers tried their best in chasing the score but fell just short of the target.

Pretoria Capitals, owned by the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals, are captained by Wayne Parnell in this edition of the SA T20 League. Their players to watch out for include English batter Phil Salt, Rilee Rossouw, leg-spinner Adil Rashid, and fast bowler Anrich Nortje. This is a team that has invested a lot in young domestic players and will surely look forward to impact performances from them. In the last match, James Neesham and Phil Salt batted well for them. Anrich Nortje led the bowling attack beautifully and took 2 wickets in the match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the other hand is owned and managed by the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. Aiden Markram who plays for the SRH franchise in the IPL captains this Sunrisers Eastern Cape franchise. Their top players include Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, J J Smuts, and Marco Jansen. They have a solid domestic core but don’t have many strong foreign players. In the last match, J J Smuts and Tom Abell batted well and would look forward to continuing their form.

Below is the analysis and prediction for the upcoming match between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA T20 League.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Chance of Winning

If we see the result of the match, Pretoria Capitals dominated it and won by 23 runs. But, this time we would like to back the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to level the scores by taking this match home. We would favour Sunrisers Eastern Cape in this match with a 60/40 chance of winning.

Our Prediction

Sunrisers Eastern Cape lost the previous match and have a lot of things to ponder but it is still very early in the tournament and they can make things right in the next match. Pretoria Capitals on the other hand would want to continue their winning form and be in a good position moving ahead in the tournament.

Our Prediction – Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match.

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Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

The last match these two teams played in the league was against each other only. The capitals won that rain-hit match dominantly with top performances from Phil Salt and Anrich Nortje. Sunrisers would be motivated to level the score on Saturday against Pretoria Capitals. They would bank a lot on Marco Jansen to be their X-factor player who can win them the game.

If Pretoria Capitals bat first again, they will score around 160-175 runs in the first innings. The first innings score is expected to be around 165-180 if Sunrisers Eastern Cape bat first in the match.

Final Prediction – Sunrisers Eastern Cape to win the match.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match Toss Prediction

The SuperSport Park Stadium in Centurion has a capacity of 22,000 fans and it is expected to be a full house on Saturday when these two teams lock horns against each other. This pitch like all the other pitches in South Africa has some extra bounce and something extra for the bowlers in it. Teams bowling first always have the advantage but it is a day match and toss probably wouldn’t matter that much.

The team winning the toss should choose to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

It is expected to be hot and humid in SuperSport Park on Saturday afternoon when the match between these two teams will take place. No precipitation is expected during the day but you really cannot say anything about the South African weather. This time we hope to see a proper cricket match without any interruptions between these teams unlike the first one.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad – Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Wayne Parnell (c), Eathan Bosch, Adil Rashid, Anrich Nortje, Marco Marais, Cameron Delport, Migael Pretorius, Joshua Little, Shaun von Berg, Daryn Dupavillon.

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Phil Salt (wk) Batter Will Jacks Batter Rilee Rossouw Batter Theunis de Bruyn Batter James Neesham All-rounder Shane Dadswell Batter Wayne Parnell (c) All-rounder Senuran Muthusamy All-rounder Adil Rashid Bowler Eathan Bosch Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals have started the tournament well as they won their first match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape by a good margin. They would want to continue this form and be in a good position early on in the tournament so that they can deal with the late hiccups in the tournament.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Player List

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Squad – J J Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, Marco Jansen, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Mason Crane, Ottniel Baartman, Jordan Hermann, M J Ackerman, A Rossington, Junaid Dawood, van der Merwe, Brydon Carse, A Gqamane.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Jordan Cox (wk) Batter J J Smuts All-rounder Sarel Erwee Batter Aiden Markram (c) Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Tristan Stubbs Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Sisanda Magala Bowler Ottniel Baartman Bowler

Sunrisers Eastern Cape Team Form

Sunrisers lost their previous match against the Pretoria Capitals franchise by 23 runs. They would look forward to winning their second match and levelling the score against the Capitals in this tournament.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Pretoria Capitals winning the match are 1.58 whereas in favour of Sunrisers Eastern Cape are 2.384. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch, and other factors.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Batters

For Pretoria Capitals, top batters include Rilee Rossouw and Phil Salt. These are two players who are very much capable of changing the match in just one over and their team would expect something similar from them in this upcoming match.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape on the other hand will once again be dependent on Aiden Markram and Tristan Stubbs, both players who play in the IPL and are a very important part of their national team setup. They should score big runs in this match if the Sunrisers want to have some points in the points table.

Pretoria Capitals vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Top Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje and Adil Rashid are two bowlers who are very important from the perspective of the Pretoria Capitals.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape has Marco Jansen and Ottniel Baartman who have been in top form in recent times in domestic as well as international cricket.